Hotel Review: West Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, Sydney

Eliza Sholly

In a city that’s saturated with plenty of glitzy, corporate accommodation offerings, West Hotel proves its distinct independence.

Details

West Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton

65 Sussex Street, Sydney

From $250 per night

First impressions

West Hotel’s facade stands tall, brooding and geometric on the surprisingly quiet Sussex Street. Judging by the one-way streets and lack of noise pollution, it would seem a fringe CBD location – tucked off away from the main drag and close to cultural hub Barangaroo – certainly has benefits.

I arrive at the hotel at night, which turns out to be quite the positive. In the dark, the colours of outside really come alive, adding to the moody ambience that it’s clearly trying to capture.

The check-in desk lies straight ahead as I step inside. And to the right, the hotel’s signature low-key restaurant space, Solander Dining and Bar – but we’ll get to that later.

The room

Attention to detail is clearly the theme at West Hotel. The striking angular lines flow from the facade through to the back-lit bespoke headboards in the bedroom, and botanical motifs reign throughout.

Technology solutions like integrated Bluetooth speakers can be found in every room, alongside smart TVs, free wi-fi and a welcome text from the hotel concierge.

It’s little touches like these that really make this space feel like it was designed for the contemporary traveller.

The rest of the room is up to scratch, providing all the expected amenities of any Hilton hotel.

The bed, comfy. The robes, white and fluffy. The minibar, alcoholic. What more could you ask for, really?

The food

Downstairs, Solander Dining and Bar is surprisingly busy for a Thursday night. I’m taking that as a good sign…

A big space with soft furnishings, it feels more like a cafe than a restaurant. Don’t let this be mistaken for an insult, however – the non-intrusive setting and service really adds a relaxed element to the whole affair.

Named after Endeavour botanist Daniel Solander, the menu boasts modern Australian fare, with a food philosophy that embraces and supports the very best regional produce from sustainable sources around New South Wales.

For starters, I attempt to order the charred bugs with chilli butter and bush tomato. But alas, they’re unfortunately out. That’s seasonality for you!

As a consolation, and to fulfil my seafood cravings, I get the Australian mussels. They’re good, not great. Maybe I’m just bitter after my bug disappointment?

For my main: the potato gnocchi with wild mushroom, charred radicchio and salt bush. It’s excellent, and Solander has officially been redeemed.

The verdict:

The West Hotel is the perfect place for the traveller who values personalisation and convenience on the same level as elegance and character.

We rated: The attention to detail and individualised service were unparalleled. You can really see why Hilton are the experts.

We’d change: While I hate being that customer, I wish they’d have mentioned that some items on the menu were unavailable before I’d made up my mind. But honestly this just feels like I’m nitpicking…

Score: 4/5