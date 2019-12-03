What to do in NSWâ€™s underrated Pacific Palms region

Eliza Sholly

Framed by Booti Booti National Park and the kinds of deserted, white-sand beaches Australia is known for, Pacific Palms is what Byron Bay locals wish their township was like.

Located in the heart of the Great Lakes region, this underrated enclave truly has it all. There’s surf beaches with green surrounding parks, flat waters for kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding, alongside plenty of spots to get the fishing rod out.

If you’re one of the lucky few that has cottoned onto one of NSW’s best-kept secrets, here’s how to fill your itinerary.

Getting there

Blueys Beach, and the surrounding Pacific Palms region is an easy three-hour drive from Sydney via the Pacific Highway. We rented a Toyota and it fit all of our long weekend equipment nicely.

There’s also Newcastle 90 minutes south.

The closest airport can be found an hour north in Taree, which is linked through both REX and Pelican airlines.

Where to stay

If you’re travelling with a large group (or even if you aren’t) this is the only property to stay at.

This restored 1920s Queenslander encapsulates all that is good, relaxed and charming about Boomerang Beach. It’s also the perfect base camp to explore the best of Pacific Palms.

Featuring four Grand Designs-worthy bedrooms, Wynola is the kind of place that has been plucked straight out of a coastal postcard. The oversized wraparound verandah is flanked by wattle trees, and the inside beautifully styled to reflect the surrounding landscape.

Architectural highlights include stained-glass windows, intricate natural woodwork and a dramatically beautiful staircase that leads from the ground level garage (featuring table tennis and bikes aplenty) to the front entry.

What to do

1. Wander through Boomerang Drive

From Wynola, it’s a short stroll to the quaint, yet surprisingly bustling Boomerang Drive.

As the main strip for Blueys and Boomerang beaches, you’ll find all the appropriate charms of a coastal shopping haunt. There’s the Pacific Palms information centre, with brochures lining the walls, alongside your classic general store, fish and chip shop, wine store and a number of cute cafes. Stop for a coffee at Drift, which wouldn’t look out of place in any of Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

2. Spend a day at one of the beaches

One of the beauties of heading somewhere a little further from the city is the impossibly deserted, expansive beaches on offer. And let’s face it, it wouldn’t be a trip to coastal NSW without a few dips in the ocean.

There are plenty of places to lay your towel around here. Try Blueys Beach, Boomerang Beach, Elizabeth Beach, Cellito Beach, Sandbar Beach and the lesser-known Seal Rocks Bay.

3. Explore one of the many walking trails

As the ladies in the information centre will enthusiastically tell you, this area is filled with an abundance of trails, lookouts and walking tracks to explore. Ask for a map and head to the one that tickles your fancy.

The most popular among the bunch is the famous 7-kilometre Booti Hill and Wallis Lake Walking Track, which winds through the national park. To get there, head to the Ruins Campground and cross the road ; the trail follows Wallis Lake and makes an easy ascent to the northern end of Elizabeth Beach.

For other hiking options, there is the Coachwood Loop Walking Track, Whoota Whoota Lookout, Double Wharf Trail, the Southern Boundary Trail and the Cabbage Palm Loop Walking Track. Each varies in distance and difficulty, none disappoint.

4. Book a surf lesson

Boomerang, Blueys and the nearby Cellito beaches have long been popular with surfers. The rolling swells and uncrowded waters make it obvious why.

For the inexperienced among us, the ingrained surf culture can make it intimidating to head out solo, board in tow. Thank God someone thought of us, and his name is Gary Hughes. Operating since 1997, his classic Aussie surf school, Surface, is perfect for novices, and also for those who don’t mind their waves with a side of adrenaline.

5. Unwind with a downward dog

If all that A+ surfing has left you in the mood for some Zen, sashay over to Blueys Yoga for a 90-minute class. Each class is walk-in, and the timetable can be found online. If you’re keen for a little more intensity, the studio will soon be offering three-day retreats.

6. Palms Market

Would it be a quaint, coastal town without an equally quaint market?

On the last Sunday of every month, a host of local community members hock their handmade, home-grown and hand-baked wares at the Pacific Palms Community Centre.

Keep your buying considered and local by heading here, where you can shop sustainably in a space that minimises packaging. The market also donates fund surpluses into community centre, funding projects that improve the centre and surrounding community.

7. Watch the sunset

If you find yourself lucky enough to stay at Wynola on Boomerang Beach, firstly, wonder what you did right in a past life.

Second, wait until sunset to assemble a bottle of wine and a few glasses. If the house is dry, grab a bottle of Margaret River’s finest from the local Blueys Cellars and Deli. Once you’re equipped, venture right across the road from the property until the path leads you to the perfect sunset viewing spot.

8. Grab a local bite for dinner

Head to Kingfisher Cafe for an upmarket feed from owners Caroline (Caz) & Dave. Expect a menu filled with fresh seafood and produce, although the specifics vary week to week depending on local availability.

Moby’s Beachside Retreat is another favourite, where punters can enjoy their meal in the dining room, on the deck overlooking the lagoon pool, or in the quiet, leafy courtyard garden.

For a more casual eat-in (or take away) option, Hueys at Blueys is the way to go. This local institution serves up all the classics, just waiting to be picked up and taken straight to the sand.

At Wynola, the full-service kitchen provides everything you’d need for a summer night barbecue. The (almost) 360-degree verandah just begs for it.