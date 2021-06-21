The best places to stay in Orange, NSW

The accommodation offering in Orange is as varied as there are reasons to visit.

From the rustic charms of a historic homestead to a cleverly-converted former sheep shearing shed, a night glamping under the stars or a room at a retro-style hotel – Orange truly does have it all when it comes to memorable places to stay.

Keep reading for our top picks for your next trip to Orange, or if you’re escaping for a stay with your better half read our pick of Orange’s most romantic stays here.

The design-focused Byng Street Boutique Hotel truly epitomises the eclectic energy of the city. The former historic homestead has been transformed into a 4.5-star boutique hotel with 22 guest rooms and suites – three of which are located in a heritage wing where design choices reflect the regions rich history.

Here, find floral upholstered bedheads feature in blue-painted rooms with white vintage furniture. The remaining 19 rooms are part of the hotel’s modern wing, which is reflected in the contemporary design details that are peppered throughout the light-filled rooms which feature local artworks and a pop artist’s palette.

You’ll be just as impressed by the food offering at the adjoining Yallungah Dining Room which was built by owner William Lamrock. Dine on a two-course a la carte breakfast that showcases the best of the city’s local produce in the sun-clad space.

The White Place

The White Place is a familiar name in these parts, renowned for its fashion, interior and lifestyle store on Byng Street. The owners of the boutique store have capitalised on their finesse for interior decorating and used it to set up two stylish self-contained accommodation offerings in Orange – one on Byng Street and the other on Casey Street.

The Byng Street property is an expansive, double-brick house with ornate ceilings, polished timber floors, multiple fireplaces and lead-light windows. It accommodates eight adults across four bedrooms and features an outside deck and underground pool to retreat to on the days when the mercury gets a little higher. The recently renovated Casey Street property opened in early 2021. Scandi-inspired details can be found throughout the modern, light-filled sanctuary which sleeps eight adults.

Key features include an impressive marble bench, stone clad fireplace and ducted gas heating for use on those chilly winter nights.

Just one block away from the main street, within walking distance to some of the best restaurants in Orange, you’ll find De Russie Boutique Hotel. The sophisticated, European-style apartment hotel is popular with urbanites who flock here for its city-standard accommodation. The hotel offers 25 rooms which each feature a kitchenette, king bed, wi-fi and en suite bathroom stocked with L’Occitane amenities.

Studio suites come with a balcony and spa bath. And the Blue Room ups the ante with a four-poster bed, velvet accents and an outdoor terrace. The newest addition to the hotel is The Ticket. This suite boasts a large bedroom, oversized bathtub, two-headed shower and its own private courtyard. De Russie will also provide a complementary light breakfast with your stay.

This romantic and cleverly-converted studio apartment, set among the rolling hills of Borenore just 15 minutes outside of Orange, is the perfect private oasis for your next getaway to the region. The Shed, a former sheep shearing shed, has been cleverly converted to retain the charm of its past. Tin walls, timber furniture and polished concrete floors are a nod to the industrial heritage of the building, while large glass windows, underfloor heating and a decadent bathroom add a contemporary touch. Settle into winter evenings here with a night by the crackling, combustion fireplace.

The accommodation is located on a 70-acre working farm with plenty of animals to spot and paddocks to explore. Next door, Orange Mountain Wines and Hillside Harvest provide the ultimate entertainment. Alternatively, Borenore itself is surrounded by vineyards, cellar-doors, orchards, caves and rolling hills.

Orange’s world-class cool-climate wine is best showcased at Borrodell Vineyard. To sample it, you needn’t travel any further than just outside your accommodation.

Sleep among the vines a lofty 1000 metres above sea level, among the volcanic slopes of Mt Canobolas. There are two three-bedroom cottages, Chardonnay and Truffles, and The Cider Suites – perfect for the couples’ weekend when you want to feel like you’re really on the land.

These split-level, sustainable and modern studio spaces have king-sized bedrooms, cosy fireplaces, heated concrete floors, spa baths and floor-to-ceiling windows that take in views across the valley. Proximity to the Borrodell cellar door, orchards and excellent restaurant Sister’s Rock is an added bonus. In winter, they have their own estate-grown truffles and special truffle-themed events.

The Oriana, a cool 1960s’ retro-style hotel, is the latest in a series of boutique hotel stays popping up around the country. Like the La Costa Motel in Bilinga, or even Cabarita’s famed Halcyon House, The Oriana provides the kind of laid-back holiday vibe that a fresh pair of eyes can provide (the space first opened for business in the late 1960s. New owners Ted Marr and Espen Harbitz took over in 2017).

Each room and suite features its own vibrant colour scheme. Plush bedding, contemporary art and statement pillows are a concurrent theme. Downstairs, the Peacock Dining Room is adorned with vintage chandeliers, velvet upholstery and an eclectic menu; think Tuscan mushrooms with soft polenta, braised duck leg and cauliflower spaghetti pangrattato. During warmer months, cocktails are served poolside. In winter, the Bela Vista Bar is a popular spot for a nightcap.

Quest

If you want self-catered convenience then the Quest Orange offers it via upscale serviced apartments. Located within walking distance from the CBD, Quest offers 77 rooms spread across three levels. Apartments range in size from studios to one- or three-bedroom apartments, with spacious and airy living areas, tasteful décor and fully self-contained kitchens.

The rooftop terrace is a skyward al fresco paradise, head up there for some fresh air and a barbeque. Alternatively, take advantage of the property’s pantry shopping service. The Quest can arrange delivery on your arrival or at any point throughout your stay.

Another winery accommodation offering – this time with a little bit of a twist. Nashdale Lane’s glampsite (and cellar door) is a proud fixture of the local community, and well worth visiting for a tasting of its vibrant collection of award-winning, single-vineyard wines.

Once you’ve indulged in a tasting, retreat back to one of two luxury glamping cabins, Rustig (meaning quiet/calm in Dutch) and Kalmte (serenity/calm). Completely secluded from each other – and the rest of the property – both cabins are decked out with a four-poster queen-sized bed, hardwood floors, bathroom with a monsoon shower. For added luxury, a built-in deck and barbeque provide a touch of regional charm. Inside, a wood fire will warm you up after a long day of exploring the best of the Central Tablelands.

Camping

Natural beauty is one of Orange’s greatest assets, so it makes sense to spend a night or two under the stars. It also helps that camping is a great way to save some cash which can often be better spent on other facets of your holiday.

Visitors can find both powered and unpowered camping sites with varying levels of facilities on offer. Federal Falls in Mount Canobolas State Conservation Area is a popular spot, close to Federal Falls walk and Snowgum walking track. Alternatively, large, grassy river flats make Silent Creek campground a hit with groups, especially 4WD clubs. For a comprehensive guide on the best places to camp in Orange, head here.