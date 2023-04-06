WIN: A delightful Motherâ€™s Day giveaway

Get ready to win big for Mum this Mother’s Day.

Entries close at 11.59 pm on Sunday 7 May 2023.

The special motherly figures in our lives deserve to be celebrated every day of the year, but Mother’s Day is the day to really kick it up a notch. And we’re here to help you do that this year with this epic Mother’s Day giveaway!

We have carefully selected the best gifts to suit all kinds of mums, but make sure to enter so your mum won’t miss out.

Read the full competition terms and conditions before you enter.

What’s included?

July carry-on and checked set ($700)

Assorted Modibodi sleepwear and swimwear ($349) ModiCool™ sleep set ModiCool™ pillowcase Modibodi one-shoulder one piece Modibodi reversible recycled bikini crop top Modibodi recycled bikini brief Modibodi recycled hi-waist bikini brief

Second Earth yoga mat and block ($159.90)

EMU Australia Mayberry slippers ($69.95)

Reflections Holiday Parks voucher ($200)

Camplify voucher ($200)

Hush Puppies adventure shoe (From $199.95 to $229.95)

Oscar Wylee Easten sunglasses ($169)

Cote des Roses range ($95.96)

ag WHP01K wireless noise-cancelling headphones ($149.99)

North Face recon backpack shady blue ($220)

July carry-on and checked set in clay ($700)

Mum will always be ready for any adventure with the classic July luggage set in colour clay that includes both the Carry On and Checked. Carry in comfort with hardshell German polycarbonate, SilentMove™ wheels and multi-stop handles. Backed by a lifetime warranty, this suitcase duo will be your forever travel companion.

Assorted Modibodi sleepwear and swimwear ($349)

Modibodi has one goal – to make changing the world as easy as changing your underwear. To do this Modibodi has Mum covered for any situation, from sweaty nights to that awkwardly timed pool party.

Made from organic cotton and a blend of soft-on-skin natural fabrics your mum will keep cool with the ModiCool™ sleep set and pillowcase. Also included in this prize pack is some of Modibodi’s swimwear range offering leakproof protection with an innovative fabric that controls odours and leaks.

Second Earth yoga mat and block ($159.90)

Second Earth have made a commitment to 100 per cent sustainable eco-friendly, non-toxic, ethically sourced material with each and every mat they produce.

The 2E ‘Connected’ Yoga Mat in Forest Floor Green is inspired by mother nature herself and features all-natural materials to replicate the earth and connect you to it during your mum’s practice. The award-winning mat is biodegradable and planet friendly while also delivering amazing performance.

The 2E ‘Levitate’ cork block is made with 100 per cent natural cork, meaning these beauties are sustainable and planet friendly. The block itself provides firmness and stability you just can’t get with a foam or PVC block. It will help Mum to unleash new positions, add variety to her practice and gain confidence while reducing the risk of injury.

Find them on Instagram.

EMU Australia Mayberry slippers in natural ($69.95)

Iconic in design and comfort, EMU Australia’s Mayberry is the original fluffy crossover slipper made from natural Australian sheepskin.

The versatile slipper is ideal for Mother’s Day as it encloses your feet in year-round luxury and leaves you feeling like you’re walking on clouds.

Reflections Holiday Parks $200 voucher

Reflections Holiday Parks is proud to be New South Wales‘ largest holiday park operator, showing 2 million visitors a year.

With a $200 voucher, Mum will be able to book a stay at one of 36 unique destinations situated on NSW Crown land, meaning they are located in the state’s most scenic locations. From tiny homes to glamping and more, furry companions are also welcome at 28 dog-friendly parks across the state.

Camplify $200 voucher

Camplify is the leading peer-to-peer van rental platform that lets you have a taste of #VanLife with no strings attached!

Whether Mum wants a family adventure, a romantic couple’s retreat, or a solo trip, Camplify has the perfect camping option, and Mum gets a $200 voucher to go towards her next escape.

Get back to nature, unwind and explore with Camplify.

Hush Puppies adventure shoe (From $199.95 to $229.95)

Does your mum like to get out and about in nature? Hush Puppies Australia’s Adventure Shoe range in collaboration with market leader, Michelin Tyres, is the ultimate in comfort and adventure!

The new range consists of five new women’s shoes, ranging from low and high-top options, all combined with famous Hush Puppies comfort.

Oscar Wylee Easten sunglasses ($169)

Oscar Wylee’s Easten sunglasses are the definition of Old Hollywood glamour. They are bold, oversized and glamorous, perfect for every occasion and are both a stylish and versatile addition to any outfit.

With a classic, rectangular shape and polarised lenses, they provide both fashion and function.

Cote des Roses range ($95.96)

Cote des Roses wine range is the perfect gift for Mum to enjoy this Mother’s Day. Mum will receive the full range of a sauvignon blanc, a chardonnay, a pinot noir and perhaps the most popular, a rosé.

Created by renowned winemaker Gerard Bertrand, the Cote des Roses range has a distinctive bottle with a rose on the bottom of the bottle. Cote des Roses showcases Gerard Bertrand’s eye for design and craftsmanship, typifying the warm relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle.

ag WHP01K wireless noise-cancelling headphones ($149.99)

The AG-WHP01K headphones are equipped with a hybrid noise-cancelling system to deliver high-quality sound with a rich soundstage that is easily considered as the best choice among products in the same category and price range.

Your mum will look elegant with the cream colour headphones that offer up to 35 hours of music playback after a full charge.

North Face recon backpack shady blue ($220)

Help your mum stay organised on the move with the Recon, a classic backpack with enhanced features and a lighter, improved suspension for all-day comfort. The 360 degrees of reflectivity keeps Mum visible and safe during her commute, and mesh water bottle pockets make it easy to stay hydrated on the go.