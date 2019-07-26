All the best things happening in your state this August

Alicia Poole

There’s no shortage of things to do in Australia. If anyone knows that, it’s us…

However with such a breadth of things going on around the country, it can sometimes get a little overwhelming to separate the champs from the chumps. You’re busy people, we get it.

To help you out, we have collated a guide of the best-goings-on for the month of August, helping you plan your calendar accordingly. Thank us later.

VIC

The team of passionate chefs and avid surfers behind Sydney’s Three Blue Ducks and the ever-so popular The Farm at Byron Bay, are about to ride their biggest wave yet, opening their fifth restaurant at Australia’s first surf park, URBNSURF, set to open this Summer.

Entering the Melbourne food scene for the first time, Three Blue Ducks will stick with their usual ethos of simple, real food, prepared with love – but on a much bigger scale.

The restaurant will include indoor and alfresco seating and will be serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner. Visitors can expect plenty of smoky flavours from the kitchen, which will include a pizza oven, rotisserie and charcoal pit, and plenty of fresh, locally-sourced produce.

The drinks menu will feature a strong list of wines, beers and spirits; all locally sourced across Victoria, as well as coffee from long-standing Ducks partner Single O.

Melbourne International Film Festival

Melbourne

August 1-18

The Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) is a film-lover’s paradise with international premiers, red carpet glamour and the best local, national and international cinema.

MIFF is one of the oldest film festivals in the world and the most significant screen event in Australia. The iconic Melbourne festival takes place in the heart of the city presenting an acclaimed screening program alongside industry and celebratory events.

Showcasing the best in current cinema from around the world, as well as retrospectives, tributes, talks and Australia’s largest showcase of local film.

Bendigo Writer’s Festival

Bendigo

August 9-11

The annual three-day event gathers more than 100 writers for discussions about every kind of writing under the sun. It’s an end-of-winter celebration that warms up the beautiful Central Victorian region with a fridnly, exuberant, tempting program for both young and old.

The seventh Bendigo Writer’s festival program is lined up with a galaxy of stars and a supernova of sessions set to light up your end of winter.

Mould: A cheese festival

Melbourne

16-18 August

Mould is back for its third year in 2019 and is bringing with it the best artisan producers from across the country for a day of cheese, wine, masterclasses and more.

Alongside the best Australian cheeses, there will also be a full food program featuring dishes from local cheesemongers and others available to purchase. To wash down all that delicious cheese, there will be wines, whisky, sake, beer and cider available.

WinterWild

Apollo Bay

August 16-18

WinterWild returns this August at Apollo Bay with the theme, ‘Visions and Ecstasies,’ exploring the fringe states of body and mind that result in the ecstatic and the blissful. Known for its nocturnal program of extravagant fireside performances, epic feasts and music, but also a full daytime workshop program. It’s the best of both worlds…

Drumming, meditation, ice bathing, mind and body workshops and discussion panels on sacred plant medicines are all among this year’s offerings. Head along and discover a side of Apollo Bay you don’t often see.

Eazy Peazy Opens

Richmond

The modern Japanese eatery by the team behind Toji Sake is officially open.

Founders Shar & Yuta Kobayashi have teamed up with head chef Dan Chan to offer an uncomplicated approach to authentic Japanese dining. The cuisine is inspired by Kobayashi’s Australian-Japanese upbringing, along with Chan’s passion and experience with Japanese cooking. The extensive menu highlights his time at Yardbird, with dishes specialising in yakitori, hibachi and sharing plates.

Tetto di Carolina

South Yarra

A European styled cocktail bar, Tetto Di Carolina opened late last month and is set to offer the exceptional service and world-class hospitality synonymous with celebrated restauranteur, Joe Mammone’s respected stable of Italian venues.

Designer Chris Connell conceived the intimate, luxuriant space with each fitting and finishing made bespoke for the venue. The focal piece – a six-metre bar of walnut, caramel porcelain tiling and sculptured steel metalwork – forms the stage.

The drinks list is curated by award-winning cocktail bartender Alex Dzyrart of London’s acclaimed Bar III, and will be cocktail-forward, complemented by a melange of premium champagne and sparkling, as well as a selection of European and Australian wines.

NSW

Bring the Heat

Sydney

August

Barangaroo House is bringing the heat this winter, with a unique experience across all three levels that will make you forget about the cold weather. The unique multi-level waterfront destination has partnered with Veuve Clicquot and Belvedere Vodka to transform into a winter chalet.

Rooftop bar, Smoke will become the ultimate winter wonderland with large pop-up igloos across the outdoor terrace. Once inside, you can order a decadent pot of cheese or chocolate fondue or baked truffle camembert with a glass of champagne, a hot Bloody Mary or a cauldron of mulled wine to share between six.

Head down one level to Bea, to defrost some of Tom Haynes’ wood-fired dishes while you work your way through the winter drink offers.

And finally, down on the ground level at House Bar, Belvedere Vodka is bringing the heat with a range of spiced martinis. Enjoy the taste of winter with options such as a chilli choc espresso martini, spiced apple martini, Belvedere Vodka mule or smoked rosemary martini.

Orange Winter Fire Festival

Orange

August 2-4

This year’s Orange Winter Fire Festival is full of amazing events and activities provided by the unique local producers and venues.

The three-day festival showcases the best of an authentic country winter through a series of bonfire events inspired by the Australian cracker night bonfire tradition. Enjoy char grilled feasts, camp fire cook outs and rich red wines under our region’s expansive starry night skies or huddle up next to a fireplace in one of the country pubs and enjoy a blazing Sunday lunch.

City to Surf

Sydney

August 11

The Sun-Herald City2Surf is back again for 2019 on Sunday the 11th August. The ever popular event has been occurring every year since 1971, making this year the 49th year; almost at the big five zero.

The famous 14km course from Sydney’s CBD to the pearly white sand of Bondi Beach brings together over 80,000 people to stroll, walk, jog and run.

Participants will make their way through the suburbs of East Sydney, Kings Cross, Rushcutters Bay, Double bay, Vaucluse, and Dover Heights, all the while being entertained along the way by bands performing along the suburban roads.

Cook for Syria

Sydney

August 12

An all-star female line-up of chefs are coming together to support UNICEF’s lifesaving work for children in Syria, by creating a unique dinner experience at NOMAD in Surry Hills on the 12th August.

NOMAD’S head chef Jacqui Challinor is collaborating with the country’s top talent to create a four-course menu that incorporates a Syrian stamp on their signature dishes. The dinner will kick off at 6.30pm and with the four-course menu served with matching wines.

Standard tickets are $295 each or order the special bar seating with a view of the kitchen, available for $350 for a select number of tickets and includes a Cook For Syria recipe book signed by chefs participating in the dinner.

Griffith Italian Festival

Griffith

August 24

Rich in Italian culture and tradition, Griffith is overflowing with vineyards, locally grown produce, and lengthy list of restaurants. The region claims that 60% of the population is of Italian heritage, making it an obvious choice for an Italian Festival!

With its vibrant restaurant, wineries, annual salami and sauce along with a range of food stalls, local Italian wines, pasta making demonstrations, live music, face painting and rides for the kids; making this event one not to be missed.

ACT

Gammacon

Canberra

August 3-4

Canberra’s own COMICON style festival celebrates pop culture fandom and creative talent in a multitude of ways.

Expect shows, panels and workshops, a tabletop and video game showcase of indie game developers and over 150 exhibitors including local artists, writers, and comic book artists.

Canberra Writer’s Festival

Canberra

August 21-25

Now in its fourth year, the Canberra Writers Festival has something for everyone, from the lover of fine fiction to those who wish to be entertained by Australia’s leading foodies and non-fiction authors.

This year’s theme, ‘Power Politics Passion,’ offers wide scope and broad appeal. Patriotism, plastic, mathematics, murder, meat, the bush, the brain, the media and the environment, history, romance, a generous dose of politics and much more.

The stellar line-up includes 160 local, national and international authors with nearly 80 discreet events across six venues around Canberra.

Swingin’ Circus Cabaret

Canberra

August 24-25

Step right yp to Swingin’ Circus Cabaret, a circus variety show set to jazz and swing music played live by a big band. Inspired by the 1920s, this cabaret hosts a talented cast of Canberrans, including acrobats, a unicyclist, jugglers and a fan dancer.

Saturday night will be a classy affair with a dinner and show package available, access to the restaurant and bar, and a meet the performers event after the show.

Sunday afternoon is an opportunity to see the same show at a more family friendly time. As well as Including face-painting and balloon-twisting!

TAS

Tastrofest

Devonport

August 2-3

Tasmania’s premier Astronomy festival is the largest of its kind in the country, with this year’s event being extra unique; it’s the Moon Landing Special.

The festival is designed to give all ages and levels of interest something to experience when it comes to our very own night sky. With beginner and advanced lectures and workshops on how to use different telescopes, classes in taking aurora photos and special international guests are all fixtures of this event.

Head along and view the astrophotography and aurora gallery, experience virtual reality, pose with working droids and dress up in cosplay to really get involved.

Tassie Scallop Fiesta

Bridport

August 4

Forged on the back of the fishing industry and known as the cradle of Tasmania’s salmon and trout farming sector, Bridport was naturally where they decided to celebrate the combination of seafood and wine excellence.

The fiesta showcases a series of eclectic events in the village and on the water. Paying homage to Bridport’s maritime and seafood heritage in association with the premium beverages of the hinterland.

Chocolate Winterfest

Latrobe

August 11

Chocolate Winterfest is Latrobe’s wickedly delicious festival, celebrating all things (you guessed it) chocolate.

It is no coincidence that the Latin name for cocoa, from which chocolate is made, translates as ‘food from the gods,’ with some cultures even valuing chocolate more than gold; and who could blame them?

The Chocolate Winterfest will indulge, inform, astound, amuse but above all celebrate chocolate as you escape from the bleakness of winter. Be indulged by events individually or successively as you immerse in the ultimate chocolate experience.

WA

Gascoyne Food Festival

Carnarvon

August 7 – September 7

Brought to you by the Gascoyne Food Council, the Food Festival attracts both locals and tourists alike. With food lovers from near and far-flung places seeking out a unique culinary experience.

Set against the backdrop of the mighty Gascoyne river and the red dirt of the fertile horticultural lands and desert, the festival locations boast the idyllic, laid-back charm of regional Western Australia with all the modern amenities and the attractions needed to keep you comfortable and entertained through the festival weekend.

Craft Beer Festival

Perth

August 16-18

Western Australia’s largest beer festival is set to make it’s returned this August, and they’re bringing with them a variety of brews, gourmet food options, a stack of entertainment, a family fun day, show rides, silent disco and activations galore; there’s something for everyone!

This year, the Craft Beer Festival is showcasing an incredible line-up of over 55 craft breweries and cideries, complemented by all the best things you could imagine. So, why haven’t you booked your ticket yet?

City to Perth

Perth

August 25

The Chevron City to Surf in Perth, attracts over 40,000 participants each year with this year being no exception. The event has a brilliant festival atmosphere at both the start in Perth City and even more so at the finish at City Beach overlooking the sparkling Indian Ocean.

Offering distances to all levels, participants can choose from a 42km marathon, a 21km half marathon, as well as 12km and 4km fun run events and even a 4km wheelchair event.

SA

Sala Festival

Adelaide

August 1-31

The annual celebration of South Australian living visual artists is back for another year. Held every August, thousands of artists exhibit in hundreds of venues throughout metropolitan and regional areas of the state.

The extraordinary range of exhibition venues means that you can find art just about anywhere, from traditional galleries to cafes, hairdressers, pubs and other unexpected places.

And, the art is as diverse as the artists, with all kinds of media represented: painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, digital media, moving image, glass, ceramics, textiles and more.

Top Dog Film Festival

Adelaide

August 3

Celebrate the canine connection, and meet dogs from all walks of life through this carefully curated collection of stories about dogs and their people at the 2019 Top Dog Film Festival.

From husky dogs of Alaska to working dogs of Australia, a pull on your heartstrings is guaranteed. Meet 4-legged heroes, unbreakable bonds and canine companions that enrich the lives of all they encounter.

Filled with delightful doggy moments, get tickets before they sell out – you’d be barking mad to miss it.

NT

Darwin Festival

Darwin

August 8-25

There’s no better time to visit the tropical Top End than during Darwin Festival each August, where a fabulous festival wonderland awaits you.

Darwin Festival combines outdoor festivities with a program rich with local, national and international talent. Cabaret, theatre, dance, visual arts, outdoor concerts and fun family events transform Darwin for 18 dazzling days and nights.

The Festival celebrates the quintessential spirit and energy of Darwin, with its laidback, friendly lifestyle. Join in the fun of hot August nights!

Indigenous Art Fair

Darwin

August 9-11

The Fair provides an opportunity to ethically support and purchase a vibrant range of Indigenous art. You’ll be treated to an extensive selection of mediums, including paintings on canvas and bark, plus works on paper including limited edition prints, sculpture, didgeridoos, fibre art and cultural regalia.

Join in the free artist workshops and watch traditional dance performances. Come and engage with the contemporary creations of the oldest continuous living cultures in the world.

The Telstra National Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Art Awards

Darwin

August 10-November 3

The 36th Telstra NATSIAA aims to showcase the very best in Australian Indigenous art by contemporary artists from around the country. The exhibition runs from the 10th August in Darwin at the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT).

The annual event in the Top End is Australia’s longest running and most prestigious Indigenous art awards, firmly established as a critical event on Australia’s cultural calendar. This year, 280 entries were submitted by First Nation artists from regional and urban areas.

Street Art Festival

Alice Springs

August 14

The walls in the CBD will be transformed into dynamic art as part of the Alice Springs Street Art Festival. Watch the urban landscape transform into a fresco masterpiece.

An ‘urban artist in residence’, local painters, artists and designers will collaborate with interstate mentors, coming off the back of a highly successful street art season in Darwin.

QLD

The Great Barrier Reef Festival

Airlie Beach

August 1-4

The Great Barrier Reef Festival celebrates the Great Barrier Reef and what it means to live in Airlie Beach, Whitsundays – the Heart of the Reef. The region’s favourite festival is a delicious combination of family fun, all-night celebrations, local food and fashion and some of the biggest parties in the north.

The four-day celebration of the reef will feature the spectacular Fireworks on the Foreshore complete with live music and DJs, carnival rides, food stalls and night markets lining the beautiful Airlie Beach foreshore.

The Beach Music stage will be pumping the region’s top live music and entertainment on the foreshore throughout the weekend. Other events include reef art installations and education, Comedy Gala, Family Fun Day, Wilmar Sugar Wearable Art Parade, helicopter joy rides and cocktails at the Pop-up Beach Bar making Reef Festival a perfect time to enjoy the gorgeous Whitsunday winter.

The Curated Plate

Sunshine Coast

August 8-11

The Curated Plate is a new four-day food festival, making its debut on the Sunshine Coast this August. The festival will bring together the region’s finest produce with the best chefs in the Australian and international dining scene.

The event has an exciting program bursting with exclusive culinary events that will span the region, bringing to life the unique local artisan culture. Head along to experience the Sunshine Coast’s acclaimed produce and producers, immerse yourself in the flavours forged from organic and sustainable practices, and make your next holiday an adventure in taste.

Za Za Ta opens

Brisbane

August

The Middle Eastern inspired bar and kitchen opens this month with The Emporium precinct in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley as part of designer hotel; Ovolo.

Paying homage to the spice blend zaatar, the venue is a place where guests will experience a rich mix of soulful and dynamic Middle Eastern cuisine. With the menu showcasing a playful and bold take on dishes from across the region alongside a curated collection of cocktails, spirits, and wines.

The 200-seat venue sprawls into multiple rooms, each with its individual purpose of charm, buzz and personality. The design of Za Za Ta, was inspired by the conservatories of the Victorian era, with nooks reminiscent of 1940s cocktail cabinet.