Tasting Australia 2020: 9 unique experiences you donâ€™t want to miss

Katie Carlin

We’ve cherry-picked the best experiences from Tasting Australia’s 2020 lineup that are sure to generate the most buzz amongst foodies and beverage-lovers alike.

Imagine starting and ending your day in the comfort of your own home but travelling interstate for the day to sample the best of South Australia’s world-renowned wine region: McLaren Vale.

It’s the Tasting Australia Airlines: Melbourne to McLaren Vale event and it is just one of more than 140 unique experiences available at the Tasting Australia Festival in 2020. You can also wile away the day at long lunches, treat yourself to exclusive dinners, farm tours, tastings and masterclasses, all under the expert guidance of world-class chefs and winemakers.

Adelaide is home base for the festival, and with McLaren Vale, Barossa Valley, Adelaide Hills and some of the state’s best beaches right on its doorstep you couldn’t find a better destination to host one of Australia’s most exciting events.

The talent

Attracting the best of the culinary scene’s international, national and local talent, including high profile chefs Matt Moran, Mark Best and Dan Hong alongside fellow ambassadors Peter Fraser, Justine Henschke, Jessica Hill Smith and Sacha La Forgia.

There is also an all-star lineup of guest programmers: Duncan Welgemoed of Africola, Paul Baker of Botanic Gardens Restaurant, Karena Armstrong of Salopian Inn, Sparkke at Whitmore’s Emma McCaskill, Shobosho’s Adam Liston and Morgan McGlone of Belles Hot Chicken.

Email (required): Sign up to receive more great travel content - it's FREE!

Leading the charge is creative director Simon Bryant, beverage director Nick Stock and with Cheong Liew as patron. Together they’ve come up with a long list of unmissable events and we’ve narrowed it down to several of our favourites.

Kick off the day with a champagne breakfast on your flight from Brisbane to McLaren Vale, then you’ll head to Coriole – winery, cellar door and restaurant in one – for what will be one of the best meals of your life prepared by Duncan Welgemoed of Adelaide’s Africola and Gather at Coriole chef Tom Tilbury. Followed by a tasting at d’Arenberg Cube. Spend the night in Adelaide (discounted accommodation available at the Hilton Adelaide) before your return flight to Brisbane.

Details:

04 Apr 2020 – 05 Apr 2020

7 am AEDT (Saturday 4 April) – 6.15 pm AEDT (Sunday 5 April)

From $785

Start your day at home in Melbourne, enjoy breakfast in the air, arrive in McLaren Vale and spend 10 hours amongst picturesque vineyards. Treat yourself to a day of sampling wines, devouring a four-course lunch and soaking up the atmosphere at the nearby beach before taking your return flight home.

Details:

03 Apr 2020

7.30 am AEDT – 7.30 m AEDT

From $680

The Glasshouse Kitchen, a Tasting Australia Festival staple, offers six one-night only experiences for a meal in Town Square with one of six remarkable chefs as they share those who have inspired and guided their cooking over the course of their career. Beverage director Nick Stock and East End Cellars have designed the drinks menu for each evening, including a glass of Pol Roger on arrival and wines matched to every menu.

Details:

Adelaide Town Square

Six different Glasshouse Kitchens to book

From $325 each

Whether you love wine, beer, spirits or all three, there is a masterclass to pique your interest in the 2020 lineup. Each Masterclass is helmed by personalities behind some of the world’s most celebrated beverages.

There are 26 to choose from, including Adelaide Hills Chardonnay, Barossa Shiraz, Lark Distillery, Champagne Bollinger, Pol Roger Champagne and more.

Details:

For the full lineup visit the East End Cellars Masterclass page to book.

Having experienced chef Mark Olive’s cooking classes firsthand at Food I Am in Wagga Wagga, I couldn’t leave this one off the list. It’s a truly unique (and mouth-watering) experience. Olive teaches you how to cook with native ingredients, enabling you to bring indigenous cuisine into your everyday cooking repertoire. Olive is a Bundjalung man whose family originated from the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales and he is passionate about cooking with native ingredients and exposing more people to the simple brilliance of bush tucker food. As part of the experience you’ll get to try a collection of the recipes he prepares.

Details:

Four Oaks Farm in the Adelaide Hills 30 minutes from the CBD

04 Apr 2020

1 pm – 3 pm

From $150

Immerse yourself in the best of Adelaide’s small bar scene on a Peel Street Gin Trail by jumping between 10 of its best bars: Malt & Juniper, Therapy Cocktail Bar, Paloma Bar and Pantry to name a few. Each bar will showcase one or more of 10 South Australian gins during the festival. Drinks are not included in your ticket.

Details:

Peel Street, Adelaide

Free event – beverages available for purchase on the day

27 Mar 2020 – 04 Apr 2020

5 pm – late

Ever wondered what it would be like to indulge in a five-course feast served on a stage? This is the event for you. The Australian Dance Theatre joins forces with Henschke to deliver a delicious performance to remember. Helpmann award-winning dancer Kimball Wong will perform for you as you dine on stage at The Odeon Theatre – and you’ll be among the first to taste Australia’s most revered single-vineyard shiraz: Henschke Hill of Grace 2015.



Details:

Odeon Theatre Norwood

03 Apr 2020

6.30pm – 10.30pm

From $330

Enjoy a long, leisurely lunch set in the picturesque gardens of the Yalumba estate in Barossa. Matt Moran and Tasting Australia creative director Simon Bryant will prepare your meal using farm-fresh produce while also giving guests the opportunity to see the magic happen with a cooking demonstration throughout the afternoon. Matched Yalumba wines will be served alongside each dish on the day and return coach transport is included from Adelaide City or Barossa.

Details:

Yalumba, Barossa

29 Mar 2020

12.00pm

From $215

Join a small, intimate group of 19 other guests to explore Adelaide, Barossa, Adelaide Hills and McLaren Vale on a five-day Inspiring Journey. While it’s not officially part of the program it is the perfect way to take in the best of the Tasting Australia Festival and meet the regions makers, growers and passionate owners.

Experience the ultimate wine and food lovers long weekend with an indulgent itinerary that includes a four-course roaming dinner in Adelaide Central Markets, an exclusive cheese tasting in a cellar, lunch at the hatted d’Arenberg Cube in McLaren Vale and more. Premium accommodation is also included.

For more information and to book visit Inspiring Journeys.



Details

The 14th edition of the food and beverage festival kicks off March 27 – right on the tail-end of ‘Mad March’ (aka festival season) and wraps up April 5. Visit Tasting Australia to book your place at one or more of these unforgettable events.

Staying there

One of the most central places to stay during Tasting Australia is the Hilton Adelaide, which is conveniently located opposite Town Square where plenty of the action takes place. There are also hundreds of accommodation options to choose from across South Australia. You can find out more here.

Read more on visiting South Australia with our Adelaide and Barossa ultimate travel guides.