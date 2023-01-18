From breezy Mediterranean fare with world-class views to stunning modern Asian flavours and cutting-edge regional dining, McLaren Vale is a gourmand’s paradise.

More than simply a wine region, McLaren Vale is a fertile food bowl that punches well above its weight when it comes to gourmet offerings. The breezy Mediterranean climate lends itself to leisurely al fresco meals year round and the chefs behind the best McLaren Vale restaurants combine dazzlingly fresh local produce with techniques from across the world to create stunning dishes that transcend the picturesque regional location.

1. The Little Rickshaw

Since opening in 2019, this lively spot in a former blacksmith’s shop has quickly become the most sought after reservation in the seaside town of Aldinga.

Owner Trinh Richards and her mother take traditional Vietnamese flavours and spice them up with influences from across Asia – think takoyaki made with fresh local squid, braised octopus with spicy sambal and chewy handpulled noodles doused with chilli, garlic and a housemade mushroom xo.

Opt for the feed me menu and you’ll get all the greatest hits (there’s also a cheaper kids version), and the equally eclectic drinks list has a focus on smaller regional wineries and aromatic drops that pair well with the fresh Asian flavours.

2. Maxwell

The views over rows of vines garlanded with lush leaves and an eye-catching conifer maze would take top billing at most venues, but at this winery restaurant, they’re overshadowed by the edible works of art featured in the 10-course degustation.

Each bite is more spectacularly plated than the last, and the showstopping “pearl” of oyster mousse with a patina of sparkling silver is a contender for Australia’s most beautiful bite.

Add in a few secret weapons like fungi from the onsite mushroom cave and delicate sparkling mead hidden among the estate wine pairings and you have all ingredients for a seriously memorable meal.

3. Salopian Inn

Dining doesn’t get more regional than the fare at this longstanding favourite, which features a map of owner Karena Armstrong’s kitchen garden on the back of the menu.

Her exquisite creations pair fabulously fresh produce with subtly balanced flavours and carry a noticeable Asian influence; perfectly pleated dumplings packed with king prawns, carp and ginger beg to be dipped in the housemade chilli sauce, while the oh-so-tender master stock braised roo tail with a sweet chilli glaze is spoken of in hushed tones by locals.

The location in a 19th-century cottage surrounded by vines means there are plenty of cosy nooks for private dining experiences (as well as a walk-in red wine cellar that’s worth a visit), and local distilleries are well-represented in the selection of over 200 gins.

4. Frankie

It’s no surprise that many of the best restaurants in McLaren Vale are located in wineries and the full name of Mitolo’s more casual dining option provides a pretty good idea of what’s on offer.

Pallet-loads of white tiles and plenty of natural light give Frankie Italo Dining & Disco Lounge a distinct piazza vibe, and the pumping disco soundtrack and giant goblets of limoncello spritz make it clear that the clock is always set to party time here.

The kitchen is generous with both flavour and serving sizes in the cucina povera that includes Roman-Style pizzas and pasta laden with produce from the Mitolo family farm, and the Inferno chilli oil that comes served in an eyedropper is best approached with caution. But the showstopper is the futuristic-looking gelato cart that opens up at the end of each Sunday sitting to universal acclaim.

5. Muni

The minimalist fit-out of this sleek diner on the main street of Willunga belies a seriously elegant offering inside. Step into the timber and concrete sanctum and you’ll find hints of the owners’ native Taiwanese cuisine as well as riffs on pan-Asian classics.

The degustation menu changes regularly, but expect the kitchen to breathe new life into familiar dishes – think giant croquettes of fluffy radish cake with shrimp xo – and play with your perception through offerings like an unforgettable “noodle” dish made using ribbons of freshly caught squid.

There’s a strong emphasis on sustainability that carries over into the drinks list, but the natural wines are eminently approachable and pair well with the deceptively complex food.

6. Star of Greece

Forget Sydney Harbour views – this restaurant perched on the limestone cliffs in Port Willunga offers the best waterfront dining in Australia. It’s easy to get distracted by the ruined jetty and postcard-perfect turquoise water below, but dive into the menu and you’ll find a mod oz masterclass (the name comes from a nearby shipwreck rather than the cuisine).

European, Asian and Australian influences are given equal weighting, but the location makes it hard to go past seafood options like sweet gin-cured ocean trout and locally caught Szechuan salt and pepper squid, washed down with a crisp white from the excellent cellar.

If you’re too late to get a booking, simply head to the adjacent fish and chip kiosk to enjoy the same views with slightly more humble fare.

7. Vigna Bottin

With a rich heritage shaped by successive waves of European immigration, it’s not just the climate that has a distinct Mediterranean feel. This cellar door osteria is one of several Italian restaurants in McLaren Vale delivering down-to-earth fare that fuses the owners’ heritage with the best local ingredients.

Grab a seat in the vine-shaded courtyard and feast on plates of rich pork and veal meatballs made using nonna’s secret recipe, slices of eggplant parmigiana laden with gooey mozzarella and freshly-filled tubes of cannoli while working your way through a list of Italian varietals crisp vermentino, silky smooth sangiovese and juicy montepulciano drawn from the estate vineyard.

8. Currant Shed

No list of the best restaurants in McLaren Vale would be complete without this longstanding favourite, which is set between a Tahitian lime orchard and long rows of shiraz vines. Once a timber shed used to dry currants for export, today the rustic interior houses a restaurant that’s sophisticated without being pretentious.

The menu rotates frequently and is light on details (think “Jerusalem artichoke, saltbush, pepperberry”) but rich on flavour, and the colourful dishes are plated with the flourish of a Kandinsky painting.

Expect a few free snacks alongside generous mains that make liberal use of the large kitchen garden, and a well-priced wine list that begs to be explored over a long lunch.