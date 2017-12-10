A mere 90 minutes or so in the car north of Adelaide, the Clare Valley (luckily!) still scoots just under the radar. This laid-back pocket makes an unhurried summer retreat of Aussie bush and rolling vineyards, stone buildings and intriguing history, cellar doors, good food, bike trails and country hospitality. Here’s how to make the most of it. 1. Breakfasting until lunch A sun-dappled back road leads past vines curving away on the slopes of hills (‘planted to the contour’ in vigneron speak) to the 1860s cottage of Skillogalee; a winery, restaurant and cellar door. Slate slabs cool the wisteria-draped verandah and there are tables beneath the sprawliest-ever olive. Head chef Nicola Palmer, whose parents bought the Skilly vineyard back in the 1980s, has hospitality in her DNA. Her seasonally changing, Ottolenghi-veering menu (baked eggs with pungent Mauri Taleggio and baby spinach, or baked local haloumi with roast beetroot fresh from the garden) is right on the money. And moreish.

We say: Stop at the cellar door before leaving and sample Skillogalee’s sparkling riesling (who knew?).

2. Eating local In Auburn, Terroir chef, Dan Moss, works culinary magic with seasonal local ingredients at his decidedly French-looking shop-front restaurant. The philosophy is ‘strictly locavore’, but the food has a modern edge – roast quail with sesame and lime, black barley and basil – and you may as well loosen up that belt because desserts are divine. If you’re not up for dinner, while away an afternoon matching their tapas with the local vino. Another option is to join the savvy locals at Seed Winehouse + Kitchen, in Clare, where the menu (confit and fried globe artichoke, or duck leg sausages with soft polenta) has a similar farm-to-fork freshness. And the bar has a real buzz. We say: Seed has a fabulous list of Clare Valley rieslings (and a smattering of French wines – why not? They’re fabulous too).