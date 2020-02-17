5 Australian road trips you’ve never heard of 

Beyond the caravan convoys lies a world of rustic road trip routes just waiting to be explored.

Head off the beaten path, and outside the typical tourist routes and you might just find something reminiscent of a long-forgotten authentic Australia.

Here, road trips you’ve never heard of but definitely need to explore.

1. New England Highway (NSW)

878km/approx. 10 hours drive

Why you should do it

The New England Highway is an alternative route to the Pacific Highway that links Sydney and Brisbane. Beginning in Hexham, Newcastle in the south, the highway ends in Yarraman, north of Toowoomba in Queensland.

The route stretches a little longer than its coastal cousin, but is worth it for the peace and quiet that takes you through quintessential Australian towns, reminding you of simpler times passed.

Swap your city-style latte for a meat pie at the servo and enjoy lazy landscapes intercepted by nostalgically charming architecture. Pack your winter woollies if you’re travelling in the cooler seasons and drink in the fresh, crisp air.

Must-see

Check out the beautiful cathedrals of the late 1800s in Armidale, indulge in the great grub (especially for meat eaters) and Celtic culture of Glen Innes, soak up the country music scene in Tamworth and explore the beautiful national parks surrounding Tenterfield.

2. Gold Coast to Seventeen Seventy (QLD)

568km/approx. 7 hours drive

Why you should do it

Travelling along Queensland’s Pacific Coast Way isn’t exactly unheard of with tourists flocking to explore the enchanted forests of the far north. However, what most people don’t realise is that Seventeen Seventy is the perfect destination, and it’s hours before you hit the tropics. Slowly savour the scenery as you embrace your inner Queenslander – chill out, slow down and enjoy the ride.

Must-see

Slow city-lovers can stop off in Brisbane while coastal cruisers continue north to explore the Sunshine Coast (embrace the glitz and glamour of Noosa or stay slightly south if you’re into more chilled vibes), stop off in Bundaberg if you’re a fan of old Aussie towns and rum, and explore the secret beaches and magnificent nature at Seventeen Seventy – where you can easily while away a few days cracking coconuts and exploring untouched nature.

3. Sydney to Adelaide (via Blue Mountains and Broken Hill) (NSW + SA)

1700km/approx. 19 hours drive

Why you should do it

Experience the raw and rugged beauty of this sunburnt country. Think outback, red landscapes, quirky country treasures, and wide open spaces that will undoubtedly invite a deeper connection to the earth and appreciation for Australian culture.

Must-see

Bush walk in the Blue Mountains, experience the old country charm of Bathurst, enjoy wine-tasting in sophisticated Orange, check out the famous Dubbo Zoo, discover The Dish in Parkes, enjoy spectacular sunsets and red earth in Broken Hill, soak up the water-soaked scenery at dawn or dusk at Menindee Lake (also a breeding ground for a variety of waterbirds, including herons, ibises, spoonbills and black swan), explore Aboriginal artefacts at Mungo National Park, indulge in the impressive culture of Mildura and the Murray River and enjoy wine tasting in the peaceful Barossa Valley near Adelaide.

4. The Munja Track (WA)

220km/approx. 18 + hours drive

Why you should do it

Not for the faint hearted, this 4WD-only track allows respite from the crowds conga-lining through the Gibb River Road across the Kimberley, and access to some of Australia’s most rugged, remote land.

The three-day trip takes you from Mt Elizabeth station to Walcott Inlet on the coast, and is the only access point to Walcott Inlett – a pristine stretch of Kimberley coastline. For those with the resources and stamina, this track offers some of Australia’s most awe-inspiring scenery, epic swimming holes and incredible, ancient Aboriginal art.

Must-see

You’ll pass through the Drysdale River, Bachsten Bush Camp and discover sacred Aboriginal rock art sites (keep your eyes peeled for the stack of rocks to the right of the track at Wren Gorge which indicates a track that leads to the gorge and some majestic art).

The magnificence of the natural delights cannot be over stated –it is truly worth the effort. Set up on the mud banks at Walcott Inlet to watch the impressive light show at sunrise and sunset (don’t forget your camera!).

5. Seafood Frontier (SA)

Approx. 11 hours drive

Why you should do it

While it’s not exactly unheard of (you may meet a few grey nomads along the way), with so many road trippers heading north or for the Great Ocean Road, South Australia’s Seafood Frontier remains one of the less appreciated coastal road trips.

Not for good reason though, as it boasts some seriously serene nature as well as, you guessed it, a sumptuous seafood safari. Taking in the best of the Eyre Peninsula, this track goes from Adelaide to Ceduna via Port Lincoln.

Must-see

Give yourself plenty of time (5 days minimum) to meet the giant cuttlefish in Whyalla (one of the world’s most incredible aquatic experiences, according to marine biologists), take a stroll along the picturesque beach at Port Neil, swim with the sea lions and take a seafood cooking class at Port Lincoln, discover the white sand beach at Fishery Bay, indulge in an oyster feast at Coffin Bay, explore the Great Ocean Drive, cliff sculptures and stunning sunsets at Elliston and enjoy some serious seafood indulgence at Streaky Bay.