With nine new rides, an extensive renovation and a cavalcade of old favourites, Luna Park has taken the family fun park on the iconic Sydney Harbour “to the next level”.

As iconic as the Harbour Bridge and as well-known as the Opera House, Sydney’s Luna Park has brought laughter, fun and thrills to generations of families who have crossed under the mischievous smiling face and into one of the city’s most treasured amusement grounds.

Now, an extensive renovation and nine new rides have taken Luna Park to the next level.

And the best part is, it’s never been more accommodating to families. But just what makes this renovation so special? It all boils down to this: more rides, more excitement, and unlimited next-level fun.

Next-level thrills

Undertaking one of the biggest Amusement Park upgrades in the world, nine new rides have been installed in the park to complement the side shows, snacks and fabulous harbourside views.

Thrill seekers will see their heart rate soar on the sledgehammer, a 360 stomach-churner set to turn Sydney on its head as it spins, as well as three additional new rollercoasters that have been added to the line-up.

The Boomerang, spruiked as Australia’s first G-rated, G-force coaster starts with a drop, twists and turns, and then, true to its name, does it all again backwards.

The family-friendly Little Nipper offers a great introduction to the rollercoaster experience for kids, who can be accompanied by parents in shark-shaped carriages.

And while you’ll have to wait until December for the fast thrills of the world’s first single launch rail coaster and Australia’s tallest and fastest multi-launch coaster (aka the Big Dipper), one of the best things about the nine new rides is they allow families to experience them together.

The family that rides together…

The park has taken a more family-focused approach when designing new attractions, and its five new attractions aim to give the littlest members of the family their first thrills with parents by their side.

The littlest adventurers in the family can cut their theme park teeth on Freaky Frogs, a gentle rotating ride in giant coloured amphibians, or rise and fall gently in bright hot-air balloons on the Cloud Nine ride.

The Bug, a brand new, seven-metre-high Ferris wheel for kids, also fits adults.

If the kids are feeling confident and they’re ready to rattle and roll with something a little more ambitious, new attractions like the Silly Sub take the whole family up into the sky for a bumpy ride full of giggles.

Picking up the pace for bigger kids, there’s also the new Loopy Lighthouse, which is being described as the beginner’s version of the stomach-churching Luna Park thrill-seeker favourite, the Hair Raiser.

The game plan

Along with new rides, there is also new tech. A new online platform brings a digital element to a day of next-level fun at Luna Park.

Visitors can log rides on the Luna Play Platform, which allows guests to gamify their experience and compete on a global leader board to see if their fun is as next level as others in the park (and let parents proudly know how many rollercoaster rides they survived).

Kids can also create a private leader board, which lets friends and siblings compete for rollercoaster-riding glory.

The new online platform can be easily downloaded before your visit, helping to plan the day with all showtimes, food and drink options and 3D maps available to use.

The new platform also downloads your ride photos, so if you purchase a ride photo pass, you can easily download all your snaps at once.

Luna loyalty

The online platform also hosts Australia’s first Amusement Park loyalty program.

If you’re a diehard rollercoaster fan, it would be lunacy not to join Luna Perks, which is automatically available to those who hold an Annual Pass.

Every time avid funsters spend online or in the park, they unlock special offers like food, toys, show bags, memorabilia and exclusive experiences never before offered to the public, such as a Luna Perks Fast Pass and a Behind the Fun VIP experience.

Old-school favourites

Of course, no trip to Luna Park is complete without the old favourites. Everything old is new again as parents (and grandparents) share the rides that shaped their childhood with the youngest members of their family.

Thrill seekers will gravitate to the Wild Mouse rollercoaster, the oldest ride in the park; sightseers and sentimentalists will head to the Carousel, and underage drivers love to get behind the wheel of the Dodgem Cars.

Of course, if the kids are partial to climbing the walls, watch from above as they stick to them on long-time retro favourite, The Rotor.

However, it’s Coney Island that holds some of the city’s fondest childhood memories, the elegant, illuminated Art-Deco-inspired facade hiding an interior treasure trove of old-fashioned amusements: after all, who could ever forget navigating the Mirror Maze, Wonky Walk and Turkey Trot, taking on the Barrels of Fun or racing down the slides with siblings at speed?

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or revisiting a childhood favourite, Sydney’s harbourside Luna Park – with new rides, a family focus and fantastic rewards for return visitors – offers next-level fun and every Aussie family needs to experience it.

