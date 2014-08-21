Take in all the ancient wonder the outback has to offer from the comfort of Wilpena Pound Resort, at the base of one of ...

Caravan parks

Set among bushland, Rawnsley Park Caravan Park is a pet-friendly park with a camp kitchen, grocery shop and pool. Don’t want to lug around a tent? Book into its Bunkhouse. Caravans and campervans can also be parked at the campground at Wilpena Pound Resort, the only accommodation within Ikara-Flinders Ranges National Park. The campsite has 40 powered campsites and 300 unpowered bush sites.

Camping

There are roughly 10 campgrounds dotted in and around Ikara-Flinders Ranges National Park. Hookina Ruins Campgrounds, just off the Outback Highway, offers dog-friendly, free camping. Koolamon Campground, located on Aroona Creek at the base of the ABC Range, has 15 unpowered sites, while Flinders Bush Retreats has six unpowered bush campsites.

Trezona Campground, Rawnsley Park and Brachina East Campground are also good options nears Flinders Ranges. And, if you’re looking for somewhere a bit closer to the highway, Horrocks Pass Bush Camp is an hour and 30 minutes drive from Flinders Ranges and also a good bet.

Unique accommodation

Flinders Ranges takes full advantage of its surroundings with a number of stays that embrace the outdoors, alongside a healthy offering of lodges, cottages and bed and breakfasts. At Flinders Bush Retreats, you can glamp in an eco-tent.

Glamping is also available at Ikara Safari Camp at Wilpena Pound Resort. Here, each safari tent has a bathroom, king bed and air-con, as well as its own private deck and fire pit.

In addition to its bush campsites, Rawnsley Park Station also has a range of other accommodation options, including eco-villas, a homestead and holiday units.

For a wildly luxurious stay, look no further than Arkaba, which welcomes just 10 guests at a time on its 24,000-hectare wildlife conservancy property. Hop on a safari here and you’ll spot mobs of kangaroos, emus and some of Australia’s rarest wildlife.