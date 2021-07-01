It may be small, but the historic beachside town of Robe has some heavy-hitting accommodation options.

The seaside town of Robe is one of the major attractions along the Limestone Coast of South Australia. Nestled between Adelaide and Melbourne, this part of the country was traditionally home to the Bunganditj and Meintangk peoples and boasts a rich history to discover, plenty of seafood to indulge in and those unforgettable sea views. Staying here is indeed a necessity.

From sunny beachfront motels to heritage-listed gems with strong holiday vibes, there’s an accommodation oasis to suit everyone.

The historic Caledonian Inn was first built in 1858 by Scotsman Peter McQueen. Located in close proximity to the busy port, it was a lively meeting-place for townsfolk to gather and meet ship crews. And while the landscape surrounding the Caledonian has changed, its reputation as a bustling community hangout for locals and visitors from far and wide remains the same.

The modest accommodation offering at the Caledonian Inn feels more like a house than a hotel, with chrome bed frames and bespoke furniture in both the single and double rooms. Downstairs, you’ll find live music acts throughout the week, but if you prefer an early night it is recommended you check the live music calendar online before booking.

Alternatively, Splash is a private three-bedroom home located on the very edge of Town Beach in Robe. Decorated in warm relaxing tones and full of coastal charm, this is a great option for couples without kids or a weekend with friends.

The third accommodation offering, Cottages by the Sea, is four self-contained homes in a fantastic beachside location. Sleeping a maximum of four people, each cottage features a kitchen, bathroom and loft bedroom.

Established in 1947, the Robe Hotel is an iconic fixture of the local community. The classically-built coastal pub welcomes visitors who are keen to linger a little longer in the area and is conveniently located within walking distance to the town centre and a number of different beaches.

Sixteen rooms are spread across two levels, eight of which have their own private en suite. Each room has their own balcony overlooking the beautiful Guichen Bay. Early risers are treated to a spectacular sunrise over the Southern Ocean, complete with a slight sea breeze for a breath of fresh air. The downstairs pub is an ideal spot to enjoy a cold brew or delicious pub meal.

Owners Lisa and Alan Hall welcome visitors to the Sea Vu Caravan Park, fondly relied upon as the only offering with direct access to the sandy beaches of Guichen Bay. They have a range of accommodation options to suit all budgets and preferences.

The Ocean View Cabins have four different layout options to suit everyone from a couple to groups of up to six people and wi-fi and air-conditioning are included. The Seaside Cabins are located in the middle of the caravan park. They feature a kitchen and sleeps up to six people in a multi-bedroom layout with linen included. Cosy Beach Shacks sleep up to six people. The open plan layout houses a double bed and bunk beds – providing the perfect family accommodation.

Alternatively, bring your own caravan or tent and book one of the powered sites. Enjoy uninterrupted views of the ocean with direct access to the beach. The grassed sites connect to running water and are a short walk to the amenities block. These campsites are pet-friendly and include use of the communal washing machines, dryers and the fully-equipped camp kitchen.

Family holiday time is a precious resource. Time you can’t afford to waste on a disappointing accommodation experience. Which is where the Discovery Holiday Park comes in. Perfectly positioned across from Long Beach, the park ensures a good time will be had by travellers of all ages.

All cabins feature a flat-screen television and some offer an en suite bathroom, while most include a fully-equipped kitchen with a stove, oven, microwave and refrigerator. But the real drawcard here is the abundance of kid-friendly activities on offer. The park boasts a heated indoor swimming pool, bouncing pillow, games room with table tennis, and a barbecue area. Pedal bikes are also available to hire. In summer there is an onsite Kids Clubs, specialising in activities and events for all ages – whether it’s ‘Toddler Time’ for the under-fives, teen basketball competitions for the bigger kids, or even pottery and craft workshops for the artistically inclined.

Find this romantic couples retreat right in the heart of Robe. Not only is it a well-equipped home away from home, but the light and bright living areas, wooden furniture, luxurious French linen and abundance of native plants also make it a decorator’s dream.

Venture outside to find a private courtyard decked out with shade umbrellas, sun lounges and a Weber barbecue. BASK sleeps up to four people with plush king beds found in both the master and second bedroom. Retreat to the luxuriously large spa bath and unwind after a day of exploring.

Grey Masts is one of Robe’s finest heritage-listed gems for its history in the settlement of South Australia – which you can delve into during your stay. The main house features timber floorboards salvaged from shipwrecks along the Limestone Coast and an impressive private art collection. Thick sandstone walls keep the property cool in summer and warm in the winter. But the real drawcards to staying here are the grand dining room that sits between the Port and Starboard suites, the large gallery kitchen at the southern end which opens up to the north overlooking Guichen Bay, and the extensive collection of books.

The Port Suite consists of one queen-sized bedroom with an en suite, a living room with a pot-belly stove and private entrance. The Starboard Suite is the two-bedroom option with a living room, private entrance hall and two bathrooms. Both the Port and Starboard suites have a fold out beds for an extra guest in the living room.

The Snug, a standalone two-bedroom cottage that features a very ‘snug’ living room and kitchen and sleeps up to four people in a queen-sized main bedroom and second bedroom with two single beds.