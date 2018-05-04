We celebrate the arrival of a new ‘British’ pub, The Duke of Clarence, in Sydney’s CBD – but just how authentic is it? Words by unashamed Brit, Daniel Down, with additional drinking and eating by his fellow countryman, James Brown. A Sunday roast does not a British pub make. Yes, you’ll find drinking dens across Sydney claiming to channel the Land of Hope and Glory, but some are so old that they’re more early colonial era-style rather than something plucked straight from ancient London, while others simply have a fish finger sandwich on the menu and claim to be the Queen’s favourite drinking hole.

There are some well-known gems of course, like the Lord Dudley Hotel in Woollahra, but with Irish pubs vastly outnumbering their English counterparts and homogenising the global pub scene like a game of alcohol-fuelled Risk, it’s about time the good ol’ British boozer made a comeback. Yes, the Irish variety has its place (mostly in Ireland), and I have a penchant for the classic Australian pub, with their ice-cold lagers, verandahs and Victorian-tiled walls to keep the place cool (and presumably so the blood can be easily washed away come closing). But, being a British citizen, I do miss room-temperature ales, ancient beer-soaked carpets, cigarette-stained wallpaper, the solitary fruit machine (not two-thirds of the place given over to pokies and horse racing), and cosy corners to set the world to rights with a scotch egg or a packet of crisps (yes crisps, not chips). Thankfully, hospitality duo Mikey Enright and Julian Train have taken a punt on that rarest of things: a traditional British pub outside of the UK (the Costa del Sol notwithstanding); opening one in Sydney’s CBD last December.

I met the announcement of this new 18th-century-styled London tavern off Clarence Street with a sense of nostalgic excitement. This needed to be examined, and I finally found the time to head there with my friend James, ex-Londoner and frequenter of fine drinking establishments.