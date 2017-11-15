“You’re our youngest guest to date,” an elegantly dressed staff member says. Though I would like to think I’m fresh-faced, I’m afraid she’s talking to our seven-month-old son.

Does Spicers Retreats’ first Sydney foray echo the luxuriousness of its other renowned properties? Megan Arkinstall checks in to find out.

After check-in we sit back and enjoy (a very good) coffee in The Garden Room. It’s a tranquil little space.

Its 19th-century Victorian façade has been restored, sitting charmingly among other historic buildings in the affluent tree-lined neighbourhood, while the interiors are the epitome of modern sophistication.

We’re checking in to the new Spicers Retreats property at Potts Point, a 20-room boutique hotel housed in three heritage-listed terraces.

There’s light flooding in from high windows, crisp white walls, splashes of rich greens and calming blues in the soft furnishings and tableware, and hanging greenery. On the back wall is a large Martine Emdur artwork: an ethereal underwater view of people swimming.

Emdur’s striking paintings are displayed throughout the hotel. One hangs above our bed, which is simply divine with its large bleached oak bedhead, luxurious white linen, soft grey throw, and deep navy and bottle green cushions. I swoon over it before dramatically falling back onto its cushy surface. (It had to be done.)

Our King Room is spacious, with two large window seats and a sitting nook with armchair. Hints of gold in the mirror, side table and luggage stand add a touch of glamour to the otherwise neutral palette.

The bathroom is generously sized, the rain shower is stocked with large bottles of Australian native Leif products, and soft, enveloping Bemboka towels are hung on the rack. We enjoy the complimentary tray of snacks while our littlest guest naps.

We have an early start the following morning so we’re offered a take-away breakfast. “We can whip you up a bacon and egg roll and coffee to go,” we’re told, like we’re being taken care of by friends in their home.

Indeed, unlike its youngest guest to date, this fresh-faced hotel doesn’t seem to be experiencing teething issues – its service feels as solid as the bones of the old buildings in which it resides.

Details: Spicers, Potts Point

Where: Spicers, 120-124 Victoria Street, Potts Point, Sydney

Verdict: Spicers’ latest hotel hits the mark, a sophisticated blend of heritage and modern in a buzzy location for wining and dining.

Score: 4/5

We rated: The service was personable and warm. And the interiors were simply beautiful.

We’d change: We missed the nightly complimentary canapés and cocktail as it wasn’t mentioned to us, but a minor grievance considering the attention to detail elsewhere.

Notes: We paid $319.20 for a King Room Bed and Breakfast special. The hotel serves only breakfast, but there’s a number of fabulous dining options in the area.

All AT reviews are conducted anonymously and our writers pay their own way – so we experience exactly what you would.