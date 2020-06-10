Whether you’re partial to a chardonnay, shiraz or even a dessert wine, you needn’t travel far from Perth to sample the best in the business.

The rolling hills and fertile soil found on the outskirts of Perth combined with an abundance of sunny days produce premium vineyard conditions – and visitors get to reap the delicious benefits.

Next time you’re in town, ditch the beach for a bottle and venture to some of the most beautiful wineries you’re likely to see in this lifetime.

Distance from Perth: 35 minutes

Founded in 1998, Sittella is one of the newest, privately-owned wineries in the area. And what they may lack in longevity, they more than make up for in premium experiences.

Nestled among the vines off a gently winding road you’ll find the Sittella cellar door and restaurant. Take in sweeping vineyard views from the veranda while you enjoy fine food and award-winning wines.

If you like what you taste, come back for a North African cooking workshop with head chef, Mike Price. Not only will you get to partake in – and learn how to create – a fabulous meal, but you’ll also learn a little about wine pairing.

Distance from Perth: 30 minutes

Lancaster Wines lay claim to some of the oldest vines in the Swan Valley – not that you’d know it from their humble abode.

Stop by the tin shed for outstanding chenin blanc, verdelho, chardonnay and shiraz varieties. But Lancaster Wines are renowned for their dessert wine, so be sure to pick up a bottle to take home.

If you get hungry, a food van sets up each weekend, or head right across the road to the Chocolate Factory for something sweet.

Distance from Perth: 35 minutes

You’ll find Plume Estate situated in the picturesque Bickley Valley. It’s a place nestled among the tranquil Perth Hills, where peaks are raised approximately 350 metres in the air.

Plume takes advantage of its prime location, treating visitors to sweeping, panoramic views of green valleys and expansive vineyards. Combine this with locally produced wines, delicious food and a golden retriever welcome committee, and you’ll kick yourself for not having been here sooner.

Distance from Perth: 30 minutes

Parked in the foothills of the Swan Valley, Oakover Grounds brings hipster vibes to Perth’s winery offering. Step inside to appreciate lake views framed by rolling vineyard hills and bask in the welcoming atmosphere with all the bells and whistles to boot.

Arrive hungry because the food is just as good as the wine. Feast on classic burgers, salads and chips at the café, or order takeaway from the Smokehouse kiosk. Here they offer smoked meats (think barbeque lamb and beef brisket) alongside salads and sides.

Complement your feast with a glass or two of the vineyard’s wines or rare craft beers.

Distance from Perth: 35 minutes

Olive Farm Wines know there is no better pairing in life than wine and cheese, which is why they’ve created a winery and cheese café hybrid onsite.

Taste the fruits of the fourth generation winery at the cellar door, taking your time to select from the extensive list of wines before heading to the neighbouring Cheese Barrel Café where you can partake in a platter of the world’s best cheese paired with your favourite Olive Farm Wines.

Distance from Perth: 40 minutes

The ethos at Upper Reach is simple: wine is one of life’s ultimate pleasures. This approach is reflected in myriad ways.

From the moment you arrive at the inviting, expansive vineyard which occupies an idyllic slice of countryside in the Swan Valley you’ll be hit with the realisation that you never want to leave. Thankfully the owners, Laura and Derek Pearse, counted on this happening and made it possible for you to also stay the night at Upper Reach.

Park yourself in the 1907 onsite cottage, which has been completely refurbished to include two bedrooms, spa bath and a log fire. Once all that lounging about works up your appetite, grab a table, tasting plate or a feasting platter from RiverBrook restaurant.

Distance from Perth: 25 minutes

Many dub Sandalford the best Australian winery within 30 minutes of a capital city. A big title to uphold, yes, but they do it well.

Since opening in 1840, Sandalford helped put the Swan Valley wine region on the map, assisting in maintaining the reputation of Western Australia’s world famous industry. Their sustainable crops and advanced viticultural practices have a long-standing reputation for quality and exceeding expectations – perhaps this is what makes a trip here so popular.

On the grounds, you’ll find plenty of people roaming the vineyards, taking a wine tour, perusing the offering at the cellar door or feasting at the onsite restaurant.

Distance from Perth: 35 minutes

Free from pesticides, chemicals and fertilisers, this sustainable vineyard scores points for being Perth’s only organic winery. They’re also the only organic distillery that’s making brandy, gin and vodka in Australia.

Spend the day here and learn all about small-scale processing, free from industrial techniques. Once you’re finished, weave your way past the friendly cats and free-range chickens to the cellar door. Here you’ll be rewarded with a small, boutique winery and a seated tasting.

Oh, and be sure to keep your leftovers! Harris customers are welcome to return wine bottles for a deposit on their next purchase.