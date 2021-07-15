Facebook Instagram Twitter

Secrets of the Great Ocean Road - The Hinterland

Great Ocean Road hinterland aerial Great Ocean Road hinterland aerial

THIS ARTICLE WAS CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Great Ocean Road

15 July 2021

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

eight + twenty =

Comment

DEALS

Save 10% with Calypso Reef Cruises – Port Douglas

Use coupon code AUST10 and save 10%. Snorkel, dive and experience the Great Barrier Reef departing Port Douglas with Calypso Reef Cruises.

  • Visit 3 x dedicated Outer Great Barrier Reef sites
  • All equipment and delicious lunch provided with optional diving
  • Escape the crowds when travelling with Calypso
View More >

Experience a private encounter with a dolphin at Dolphin Marine Conservation Park

Ever dreamed of getting really close to a magnificent dolphin? Enjoy a private group encounter, with up to three of your family members or friends, for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

  • Ultimate Dolphin Experience. Swim and interact with a dolphin
  • Shallow Dolphin Experience. Meet and interact with a dolphin
  • Unique birthday or celebration gift
View More >

WIN an unforgettable 4-night stay in the Grampians

Road trip and discover endless possibilities with 4 nights luxury accommodation, award-winning wineries, heart pumping adventure and divine dining for you and a loved one.

  • Stay: Halls Gap DULC, Dunkeld’s Royal Mail Hotel
  • Experience: Grampians Wine Tours, Absolute Outdoors
  • Eat: Wickens at Royal Mail Hotel, Hamilton Hamper Co.
View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2021. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo