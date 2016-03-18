The Northern Lights get all the love when it comes to natural light phenomena but did you know Australia has its own light show – the Aurora Australis? The ‘Southern Lights’ experts tell Australian Traveller why you might want to consider Tasmania before you book your flight to Scandinavia, Canada… or Siberia.
Fifteen years ago Margaret Sonnemann was driving from Launceston to Hobart when she noticed something in the sky that made her pull over in shock.
This was Margaret’s first glimpse of the Southern Lights. Back then, there was no portal available to discuss this amazing natural phenomenon. Today her Facebook group, Aurora Australis Tasmania, has more than 15,000 members, but the fact that Tasmania just might be the best vantage spot in the world to view the Southern Lights remains largely unknown.
“Australians are so privileged to be able to see the Southern Lights,” Margaret said. We think so too. So here’s the why, how, when and where…
The science
The Aurora Australis, or Southern Lights, happens when the sun releases a massive burst of solar wind and magnetic fields into space, also known as CME (coronal mass ejections).
These solar winds carry particles which interact with earth’s magnetic field, colliding to produce energy releases in the form of auroras.
“Auroras are more frequent and brighter during the intense phase of the solar cycle when coronal mass ejections increase the intensity of the solar wind,” says Margaret Sonnemann, author of The Aurora Chaser’s Handbook.
Given that earth’s magnetic field is closest to its surface at the North and South poles, Antarctica and Tasmania are the best spots for seeing the Southern Lights given their close proximity to them.
What can you expect?
If you Google pictures of both the Southern and Northern lights you will see images of skies full of rich greens and vivid blues, or wild swirls of reds and purples. But often this is not what the naked eye can see.
“To the naked eye, an aurora will look more like a white flickering light,” says James Garlick (image 3) who has been photographing the Southern Lights for years, with one of his photos recently being featured on an Australian postage stamp. “It could be mistaken for a cloud. It’s not until you do a long exposure with the camera that the colours are revealed.”
Matt Glastonbury (image 1), another avid Southern Lights photographer, revels in the way they move through the night sky.
“They are like dancing curtains of light across the sky,” he says. “The size of them is incredible – beams of light are shooting right up into the atmosphere. It is really magical to see them moving around right in front of you.”
Best spots to see the lights?
In short, “all over Tasmania,” says Margaret Sonnemann.
The main obstructions to viewing the Southern Lights are large mountain ranges, trees and city (and light) pollution. There are, however, some places that photographers favour due to their landscape qualities.
Photographer Paul Fleming (image 2) prefers South Arm Peninsula, 40 kilometres south east of Hobart, for his Aurora views.
“There are lots of beaches and still, wide shallow bays. It’s a good spot for nice reflection shots with waves crashing in the foreground.”
Matt Glastonbury has two favourite spots: Dodges Ferry, about 40km east of Hobart, and Cockle Creek, on the southern tip of Tassie, 120km south-west of Hobart.
“Both of those places have little light pollution,” he says. “The less of that you get the better.”
When do the lights shine brightest?
Theoretically speaking the equinox (in September) should be the best time for viewing the Southern Lights, but this isn’t always the case. Since the Aurora is based on sunspots and massive bursts of solar winds, scientific predictions can be unreliable.
Unlike the Northern hemisphere, which is subject to extreme seasonal light changes, the Southern Lights can be viewed from Tasmania all year round. It is worth noting (and to some a tad obvious) that the lights can only really be seen at night time, therefore winter is ideal, given daylight savings in Tasmania can stretch the light until 10pm.
How to track them
For smart phone applications, Matt Glastonbury suggests Star Walk, an interactive astronomy guide.
Aurora Forecast has several real-time maps of the atmosphere and shows how much it is hitting the earth at any given time.
Spaceweather.com includes visual representation of plasma coming out of the sun.
As mentioned the Aurora Australis Tasmania Facebook group is often how many photographers find the lights with members posting real-time alerts.
Where else can I see them?
Some parts of New Zealand, South America and Antarctica.
So glad to see an article that informs Australians of an amazing “birthright”: the aurora australis.
Great that someone is taking the time to explain that this phenomena exists in the Southern Hemisphere as it does in the North. I have seen the lights in both North and South and am amazed each time I have the privilege to watch the dancing sky. My only viewing of the Aurora Australia was way back when I was at school-1950’s. I remember this great red coloration in the Southern sky. Of course we did not know what it was until next day it was explained in the daily paper. I have never forgotten it and would love to see them again in the South.
How regular are they appearing in the South. Could one plan a trip with some certainty of a viewing as they do in the North.
Get the Tasmanians active in promoting this attraction.
Fantastic info on the Aurora Australia. I would be extremely grateful if I could get some more travel and accommodation info, as I would love to see this beautiful spectacle.
Hi Ann,
Special, huh! You can browse our Tasmania content, plenty of ideas there. Or alternatively try tourism Tasmania’s website – http://www.discovertasmania.com.au
Hope you get there one day soon.
Hi there,
I’m planning on making a trip down to Tasmania around September. Just trying to get an idea of what I will see. Is the aurora australis only colourful through a camera? To the naked eye, will it just be white?
Hi Czar,
Best to talk to the Aurora ‘chasers’. They will be able to fill you in on everything else you need to know. The Aurora Australis Tasmania Facebook page is a great place to ask your question: https://www.facebook.com/groups/auroraaustralis/?fref=ts
Good luck on your quest for the Lights.
Hi Steve,
Last year I went to Hobart in the month of August. But as I was unaware of the fact of the Southern Lights,I missed that… If I visit there again,I will surely catch that up..
The above article seems to suggest that the aurora seen by the naked eye is a puff or white clouds, the colours are only seen through the lens of the camera.
Can someone please clarify if we actually see the lights ‘dancing’ in the sky.
In response to Augustine. In Warrnambool, Victoria late July 1998 I clearly saw red and green rays and bands of ‘cloud’ or light in the night sky. The aurora Australis. To answer your question. The light is visible to the naked eye in color.
I am 74 years old but I remember seeing the lights when I was a teenager. I am a south Australian And went to Woodfield high School. Lived in a district called Draper and was fortunate to see the lights one evening and in all it’s glory and the lights were green. After all these years can still remember this awesome sight but didn’t release what they were until many years later. Only saw them on one occasion but there they were for all to see with the naked eye. When I was a teenager the skies were clear, no smog or light pollution and the Milky Way could be seen every night. Have never been to Tasmania but a always wanted to now it’s a must. Would love to experience these lights again
What type of camera would I need? I currently only have a canon 700D
Hi, my family would like to visit Tasmania to view the southern lights. May I know which part of Tasmania we need to stay in order to view the lights. Is there any public transport there from airport if we do not drive.
When would be right timing to sight sounthern aurora in Tasmania and nice spot to sight?.its duration so that i could plan my holidays thanks
Thanks so much for you information. I’m heading to Tasmania next month (September 2016) and am so hoping that I am privileged enough to view this phenomena.
Do you think we can see the southern lights in mid December 2016?
Hi Molly, It’s not peak season but it is possible – you may be lucky. If you are going to Tassie specifically to see the lights, winter is your best chance. Check out the resources on the article for more information. Good luck!
I am planning to go Tas in Jun 2017 with my kids. Do you think I will be able to see Southern lights with naked eyes?
Interested in knowing best times and locations in 2017 to see Southern Lights