Where to stay on K’Gari/Fraser Island  

Let these dreamy island accommodation options tempt you into a stay on Fraser Island.

The local Butchulla tribe refer to Fraser Island as K’Gari, which means paradise. An apt name for a place characterised by its vibrant-hued cliffs, iconic 75 Mile Beach, secluded swimming spots and resident dingoes.

Although just a short sojourn from Brisbane, much of K’Gari’s beauty will take days – even weeks – to properly explore. Here is our accommodation hit-list to aid you in your travels.

First cab off the rank is the famed Kingfisher Bay Resort. Find it on the island’s sheltered West Coast, nestled among dunes on the edge of the Great Sandy Strait.

Aside from the idyllic location, Kingfisher was designed with eco-accommodation principles in mind. All resort buildings were built to mimic the island’s native vegetation to seamlessly integrate it with the surrounding flora and fauna.

Depending on your budget, choose between a standard hotel room, one- two- and three-bedroom villa, self-contained holiday home or wilderness lodge. There is an on-site 4WD hire store, as well as four beautiful swimming pools set among gum trees with natural waterholes nearby. Also on the property, you’ll find a tennis court, general store, bottle shop, petrol station and an affordable day spa.

Three restaurants are available to choose from at Kingfisher Bay. Start your day at Sand & Wood – the perfect pit stop for a coffee and fuel before a day of exploring. Dine poolside at Sand Bar and Bistro on an array of hearty classics like burgers, salads, and the ever popular parmigiana. The more upscale Seabelle boasts a decadent menu complemented by an extensive wine and cocktail list. Enjoy the five-course degustation at a candlelit table, basking in the K’Gari/Fraser Island ambience.

The Junior Eco Rangers program will be a hit with kids, as they can learn about the significance of the surrounding ecosystem and its wildlife, while disconnecting from screens and participating in scavenger hunts, bush walks, stargazing and crafts. For adults, try any of the guided tours, whale-watching cruises or ranger-guided canoe paddles.

Australians are relentlessly drawn to the nostalgic joy that accompanies a stay in a good old-fashioned beach house. And Fraser Island Beach Houses add a healthy dose of understated luxury to your accommodation daydream. Think white painted walls, open plan living spaces, and glorious ocean views from the verandah.

The two- and three-bedroom units are surrounded by native trees and flowers and are just a step down from the super-duper luxury accommodation options available on the island. Designed with families in mind, the generously-sized units deliver a laidback-yet-luxurious option for those in search of a perfect beachside getaway.

This charming beachside resort is another heavy-hitter on K’Gari/Fraser Island thanks to its close proximity to 75 Mile Beach.

Eurong resembles a resort style beach village with 124 hotel rooms that sit alongside self-contained apartments. You’ll also find two swimming pools on site, as well as tennis courts, a fully equipped laundry, newsagent, bakery, general store, petrol station, bottle shop, barbeque area and on-site restaurant.

Eurong Beach Resort’s Beach Bar is hands down the most fantastic spot on the island for a drink. Forget any ideas about a fancy wine – order yourself a beer and wander outside to the pool table area to sit under a typical Queenslander pub roof for a chat with whoever else is around.

Eliza Fraser Lodge is the perfect hideaway for nature lovers seeking peace, quiet and a chance to appreciate the great outdoors – without interruption.

It’s perched among the coastal dunes of Orchid Beach, with views stretching out to the gleaming ocean beyond. Visitors can enjoy the scenery, thriving bird and wildlife in the area, and long walks through the native forest in total solitude.

The lodge was architecturally-designed by owner Nick Bevacqua, who now plays host to visitors from all around the world. Communal areas are laced in decadence, with timber and chrome finishes throughout. The opulence continues in the lodge rooms, with dark carpets, wraparound verandas and modern appliances.

Choose from a variety of 4WD expeditions during your stay, including trips to Wathumba Creek and Platypus Bay, Sandy Cape, Ocean Lake, Ngkala Rocks, Orchid Beach or a trip to Eli Creek and the Pinnacles, passing by the famous Maheno shipwreck.

All the while your eco-footprint is kept to a minimum, even as you savour in all those delicious holiday indulgences.

If you’re after that picture perfect beachside retreat – complete with views of bleached white sand, an immense rainforest backdrop – look no further than Kingfisher Bay’s Kokomo.

The old timber house sleeps 10 and is set under shady coconut palms on private grounds with direct access to the shore of the bay. The interior has been redecorated in a pristine provincial boathouse style, complete with a massive covered veranda, hot outdoor shower, bamboo benchtop surrounded by flower gardens and hammocks slung in cool, quiet corners.

There are four swimming pools on-site to be enjoyed alongside a visit to the day spa, tennis courts or one of three restaurants.

The Happy Valley Township is an aptly named coastal jaunt located along 75 Mile Beach Road. It’s primed with secluded sand, traditional Queenslanders and the magical Fraser Island Retreat.

Accessible only by 4WD, the retreat provides guests with motel-style cabin accommodation just 200 metres from K’Gari /Fraser Island’s eastern surf beach.

Each of the nine cabins are constructed from island timber and sleep up to six people. You’ll also be pleased to find a dingo fence surrounding the property, erected to keep the infamous canine residents at a safe distance.

The on-site Satinay Bar & Café is open all year round for the perfect holiday pub ambience and a shady verandah to enjoy one of their sturdy pies.

If you prefer to make your own food, the Happy Valley General Store is both stocked and licensed. Retreat back to the Guest Camp Kitchen which has a gas barbeque, microwave, cooktop and all your basic cooking utensils.

If camping isn’t really your thing, there are ways to ease into it. Beachcamp Fraser Island combines a trip to the great outdoors without the hassle or fuss. They house seven safari-style tents – complete with en-suite bathrooms – right on the sandy shores of K’gari.

Owners Mark and Hana have partnered with Drop Bear Adventures to help you spend your days taking guided beach walks, boomerang lessons and star-gazing expeditions. After exploring K’gari /Fraser Island, end the day by camping in one of the king, queen or family-friendly tent options for a rather magical sleepover.

Camping

There are 45 camping areas to choose from on K’gari/Fraser Island, each one as blissfully picturesque as the next.

The camping site for you will depend on what you’re looking for from your adventure. Do you want to be close to amenities? Close to the beach? Sleep in total solitude? Wake up to world-class sunrises? Go fishing all day?

Lucky for you we have a comprehensive guide to camping on K’gari/Fraser Island here.