Add these seven Canberra museums and galleries to the top of your cultural hit list in the nation’s capital.

If you know anything about Australia’s capital, it’s probably that it’s the epicentre for Australian history, culture – and politics. Canberra’s museums and galleries are some of the most boundary-pushing in the country. It’s because of this that the nation’s capital has become a destination for those who seek to learn more about our First Nations people, appreciate world-class art, and learn about those who have fallen in battle for our freedom.

With the Australian War Memorial and the National Library making up just two of seven major culture centres in Canberra, there’s truly nowhere else you need go. It’s time to drop multiple pins on Google maps and pinball between these seven A-list institutions during your next trip to Canberra.

1. Australian War Memorial

The Australian War Memorial’s (AWM) sweeping, poppy-strewn Roll of Honour is unsurpassed. Honouring the dead, honours the living. And this profound blending of military history and personal service stories are what the AWM does so well. Ambitious plans to further redevelop the historic memorial will ensure this tradition continues.

The Australian War Memorial is a solemn place in which to reflect on conflicts present and past. The bronze panels bearing the names of more than 103,000 fallen members of the armed forces explain the consequences of war all too clearly. Meanwhile, the memorial’s comprehensive galleries try to show the how, where and why.

Part of the phased redevelopment plan of the Australian War Memorial is to improve sight lines to the Stone of Remembrance. The extension and refurbishment have helped house thousands of diverse objects and display exhibitions and artefacts that tell individual stories about world-war narratives. There’s no glorifying war here. Dioramas such as Semakh by artist Alexander McKenzie depict, dispel and interpret a brutal battle.

Reconstructed examples of a homemade Anderson air-raid shelter confirm how deeply hostilities from afar have afflicted the country’s psyche over the years. And an impressive sound-and-light show in Aircraft Hall also gives context to how these behemoths were used. Take a guided tour with a veteran to get your bearings and hear stories come to life. Expect the odd cheeky anecdote, too. Just how did Kittyhawk pilots keep their beer cold?

Address: Treloar Cres, Campbell, ACT

2. National Film and Sound Archive

Canberra’s National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA) is dedicated to the preservation and documentation of both motion pictures and recorded sounds. The NFSA contains archival footage, recordings from some of the country’s most prodigious talents as well as memorabilia that celebrates the rich history of Australian cinema.

The heritage-listed building in Acton is a national institution. Movie buffs will love wandering through the grand old building to see rare memorabilia, props and footage and audio-visual collections. The race is on to continue to digitise the vast collection which includes news film footage of the first Mardi Gras in Sydney and more than 4 million items indexed in curated collections.

Look inside the costume department of Australian films, discover recordings filed under the Sounds of Australia collection and celebrate the success and achievements of Australian creatives. Press rewind at the NFSA to enjoy everything from great moments in rugby league to the oral histories of Hollywood. If it’s a rainy day, and you’re travelling with children in tow, you can visit the gallery for Saturday Morning Cartoons, held on the first Saturday of every month.

Address: McCoy Cct, Acton, ACT (just a 10-minute walk from the city)

3. National Museum of Australia

The National Museum of Australia (NMA) building forms its own landscape of themes and colours. Located on its own peninsula, it is, all at once, out there and polarising, in that utterly Australian, love-it-or-hate-it Vegemite sort of way.

Like the exhibitions inside, the pieces of the puzzle are laid out in front of you, leaving you to interpret as you please. There are no dusty, ignored corners jammed with singular grand narratives; this is a social history project, woven from a fluid stream of small voices representing all heritages, cultures, quirks and mistakes.

The extensive First Australians gallery lays bare the spectrum of multiple, evolving views about Aboriginal Australia, from its ancient ingenuity to darker moments in history. The fascinating Eternity Gallery best represents the NMA’s method, with its biographical vignettes: the ‘mystery’ of Granny Locke and ‘loneliness’ as seen by Paquita Mawson, wife of explorer Sir Douglas.

You’ll want to exit via the gift shop here, too. It’s one of the best around for finding idiosyncratic pressies, from vintage balms to a Yoda-in-a-top-hat dinnerware set.

Address: Lawson Cres, Acton, ACT

4. National Library of Australia

Reflecting on an interesting book, a glass of Canberra riesling in hand, is not what you’d expect to be doing in a library. But then, the National Library of Australia (NLA) does quite a few ‘un-library’ things. There is an eclectic range of great cafes for breakfast and brunch in Canberra. But not all of them have literary leanings. You’ll want to bookmark Bookplate Cafe for that reason. The library cafe offers lunch specials that include two courses and a drink.

It’s one of the few genuine destination libraries in the world: part book temple, part gallery and part architectural curiosity. The Treasures Gallery houses endless quirky bits and pieces to unearth, from Olympic torches to ancient maps, furniture and Beethoven’s life mask.

A vision of architect Walter Bunning’s version of Greece’s Parthenon, the NLA is stripped back of motifs, contradicted by 16 stained Belgian and French chunk-glass windows. Even without picking up a book, check-in for at least a couple of hours here.



Address: Parkes Pl W, Canberra, ACT

5. National Gallery of Australia

If you only had 72 hours in Canberra, you’d factor in a visit to the National Gallery of Australia. Opened by the late Queen Elizabeth II on 12 October 1982, the National Gallery of Australia is a destination in its own right. The comprehensive collection of works housed in our behemoth national gallery encompasses Australian, Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander, American and European, Asian and Pacific art. All up, there are about 166,000 works that make up the permanent collection.

The gallery’s vision is to ‘be a source of inspiration for the people of Australia.’ It was established in 1967 by the Australian Government as a national public art museum. The gallery relies on funding from the Commonwealth Government and actively seeks financial support from private and corporate sources.

Pieces worth searching out while you are there include Claude Monet’s Water Lilies and Jackson Pollock’s Blue Poles: No. 11. The gallery also run tours throughout the year, and features stunning outdoor areas with art. It also hosts a multitude of events throughout the year, many of which are suitable for children.

Entry to the gallery is free, though some major events are ticketed.

Address: Parkes Pl E, Parkes, ACT

6. National Portrait Gallery

The National Portrait Gallery is a hidden jewel in Canberra’s cultural crown. You’ll find a collection of significant portraits of famous and infamous Aussies from across the ages on show within the NPG’s jutting, soaring structure. Those featured are considered important in their field of endeavour or are people whose life sets them apart as an individual of long-term public interest.

The NPG, which opened in 1968, is moving with the times, with everything from exhibitions to events, live-streaming activations and apps. Take a guided tour of the gallery and you will be led to a portrait of Trucanini, Australia’s most celebrated Indigenous leader. You might also expect to see familiar faces such as singer Nick Cave, entertainer Barry Humphries and Mick Fanning. You can also check out legendary Australians such as Indonesian-Australian TV presenter Lee Lin Chin, and four-time Olympic champion Betty Cuthbert in the collection.

There are usually about 1,400 portraits on display, from sculptures to oils on canvas. Use the search tool on the NPA website to discover some of the artists and people who’ve made the cut. Many exhibitions run year-round, and the gallery hosts various tours that give visitors a sense of the Australian character in a way they may have never experienced. Entry to the gallery is free, though some major events are ticketed.

Address: King Edward Terrace, Parkes, ACT

7. The Gallery of Small Things

The art on show in the backyard of Canberra resident Anne Masters is wide-ranging. Masters runs Canberra’s tiniest walk-in gallery and showcases everyone from up-and-coming designers to established artists. The Gallery of Small Things is a great snapshot of Canberra’s creative talent, while also offering a platform for artists and makers from the region to further their careers.

Visit the gallery in Wade St Watson and you will see a carefully curated exhibition of works in textiles, jewellery, photography, paintings and print media. Anne transformed her 1960s laundry into a tiny gallery so she could realise her dream of starting up workshops to assist artists with business basics.

Masters’ big idea, to celebrate all things small, continues to grow. Keep an eye on the GOST website to meet the makers, designers and artists that Masters mentors and to shop online.

Address: 27 Wade St, Watson, ACT