Run barefoot through the waves; follow a sandy track; meet intriguing wildlife, including the world-famous marsupial once dubbed ‘the happiest animal on Earth’ – the resident (and very friendly) quokka. Home to some of the finest beaches in the world, Rottnest really does fit the bill for an ideal island getaway, allowing you to rediscover life’s simple pleasures.

Located 19 kilometres off the coast of Western Australia, the island is just 25 minutes from Perth and feels a million miles from everything. As a stunning natural A-class reserve, Rottnest is essentially a car-free zone, with bicycles the most common mode of transport. Take in the incredible scenery via joy flight, eco boat or a hop-on, hop-off bus service that tours the perimeter of the island. If you would prefer to explore by foot, traverse the island’s unique landscapes along the Wadjemup Bidi: a series of walking trails that will take you across spectacular coastal headlands, past stunning inland lakes, to encounter both natural and manmade attractions along the way.

Surrounded by the sparkling Indian Ocean, you can choose from a smorgasbord of coastal activities. Snorkel through vibrant coral reefs protected by marine sanctuary zones, dive among shipwrecks, go fishing for your own delicious seafood or surf some of Western Australia’s best breaks. More than 63 pristine beaches and 20 secluded bays make it easy to find your own secret corner of paradise to enjoy. The Basin is a favourite among island visitors, famous for its limestone formations that create a natural swimming pool and underwater snorkelling playground.

For the adrenalin junkies out there, why not see the island from a new perspective? Take in the stunning sights as you skydive from 15,000 feet, land on a spectacular beach and then head to Hotel Rottnest for a celebratory beverage. If that’s too much for some, opt for an off-road Segway tour to explore the island’s majestic scenery and natural beauty on your own revolutionary set of wheels.

Golf lovers can challenge mates among the fabulous views and swaying ti trees of the classic nine-hole island golf course, or bring the kids over for a game of mini golf at the Family Fun Park. Spoil yourself a little (or a lot) with day spa facilities, poolside tapas menus, wine dinners and relaxing beachside accommodation, all available on the island. Enjoy accommodation with magnificent ocean views and absolute beach frontage, or stay in comfortable, budget-friendly cabins, bungalows, the hostel or campgrounds.

To book a stay on Rottnest Island, visit rottnestisland.com