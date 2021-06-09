The best things for teens to do in Hobart

While in the Tasmanian capital, feel the need for speed, watch a new release or plot your great escape.

Indulge your Super Mario Bros. fantasies on Hyperdrive’s 1600 square metres of indoor track in 100 per cent electric cars (largely charged by solar panels). While the karts are some of the fastest around, the safety of drivers is paramount, with a world-leading Protex safety barrier system.

Park your parents here while you have fun…

There’s a café on site and classic arcade games that are sure to keep your folks amused.

The iconic State Cinema has been enthralling Hobartians with movies and feeding them popcorn for 100 years now. You can watch a new-release film and then afterwards head next door to the state bookstore, filled with books, paper, stationery and interesting gifts.

Park your parents here while you have fun…

In a separate cinema to see a different film.

Spend an afternoon at the end of North Hobart skate park

The skate park in the hip suburb of North Hobart has just been revamped and made all smooth and new. Grab your board and head here for open flows and transitions with mini ramps, ledges and street features like rails.

Park your parents here while you have fun…

Some of Hobart’s best cafes are located nearby – tell them to head to Room For A Pony or Born In Brunswick – or they might want to sample the wares at craft brewery T-Bone Brewing Co.

Hidden behind a historic facade on Campbell Street, Evolo Room Escape, challenges its players to get creative and work together to escape from its imaginatively decorated rooms. Each one presents a different scenario with its own set of challenges; all you have to do is choose your theme and start plotting your escape.

Park your parents here while you have fun…

Hobart Convict Penitentiary has underground tunnels, solitary cells, gallows and evocative tales to discover on its guided tours on Saturdays and Sundays.