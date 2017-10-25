The English chef on why he fell in love with the coastal town of Mollymook and turned it into a dining destination with Rick Stein at Bannisters. 1. As a child, our family holidays were always to… Cornwall, to our Art Deco house overlooking the Atlantic Ocean over Trevose Head, not far from Padstow where I run The Seafood Restaurant.

2. Now if I have time for a short break in Australia, I head straight to… Mollymook with my wife Sas and my step children Zach and Olivia. Curiously to me it’s a mix of the best of Australian landscapes and South West England. Being an avid swimmer, I am very taken with the white sandy beaches of the South Coast. 3. The first time I was in Australia in 1967, I was inspired by… the long ocean beaches around Sydney, the Harbour Bridge and the still-being-built Opera House, chocolate malted milkshakes and Aussie burgers in milk bars. 4. My favourite Australian city is… rather obviously, Sydney. It’s one of the nicest cities to go walking in and we love to do the Spit to Manly and have a beer at the Manly Wharf Hotel.

5. My carry-on is usually filled with… as little carry-on luggage as possible, something I pride myself on; just an iPad, book, headphones, yellow notebook, yellow pen and cinnamon chewing gum.

6. When I'm on the road, I'm listening to… the BBC's Desert Island Discs; I just finished Barry Humphries. I also just finished a history of Mexico audiobook because I'm filming my latest TV series, Rick Stein's Road to Mexico. 7. The last thing I read on holiday was… All the Pretty Horses by Cormac McCarthy. 8. I can't leave home without my… bag of wires for my iPhone, iPad, MacBook and iWatch. 9. My favourite Australian restaurant is… Long Chim Perth. 10. I set up a restaurant at Bannisters, Mollymook because… my wife Sas, who has been holidaying there since she was a teenager, introduced me to Mollymook and I ended up sharing her love for this special part of the NSW South Coast. 11. What I love most about Australian food is… its exciting mix of cooking styles from all over the world, along with the best local ingredients.