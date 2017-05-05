What makes Carriageworks a unique venue? The Carriageworks building was built in 1892 and was the place where all the trains were built for New South Wales. It provides an incredible context to present contemporary art forms in because it is large in scale and very flexible. We present a diverse program across contemporary visual arts, dance, music, food and all the creative industries.

What are your top picks for the Carriageworks 2017 program? The National is a major exhibition that brings together some of Australia’s most talented visual artists in partnership with the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia and the Art Gallery of NSW until 25 June. In August we will present the new opera The Rape of Lucretia by Sydney Chamber Opera, then from 7–10 September we are looking forward to the return of Sydney Contemporary, an art fair that features over 100 galleries from around the world.

What are the best things to do if you’re not seeing a show? We have visual arts exhibitions, a great bar and every Saturday from 8am–1pm we have the Carriageworks Farmers’ Market, which brings together over 80 New South Wales producers and chefs. What are your favourite places to eat and drink in the area? I love Ester and Automata in Chippendale, and Redfern Continental for food. If you’re after a drink try The Bearded Tit and Arcadia Liquors, also in Redfern. What are your favourite cultural destinations around the area? To get a true taste of Redfern culture, Redfern Oval always delivers. You can catch the Rabbitohs training and there is always activity. The Commercial is a great gallery showing incredible Australian artists and MOP in Chippendale is the best place to see the next new talent. Looking for more to do in Sydney? Check out 5 reasons to stay the weekend in Sydney’s CBD