The 9 best things to do in Tamar Valley

From skydiving to frolicking with the local penguin population, there’s a lot to explore in Wild Tamar with adventures for every kind of traveller.

Look beyond the wineries, and you’ll find plenty of things to do in Tamar Valley. Find the historic hamlet of George Town, a coastal treasure in Wild Tamar (and the country’s third-oldest European settlement, behind Sydney and Hobart) some 40 minutes north of Launceston.

Although it would be easy for George Town to pull on its looks alone, (the town features easy access to the Bass Strait, and along with it, striking sea and river views from seemingly every corner), it ultimately delivers with personality and spades of attractions for visitors to enjoy.

Need a few ideas? We’ve got you covered.

1. Enjoy a kayaking adventure

Whether you’re into gentle river paddling or strenuous ocean experiences, George Town, with its swift access to Bass Strait and a plethora of calm coves juxtaposed with rocky headlands, is a haven for lovers of watersports.

You can opt for a guided Tamar River Hobie Kayak Tour with Launceston Kayak Tours or, if you have your own, take it out along Low Head, York Cove, East Beach or Town Beach. During the summer months, these waters (with the exception of Low Head) are calm enough for SUP boarding adventures too.

2. Tour George Town Watch House

If you’ve ever wanted to know what life on the inside is like (without the associated rap sheet), take a tour of George Town Watch House; a historic prison which features a model village demonstrating what 19th-century life was like in George Town. There’s also a display on the female convicts who were imprisoned here between 1824 and 1834.

You can even take a little break from all the seriousness by heading over to displays shining a light on the state’s finest arts and crafts.

3. Meet the Low Head penguin population

At any one time, there are between 2,000 and 4,000 penguins who call Low Head home. Come sunset, up to 200 Little Blue Penguins (also known as Fairy Penguins) waddle in from the sea to the coastal reserve.

You could read about it, but why not book a one-hour guided tour with Low Head Penguin Tours and see it for yourself instead? The tours run daily and all you have to do is pre-book, rug up in something warm (it can get chilly on the viewing platform) and wait for the magic to begin.

4. Stay at Low Head Pilot Station

Of course, if you can’t get enough of the flippered critters, you can extend your stay in Wild Tamer by checking into Low Head Pilot Station; a collection of shacks and cottages suitable for couples, families and large groups.

Built by convicts in 1805 as a way to guide ships into kanamaluka / River Tamar, the property is also home to Low Head Lighthouse, the state’s second-oldest light station, a rustic Seafood Shack and the Low Head Pilot Station Maritime Museum.

Keen to fit in a leisurely walk to the lighthouse? The foghorn sounds every Sunday at noon and can be heard from over 30 kilometres away – so hearing protection is recommended.

5. Take a hike through George Town

While the Kanamaluka Trail mightn’t be a “hike” in the traditional sense, it’s a scenic six-kilometre walk along the coastline, running from George Town to Low Head.

Whether you opt to walk, jog or cycle (you can pop in at the visitor centre to enquire about hiring a bike), the trail will introduce you to the prettiest sites of the region – from isolated beaches and nature reserves and past historic buildings and museums.

You’ll even see a range of quirky shops and cafes, including Don Marios Italian Restaurant which hosts a monthly classic car show.

6. Tackle Tasmania’s best mountain bike trails

With 70 kilometres of riding to be done across two trail networks, George Town is fast earning a reputation as the top place to go mountain biking in Tasmania. From easy gradients and smooth surfaces to physically demanding routes suitable for those who love a challenge, the George Town mountain bike trails cover all.

What’s more, shuttle bus options are available. You can look at trail maps, read trail descriptions and plan your route through George Town Mountain Bike Trails.

7. Skydive over George Town for a different view

There’s no better place to admire George Town’s spectacular coastal landscape than as you freefall some 10,000 feet from a plane.

Tasmania Skydivers (Tasmania’s only all-inclusive Tandem Skydive) will fly you over George Town, River Tamar and the historic Low Head Lighthouse before ‘dropping you off’ mid-air. You’ll even receive over 100 photos, plus a video edit with music to capture your bravery.

8. Find the best diving spots in Tasmania

Provided you’re okay with bracing cold water (this isn’t the Mediterranean after all), the Wild Tamar area near George Town is celebrated for having some of the best diving in Tasmania.

From diving the wreckage of The Avon – a tugboat that sank after it was abandoned – to observing the colourful sponge gardens and marine life (everything from seahorses to octopuses) at The Monument, plus the wonders of Kelso and the Farewell Beach off the river mouth, the sites are super-accessible. Schedule a dive trip through Tasmanian Divers (or learn how to scuba dive).

9. Go fishing, visit underwater worlds and more

Whether you’re into fishing (this area is noted for its bream, flathead and snapper) with a local charter, visiting the local seahorses at Seahorse World, or prefer the company of the ever-elusive platypus at Platypus House, George Town offers a multitude of things to do all in kinds of weather.

Just don’t forget to leave some time to tour the wineries of the Tamar Valley region. A cheeky glass of Jansz back home is all that’s required to keep memories of your time in George Town burning bright.

To keep planning your coastal George Town adventure, visit the Wild Tamar Project website.