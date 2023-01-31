A broad collection of homely stays, deluxe hotels and magnificent retreats make Barossa Valley accommodation as complex as the wine it’s famous for.

After a day spent sampling the region’s most celebrated drops, sinking into crisp sheets and cushy bedding as fireplaces crackle long into the evening is arguably a holiday highlight. Whether you’re craving pure luxury or searching for value for money in the thick of the action, Barossa Valley accommodation offers outstanding lodgings in and around four central towns – Tanunda, Angaston, Nuriootpa and Lyndoch.

Tanunda Accommodation

The beating heart of the Barossa, Tanunda is endlessly buzzing. While the historical town is awfully pretty to look at, spilling over with historical landmarks and lush, leafy roads, it’s also home to some of the region’s most applauded wineries including Chateau Tanunda, Bethany Wines, St Hallett, and Peter Lehmann Wines. Plus, it’s a short drive to the likes of heavy hitters including Rockford Wines and Penfolds Barossa Valley Cellar Door, leaving Tanunda accommodation often in high demand.

Discovery Parks Barossa Valley

If you’re travelling with little ones and know they’ll bore easily, Discovery Parks Barossa Valley is a wise choice, offering a kids’ waterpark, gigantic bouncing pillow, playground, activity room and swimming pool to complement its collection of clean cabins and campsites.

Located at the southern end of Murray Street, Tanunda’s main road dotted with cafes and a Foodland supermarket, this convenient holiday park features pet-friendly, one-bedroom cabins plus two-bedroom houses that accommodate up to four people. All one-to-two-bedroom cabins include kitchenettes with an oven and hot plate, plus all linen and separate living areas.

For an adults-only accommodation option, get in early to secure one of the park’s Deluxe Safari Tents.

Tanunda Cottages

Small groups and extended families should move quickly to snap up one of Tanunda Cottages’ four beautifully appointed brick houses, located on Murray Street and on the doorstep to many eateries, shops and the owner’s very own cellar door, Underground Barossa, next door.

Sleeping up to six guests per cottage, three of the self-contained stays feature two bedrooms while the Winery Cottage at the rear of the premises contains three bedrooms. Kitchenettes stocked with milk, coffee, and a bottle of sparkling wine, plus gas fireplaces and communal barbecue facilities ensure you’ll unwind in comfortable Barossa Valley accommodation after blissful exploration.

Stonewell Cottages and Vineyards

Dreaming of Barossa Valley accommodation with a view? Cue Stonewell Cottages and Vineyards’ boutique lodges and suites. Situated on a jaw-dropping 103-acre vineyard enveloped in rich bushland, picture-perfect rolling hills, and spectacular vines.

The estate runs right off the palm-hedged Seppeltsfield Road, a five-minute drive from the main strip of Tanunda and close to the area’s most well-known wineries.

Overlooking a serene lake, each cottage is fitted with a spa bath, fireplace, kitchen packed with local produce and private courtyard. The vines themselves provide quality grapes for the likes of Torbreck, Turkey Flat Wines and Chateau Tanunda.

The Kirche

Book an escape you’ll never forget at The Kirche, a historic Lutheran church built in 1864. Now one of South Australian wine country’s most unique stays, the extraordinary accommodation has been luxuriously restored with two large bedrooms, wool carpets, a full kitchen complete with black granite benchtops, a laundry, a roaring fireplace, double shower, giant bathtub offering views across Charles Melton Winery’s beautiful vines, and a paved veranda at the foot of the vines.

Found on Krondorf Road, about a five-minute drive from central Tanunda, The Kirsche is a gentle stroll down the driveway from Charles Melton’s cellar door. A true original and utterly convenient, what’s not to love?

Barossa Weintal Hotel

A hit among business travellers (lucky them), the Barossa Weintal Hotel is a fuss-free, affordable Barossa Valley accommodation option situated on Murray Street and close to eateries plus stellar wineries.

Offering several room types including two-bedroom apartments and studio-style stays, the hotel features 24-hour concierge assistance, mini bar, complimentary car parking, a guest laundry and a relaxed on-site restaurant, Angus & Co. Barossa, whipping up burgers and shnittys plus daily breakfast around a gas fireplace. It lacks the bells and whistles of other local lodgings, but tidy spaces with all your creature comforts are guaranteed.

Rogasch Cottage

One wouldn’t be judged for ditching the wineries altogether after checking into Rogasch Cottage, with a private heated plunge pool overlooking acres of flourishing vines. And once crinkled toes and fingers tire from a spectacular soak, an open fireplace, intimate wine cellar and personal driving range beckon.

Located within walking distance to Tanunda’s main stretch of shops and cafes, this remarkable homestay is a special slice of Barossa Valley accommodation whatever way you carve it. Even better, the two-bedroom house features a kitchen crammed with fresh food and wine. Pack your Uggs and don’t be shocked when they rarely come off.

Villa Maria Barossa

Speaking of sensational homestays, Villa Maria Barossa is another great pick located just a few steps away from bustling Tanunda’s main street. Run by Tuoi Do, one of the town’s most popular chefs and owner of fermentAsian restaurant, the three-bedroom villa was built in 1910 and is now immaculately renovated with contemporary coastal touches.

Ensuites with underground heating feature in each bedroom, plus a light and airy kitchen is stocked with gourmet breakfast ingredients including smoked bacon, eggs, fresh fruit and cereals on your first day.

Angaston Accommodation

A gourmand’s playground, Angaston is the place to stay and explore Barossa’s finest local produce. Situated east of Tanunda, the highly cultured town, packed with quality eateries and excellent coffee, stages the popular weekend Barossa Farmers Markets, and houses The Barossa Valley Cheese Company.

Wine purists will get their fix via top-notch cellar doors at Saltram Wines and the nearby Henschke, but it’s more dining and marginally less wine-ing around here.

Benbullen Retreat

Perfect for large groups of up to 10, Benbullen Retreat is a five-bedroom homestead offering valley views and a modern aesthetic, plus 10 acres of immaculate parkland on which to frolic and relax. It’s located on the southern side of Angaston, just an eight-minute drive from the main road of Tanunda, so you’re still close to the action.

Add to the grand mix an open fireplace, gourmet Hamptons kitchen, private library, games room, fire pit, barbeque area and a whole host of outdoor games and you’ve got everything you could need for a wonderous getaway.

Hutton Vale Farm’s J.H.A Stone Cellar and Hutch Hilton

Offering two incredible Barossa Valley accommodation options on one glorious property, Hutton Vale Farm is a cellar door and thriving farm producing fresh food and merino wool, plus a variety of grapes off its robust vineyards.

The ritzy J.H.A Stone Cellar, situated on the outskirts of Angaston right near Henschke and just a 10-minute drive from the Barossa Farmers Markets, is its exquisite stand-alone villa shaped with elegant stone walls and sprawling glass windows.

The luxury two-bedroom bed and breakfast features an outdoor shower, ensuite bathrooms and deluxe breakfast hamper. Hutton Vale’s second offering, the Hutch Hilton, is a deluxe shared cabin experience with four bedrooms fitted with queen beds, ensuites and an adjoining communal lounge area. It’s a great pick for groups of couples, or extended families.

1858 Barossa Accommodation

Prefer something with even more Australian flavour? 1858 Barossa Accommodation, built just outside Angaston in Moculta, about a five-minute drive from Angaston’s town centre, serves up a luxurious Aussie farmhouse experience for up to eight guests in a magnificently restored 1850s cottage.

Another perfect stay for multi-generational or multi-family groups, the home features four bedrooms and a fully equipped kitchen (we spied Barossa Valley chocolates and Gumpara wines upon our last visit), plus boardgames, a fire pit, outdoor dining, and barbeque.

Nuriootpa Accommodation

Another Barossa Valley town renowned for its culinary charms, Nuriootpa is an ideal base for quality indulgences no matter your taste. An array of cosy bakeries, cafes, and the fabulous Barossa Distilling Co., famed for its gin, pepper the small town, which is situated just north of Tanunda.

While we’ve steered away from wine (for just a moment), there’s also an impressive collection of walking trails. And when wine time eventually sounds, Nuriootpa is home to some of the big guns including Penfolds, Wolf Blass and Elderton Wines.

Kaesler Cottages

Smack bang in the middle of Nuriootpa on Barossa Valley Way, and just steps away from Penfolds, Kaesler Cottages offer three clean, contemporary lodgings conveniently adjacent to Kaesler Wine’s cellar door.

Set amongst 60 hectares of vineyards and surrounded directly by tidy gardens, the Barossa Valley accommodation features ensuite bathrooms, kitchenettes fitted with a microwave, fridge, coffee machine and kettle, wooden floorboards, and plush bedding.

The Louise

While it technically sits in the suburb of Marananga, just on the outskirts of Nuriootpa off Seppeltsfield Road, no list of Nuriootpa accommodation can go without mentioning The Louise. A collection of 15 villa-style suites, designed to reflect the feel of a lavish Southern European escape, feature private courtyards and outdoor dining spaces, plus spacious lounge rooms, high ceilings and divine views of the vineyards.

The Louise’s Appellation restaurant is flooded with natural light as a terrific degustation menu is presented using fine local ingredients and produce. Meanwhile, casual bites, crafty cocktails and stellar wines are also found at the easy-going Contour eatery.

The Villas – Barossa

Another superb Nuriootpa accommodation option that technically rests in Marananga, The Villas – Barossa offers true blue, self-contained lodgings surrounded by the Barossa Valley’s natural wonders.

Located just up the road from The Louise, and within walking distance to Two Hands Wines, its two Scandi, Instagram-friendly villas have been built along a ridgeline, so balcony views throw up incredible elevated vistas. A fully equipped kitchen is brimming with local food, while a rain shower and soak tub provide further delight.

Vine Inn Barossa

Save your pennies for the wineries by booking affordable Nuriootpa accommodation at the centrally located and endlessly reliable Vine Inn Barossa. Situated on Murray Street, the main road through Nuriootpa, the hotel is right beside a great bakehouse and around the corner from Elderton Wines.

Offering executive suites and self-contained apartments, it’s a great option for last-minute getaways and multi-generational escapes. A lagoon-style pool, barbecue facilities and all-day dining with live entertainment on weekends is also included.

The Station at Kapunda

For those who’d like a real talking point on their getaway, why not stay in a converted railway station? Located south of Nuriootpa and just 10 minutes from Greenock on the edge of the Barossa, The Station at Kapunda plays home-away-from-home for up to 15 guests at a time.

The 160-year-old property comes to the party with seven bedrooms plus a host of activities so you can lock in a murder mystery night, book a wine masterclass, or simply enjoy the services of a private chef.

Lyndoch Accommodation

A little quieter than its neighbouring towns, Lyndoch is the perfect place for a romantic escape. Soaring views of quintessential Barossan rolling hills and historical architecture make for a total culture immersion, plus you’re only about a 15-minute drive to the bustle of Tanunda. Wine fans will appreciate Lyndoch accommodation for its proximity to Chateau Yaldara and God’s Hill Wines while never venturing far from the fresh air of country Australia.

Barossa Pavilions

It doesn’t get more private than this. All six self-contained villas belonging to the magical Barossa Pavilions have been built to take optimal advantage of the property’s extraordinary views across picturesque farmland and the Barossa Valley Ranges.

Spanning 75 acres of hillside beauty, the Lyndoch accommodation is just a 15-minute drive from the region’s most famed cellar doors including Grant Burge Wines, St Hallett Wines and Jacob’s Creek. Expect breakfast ingredients in contemporary kitchens to last roughly two to three days, plus gas log fireplaces, double spa baths and fluffy king-size beds.

The Dairyman Barossa

This memorable Barossa Valley accommodation is located on the southern outskirts of town and within walking distance to the famous Lyndoch Lavender Farm & Cafe – throw the name into Instagram and brace yourself for selfie central. Offering self-contained farm stays with epic views, The Dairyman Barossa is a working farm producing pork, ham, butter, cream and more.

Two individual rooms are on offer including The Dairyman’s Cottage with two bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bathroom, roomy living area and kitchen. The smaller of the two, The Chaff House, is ideal for a single or couple as it’s a studio space fitted with an intimate kitchen and ensuite.

Le Mas

Le Mas is a quintessentially French ‘petit hotel’, offering elegant rooms in a prime Barossa location, right outside Lyndoch going north towards Tanunda.

Unwind in the privacy of your stone bath (complete with Hermès products), relax in the heated mineral pool surrounded by lush lawns and vineyards, and indulge in authentic Provençal cuisine in the private dining room setting of The Orangerie.

It also offers a virtual cellar door online, however, there is a private vintage cellar waiting to be explored in person.

Jacob’s Creek Retreat

Just a 10-minute drive east from Lyndoch, within the tiny town of Rowland Flat, lies a gorgeous cottage set amongst some of the Barossa Valley’s most talked-about vines. Jacob’s Creek Retreat is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom dream within walking distance to the brand’s cellar door as well as the popular St Hugo.

You’ll struggle to leave the giant fire pit, lush gardens and outdoor bocce court that decorate the 19th-century cottage, but once you do retreat indoors, there’s snug bathrobes and a self-contained kitchen to help keep the good times rolling.

Kingsford The Barossa

Luxury is redefined at the extraordinary Kingsford The Barossa so it’s well worth the 20-minute or so drive south of Lyndoch despite feeling far flung from the rest of the action.

Sitting pretty within the South Australian portion of our annual 100 list, the Homestead, built in 1856, features eight individual suites decked out with all the bells and whistles.

Think free mini bar treats, fluffy robes and slippers, spa baths, rain showers, open fireplaces and even a four-post bed in one room. Want more? A ‘kegel’, which is German for skittle, bowling alley, outdoor bush bath, lavish dining and bar options, saltwater pool and library should keep you busy.

In the mood for wine tasting? Refer to our list of the best Barossa Valley wineries here.