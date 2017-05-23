Sure, you know the postcard-perfect view of Bondi Beach and you’re familiar with Sydney’s Opera House and its Harbour Bridge, but there’s more to Australia’s most dynamic city than its sandy beaches and spectacular monuments. To truly get under Sydney’s skin you have to live like a local, and The Adina Apartment Hotel Sydney Town Hall in the heart of the CBD is the perfect home base from which to explore the clandestine charms and hidden treasures of the Harbour City. Located in prime position adjacent to the city’s bustling Town Hall station, Adina Apartment Hotel Sydney Town Hall is within walking distance from the best shopping, dining and culture Sydney has to offer. Once you’ve checked in and are ready to head out to explore, here’s what you need to know to live like a local on the perfect CBD minibreak.

DINING – Eat your way around Sydney Sydney’s Chinatown has a global reputation – and one of the largest Chinese populations outside mainland China – but its little sister Thainatown just up the road is fast catching up thanks to its plethora of authentic and affordable eateries dishing up Tom Yum and more intriguing alternatives – catfish salad or boiled pork blood jelly anyone? Whatever you order, expect a side of colourful Thai culture as you rub shoulders with the locals. If you love Thai and money is not an issue, you must book dinner at Long Chim, Sydney’s hottest restaurant opening of 2016 by its expat chef David Thompson, who has spent the past decade-and-a-half opening restaurants from London to Bangkok, where his restaurant Nahm routinely makes world’s best restaurant lists. Long Chim is also hotter than hot in terms of location, nestled in the prime Angel restaurant precinct, and expect plenty of heat in the chilli department too. You have been warned. If French is more your style, do yourself a favour and get to Hubert tout suite. With Daniel Pepperell – another one of Sydney’s best chef’s – in the kitchen, Hubert dishes up sinfully good French bistro classics in a seriously seductive subterranean basement: think of stepping back into Belle Epoque Paris and you’ve got the general idea of its decadence. After one too many cocktails at Hubert, you’ll find the perfect hangover breakfast close to the Adina Town Hall. Grab one of Sydney’s best coffees from Single O, the little CBD sister of Surry Hills roaster Single Origin, and order a takeaway Croque Monsieur. Savour both on a sunny bench just up the road in Hyde Park, one of the world’s most beautiful city green spaces, and smugly watch Sydney’s commuters as they head to the daily grind.