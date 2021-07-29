Whether you’re looking for affordable accommodation or high-end luxury, here’s where to stay in Adelaide.

Whether you’re heading to Adelaide for work or pleasure, or planning a staycation, there is nothing like staying somewhere where you will find everything you need on your doorstep. From boutique heritage boltholes to newly refurbished hotels, from campsites and caravan parks to luxury accommodation and chic Airbnbs on the city’s fringes, here is a look at eight of the best places to stay in Adelaide.

One for Adelaide architecture fans, the Mayfair Hotel is set inside the old Colonial Mutual Building, which was transformed into a stylish five-star place to stay in 2015. Located on busy King William Street, the city’s main drag, the Mayfair offers 10 different styles of rooms with all the trappings you’d expect of a high-end hotel: espresso machines, Appelles amenities, fluffy bathrobes and slippers and a complimentary mini bar. Take in the breath-taking views from the hotel’s Hennessy Rooftop Bar, named after the building’s architects: Hennessy, Hennessy & Co.

Boutique Playford

The Playford is located opposite the Adelaide Convention Centre and minutes from Adelaide’s major retail and restaurant zone, making it a popular choice for business travellers. From its gold-leaf walls to its sweeping grand staircase and bold curves, the MGallery by Sofitel hotel – once home to Adelaide newspaper, The News – has a warm Art Nouveau ambience. All up, the hotel in the heart of Adelaide’s cultural precinct offers 182 beautifully appointed guest rooms.

Adabco Boutique Hotel

Adabco Boutique Hotel was originally opened as Our Boys’ Institution in 1897, an accommodation provider that preceded the YMCA. Housed in a charming, heritage-listed building, there is a distinct playful style on show in the boutique hotel with hand-painted artworks and a palette of warm gold and claret reds tempered with original features that will transport you back to the original 19th century Venetian Gothic-style building. The hotel, located on a leafy street in Adelaide’s east, features spacious rooms, a communal kitchen and relaxing lounge and dining area just a 10-minute walk to the city centre.

Holiday Inn Express

The Holiday Inn Express Adelaide City Centre is located in the north-west quarter of Adelaide’s CBD and although it looks rather austere from the outside, the nine-level, 245-room hotel is all warmth and colour and fun inside with colourful rugs, bold artworks and impressive murals livening things up. The new hotel provides easy access to Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Convention Centre and Rundle Mall and offers guests a free Express Start Breakfast or Grab & Go option.

Fire Station Inn

As far as fire engine-obsessed kids are concerned, there’s no other accommodation in Adelaide that holds a candle to the Fire Station Inn. There’s nothing flash or subtle about the North Adelaide property, but that’s the whole point. The 4.5-star inn sleeps a maximum of four in a suite splashed with colour from a bright-red 1942 International Fire Truck, which takes pride of place in the Fire Engine Spa Suite. Housed in Adelaide’s first Fire Station (built circa 1866), the suite also includes fireman lights, a red fireman’s pole and memorabilia.

Discovery Holiday Parks Adelaide Beachfront

With West Lakes and Glenelg beaches nearby, there’s plenty to do at the Adelaide Beachfront holiday and caravan park. In addition to luxuries such as an en suite, hot showers and laundry facilities, a stay here also offers access to nearby West Lakes, Henley Beach and Glenelg, which are well worth including on your Adelaide itinerary. Suitable for tents, campervans, and caravans, the pet-friendly campground has a swimming pool, bouncing pool, activity room and kiosk.

Darling’s Cottage, North Adelaide

Darling’s Cottage is regularly ranked as one of the best Airbnbs in Adelaide. The cute-as-a-button 1860s’ row home is in the heart of the action in vibrant North Adelaide. Suitable for singles or couples, the one-bedroom cottage has a pared-back contemporary vibe and the added bonus of a cosy, covered backyard. Sporting fans will love that it’s within a cricket ball’s lob of Adelaide Oval, while foodies will appreciate the proximity to some of the city’s best bars, cafes and restaurants.

The Old Chook Shed

Put your tree change staying power to the test with a few nights in the Old Chook Shed, a beautified barn that can sleep up to five guests. Making friends with the animals — which include goats, chooks, birds, rabbits, a rooster, dogs and cat – is part of the charm of the rustic shed, which is billed as a glamping shack and boasts views over the rolling green Adelaide Hills. Kids will love the experience of feeding the baby kid goats, picking fruit when in season and hunkering down in the hot tub. airbnb.com.au

