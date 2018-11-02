Alison Langley

Voted one of the best scenic drives in Coffs Harbour: Waterfall Way is a must-do adventure. As you travel from the coastal beauty that is Coffs Harbour to the picturesque city of Armidale, or vice versa, you’ll wind through five lush, green national parks that offer an array of nature experiences along the way.

The 185-kilometre drive takes you to stunning waterfalls, pristine beaches, spectacular viewing platforms and scenic walking tracks, and also leads to a variety of historical towns that you’ll never want to leave. It might be the boutique shopping, the galleries celebrating local artists or the fabulous wineries, but each town offers fresh exploration that will deliciously slow your itinerary. So fill up the tank and pack all your gear, because it’s time you experience the wonder of Waterfall Way.

We’ve mapped out the must-see places and must-do adventures in seven of the Way’s major pit-stops; with only 15 minutes between some, you can tick off as many or as few activities as you like. Whether you’re there to play, eat or stay, each stop will leave you bright eyed and bushy tailed, and ready for the next. Flights are available to and from both Coffs Harbour and Armidale.

Sawtell

Part of the stunning east coast of Australia, Sawtell is an unspoiled, beachside community. Sawtell Beach is downright dreamy for a stunning early-morning swim, followed by a walk over to Bonville Headland to soak up the uninterrupted views of the Pacific. Just a few minutes north of Sawtell you’ll find Boambee Creek Estuary, the perfect spot for an afternoon kayak – BYO or hire one locally. Bongil Bongil National Park is your ticket to adventure, with mountain-bike trails and wetlands for wildlife watching. If you’re in the need for a slower pace, a stroll across town will find you passing one-of-a-kind clothing stores and stunning local art galleries like 1st Avenue.

EAT:

Café Treeo, Open Air Café, The Hilltop Store

STAY:

Boambee Bay Resort

Urunga

Further down the coast you’ll pass through the characterful town of Urunga, situated right at the start of a beautiful boardwalk that runs along the banks of the Kalang River up to its junction with the Bellinger River. The entire walk gives you utterly spectacular views of the coastline and up the river valleys to the Great Dividing Range, and is known as one of the best of its kind on the east coast. Once you’ve tackled all the walking, it’s worth giving The Honey Place a visit to collect some local honey and sweet snacks, then you can burn off your sugar high at the go-kart track over at Raleigh International Raceway.

EAT:

Anchors Wharf Restaurant, Merilba Estate Wines

STAY:

Raleigh Wines

Nambucca Valley

It’s a short 15-minute detour from the regular Waterfall Way route, but Nambucca Valley is worth it. The local towns of Macksville and Valla are full of creative arts, history and seaside charm. Whether you’re looking for some relaxation on one of the many beaches, or a stroll along the famous V-Wall Outdoor gallery, every part of this place impresses. If you find the time, make sure you pop into the Mary Boulton Pioneer Cottage and Museum in Macksville for local insight into the town’s history. Dawkins Park also offers a little quiet time, and a place to admire the region’s colourful subtropical birdlife.

EAT:

Pub With No Beer

STAY:

Nambucca River Houseboats, BIG 4 Nambucca Beach Holiday Park, Drifted Away Luxury B&B

Bellingen Valley

With its famous bohemian atmosphere, Bellingen Valley just might become your favourite part of this journey. Surrounded by lush, green rainforest, it’s nature’s adventure park, and ideal for birdwatching – Rainbow Lorikeets and Blue-faced Honeyeaters are regular residents amongst the foliage. Spend the day exploring the local streets and their abundant, eclectic shops; Cargo Lane and The Woodcraft Gallery should sit at the top of your itinerary. If you’re up for more of an adventure, you can grab a canoe from Bellingen Canoe Adventures and spend the day exploring the waters of the Bellingen River. You also have the option of hiring a mountain bike to tackle some of the challenging tracks around the rainforest.

EAT:

Bellingen Brewery, Black Bear Café, Cedar Bar and Kitchen

STAY:

Bellinger River Tourist Park, Bellingen Valley Lodge, Bellingen Riverside Cottages

Dorrigo

Lovers of bushwalking: rejoice! Dorrigo is nature at its best and the World Heritage-listed Dorrigo National Park encompasses all that you need from the New England Tablelands with its walking tracks, a Skywalk suspended over the rainforest and a chance to walk behind the incredible Crystal Shower Falls. Your first stop should be the Rainforest Centre, then don’t dare to leave without following the Red Cedar Falls Track to the highest falls in the park. This hike takes a little more time and effort, but it’s beyond worth it. Once you’ve taken in everything you wanted to in the forest, head down to the town itself. There is plenty to see at the Historical Society Museum, Gallery 2453, and a number of designer-label stores.

EAT:

Food Angel Café, Waterfall Way Café

STAY:

Lookout Mountain Retreat Dorrigo

Ebor

Just west of Dorrigo are the dreamy Ebor Falls: it’s where the Guy Fawkes River plunges 100 metres over two waterfalls and it’s quite a sight. From one National Park to another, New England is the home of Point Lookout, offering some of the best views of the Bellingen Valley, a very worthwhile 30-minute drive south. Coming back up to Waterfall Way to continue on to Armidale, you’ll pass through Cathedral Rock National Park, home to its famous woodland walking track, and of course Cathedral Rock itself. An example of nature’s wonders, you can reach the summit of these towering granite formations after climbing 400 metres over the Park’s massive, prehistoric boulders. Travelling further toward Armidale, you’ll hit Wollomombi Falls, the second-highest falls in Australia, plunging 220 metres into the valley below. Whether you pit-stop for a quick look or settle in for an afternoon picnic, these falls are a must-see!

EAT:

Peterson’s Wines

STAY:

Balmoral Cottage B&B Accommodation

Armidale

The rustic, charming town of Armidale is the perfect end to your spectacular adventure. Within the town you’ll have the opportunity to discover the New England Regional Art Museum and pay a visit to the much loved Barking Dog Gallery. You can tee up a game at Armidale Golf Club or discover the boutique antique stores including The Old Convent Gardens in Guyra. Swap the car for something a little different with New England Bike Tours or a scenic helicopter ride with Fleet Helicopters. If you’re lucky, timing will allow you to visit the monthly farmers’ market that celebrates the region’s abundant incredible produce.

EAT:

Annual Lamb and Potato Festival in Guyra, Altitude Coffee Roastery, The Welder’s Dog, Two Goats Café and Baa, Whyworry Wines

STAY:

Silent Grove Farmstay, New England Highlands Lodge

