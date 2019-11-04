Hotel review: Brady Hotels Jones Lane, Melbourne

Jessica Offer

The perfect host for a Melbourne jaunt, Brady Hotels Jones Lane is a tucked away treasure.

The details:

Brady Hotels Jones Lane

111 Little Lonsdale Street, Melbourne

First impressions

It’s a rainy mid-morning on a Friday by the time my daughter and I finally arrive at the inconspicuous entrance on Jones Lane. From the exterior, the hotel is unassuming but bold as it holds its own in a neighbourhood of other high rises. A bright red-brick facade makes the building stand out against the stark black window panelling.

Located on a tightly-packed one-way street right in the East End Theatre District of Melbourne’s CBD, the Brady Hotels Jones Lane offers an enigmatic blend of industrial style combined with boutique flair. With 153 rooms spread over 21 storeys, a gym and guest laundry, as well as rooftop gardens, guests can settle in for the long haul or a weekend break with all the essentials catered for.

Checking in

Upon arrival we are warmly greeted by a helpful staff member who immediately allows us to check in early and drop off our bags to our room so we can start exploring the city.

They’ve foregone the traditional long reception counters in favour of individual standing desks, resulting in an open and inviting entrance. The space is light, clean and minimalistic with striking blue-and-gold contemporary artworks adorning the walls.

The room

As we enter the room I’m immediately struck by how they’ve managed to make clever use of the modestly sized space. It fits in a 40-inch Smart TV, fridge with tea and coffee facilities in addition to the bed which has a cushy pillow-top mattresses that feels super luxurious (I am very much looking forward to sinking into it later tonight). The bathroom is small but fully functional, with cool marble features and a useful array of toiletries. While there is no bath, the towels are thick and the shower stream is hot and steady.

The white linen of the bed contrasted by the striking black-bordered windows, with pops of orange and gold accents throughout the room work together to deliver a smooth and edgy feel to the decor and the floor-to-ceiling windows provide us with a fantastic view of the city – even if it’s a dreary Melbourne day for exploring.

The food

Eating is at the top of our Melbourne agenda and while The Jones Lane Cafe and Bar is located on the ground floor of the hotel, we decide to give it a miss this time in favour of searching out one of Melbourne’s many local eats.

It isn’t long before we find ourselves standing outside Tazio – an Italian institution located on Flinders Lane near an epic array of street art on Duckboard Place. The promise of hot, delicious pizza is too good to resist and we decide to end our search for food right here. We order a luscious, finger-licking-good Marostica pizza. It more than hits the spot and we devour it together, alongside a bowl of fries and chili mayo. The service is spot-on and the staff are wonderfully attentive, in an atmosphere that is both ambient and cozy.

Arriving back at the Jones Hotel after a mammoth 10 kilometres of walking, we wash off the day with an indulgently long shower and enjoy some delicious Thai takeaway for dinner. The hotel offers a turn-down service and our pillows have been fluffed and adorned with adorable little chocolates that prove to be the perfect after dinner treat. Thanks to the heavy, thick block-out blinds, we sleep a glorious 12 hours and wake feeling well-rested and eager for another day of exploring.

The AT verdict

A boutique oasis in the heart of Melbourne, the Brady Hotels Jones Lane is an all-rounder and will appeal to those in search of a luxurious stay for a romantic city-break, a family retreat from the fast pace of the CBD, or a home away from home on a business trip.

Score

5/5

We rated

The aesthetic, simple elegance and proximity to the hub of Melbourne’s inner-city goings-on.

We’d change

The bathroom by adding a hook for the hand towel. At a pinch, a room-service menu would have hit the spot after an exhausting day of exploring the city.

Notes

We paid $197.00 per night for a two-night stay in a Twin Room.

This review was conducted anonymously.