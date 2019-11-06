The top 15 juiciest burger joints around Australia

Natasha Gamra

Order up a double patty, add on that layer of mac n cheese and go ham on that basket of chips, because it’s burger time baby.

The burger-craze in Australia is real and the nation is hungry for more. Our desire to tuck into a greasy, cheesy patty sandwiched between two soft and lightly toasted milk buns just refuses to be satisfied. It’s no wonder it feels like a new burger joint or food truck opens up around the corner every couple of weeks.

For the true burger fans amongst us, we’ve collated a list of the best burger joints from around the country to aid you in your time of need.

Australia-wide

Ze Pickle

Known for their iconic pickle-topped burgers, Ze Pickle piles up a range of crazy and outrageous burger combinations – with the wacky names to match. You can bet that anything you order off their long menu will be a winner. If you’re up to a challenge, try their Triple Loco and STFU burger. It is guaranteed to test you to your limits. These two biggies are filled with an insane amount of fillings and pushed together with grilled cheese sandwiches instead of buns.

The Mash Mash City Bish is another popular choice. The combination of crispy fried chicken, American cheese, truffle-buttered mash potato and mayo will have you praying for it to go on forever.

States: QLD & NSW

Burger Project

Neil Perry, the man, the myth, the legend… of burgers. With stores spreading across two states, these burgers have got the quite reputation for being extremely juicy and saucy. All Burger Project patties are 100% grass-fed (straight from Cape Grim, Tasmania) and hand-pressed/ground daily in house.

There is no wrong choice here but the Cheese Deluxe is definitely a good first step. It’s layered with grass-fed Cape Grim beef, cheese, pickles, onion, tomato, lettuce, mustard and secret sauce – and is proof that sometimes the simplest option really is the best.

States: NSW & VIC

Chargrill Charlies

That’s right, Sydney’s favourite chicken shop has opened its doors in Melbourne. Let’s hope world domination is next.

Known for their moist and juicy chargrilled and Portuguese chickens, crisp salads and crunchy fries and wedges, Chargrill Charlies have been doing this for over 30 years. While they normally change up their salad and sides menus, those classic burgers we all know and love have remained the same after all these years.

Order up an Original Chicken Burger for this absolute bomb of flavour. All burgers are made with free-range chicken (except those with beef, duh) and come topped with butter lettuce, tomatoes, Spanish onions and a dollop of their famous secret sauce. And maybe get a side of their chicken mac n cheese if you’re still hungry.

States: NSW & VIC

NSW

Burger Point

Have you ever seen that infamous burger cheese dip online? Well, that’s what put Burger Point on the map. Sydneysiders travel from all over the metropolitan area to remote Marsden Park to get a taste of their greasy burgers.

The best on the menu is the Marvin Glazed. The burger was originally a special but due to popular demand, it quickly made its way onto the menu – permanently. The iconic burger features a double beef patty covered in their signature sauce and layered with house pickles stuffed between two glazed doughnut buns with grated cheddar and bacon bits sprinkled on top.

Address: Shop 24/9 Hollinsworth Road, Marsden Park & Shop RT322 Marina Square, 5 Footbridge Boulevard, Wentworth Point

Paul’s Famous Hamburgers

This joint opened back in 1957 and has been slinging out classic burgers ever since. Paul’s no-frills service, cheap burgers and beach-bum attitude makes this place great for that post-surf or swim refuel. Located all the way down in Sylvania, you’ll find southern Sydney dwellers flock here all year round.

The Famous Works burger shouldn’t be overlooked. Layered with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, egg, bacon, cheese and pineapple; it truly is the taste of ‘Straya.

Address: 12 Princes Highway, Sylvania

Mister Gees Burger Truck

The Mister Gees Burger Truck has been dishing out the greasiest burgers in the inner west for the last few years. The truck was previously located in a car wash in Haberfield, but after some unfortunate mechanical problems, they were forced to abandon that dream and now operate by taking over kitchens and cafes all over the city.

They have a burger special available each week and the best one – in our opinion – is the Stoners Revenge. Filled with grass-fed beef patties, American cheese, malt pickled onions, dill pickles, Dijon, stoner sauce, salt n vinegar crinkle cut chips (yup, inside the burger) and optional streaky bacon.

If you can’t find time to spend 45 minutes in line waiting for these bad boys, the owner has also opened up a bricks and mortar store called Happy Endings which is super simple, but just as good.

Address: Keep up with their current locations through Instagram

VIC

Easey’s

You’ll find Easey’s located in one of the most recognisable spots in Melbourne – five stories up in a rooftop train carriage. The three trains are covered in graffiti and filled with comfy chairs and tables. Grab a pale ale and watch the bright Melbourne lights flicker in the distance.

If you’re really about that burger life, then check out the Metropolitan Mayhem. Filled with quad beef patties, American cheddar, bacon, potato cakes, dim sims, pickles, onion and secret burger sauce. Wow, that was a mouthful (just like this burger will be).

Address: Unit 3/48 Easey Street, Collingwood

Rude Boy Burger

If you stroll over to Brunswick West, you’ll find Rude Boy Burger. These guys are all about big, obnoxious burgers that’ll have you salivating. If you whisper the words ‘hot cheesy ball’ to the server behind the counter, you’ll get a deep-fried liquid cheese ball that’ll explode with hot melty goodness.

But for the veggie fans, the Veggie Queen Burger takes the cake. A spiced veggie burger patty with chickpeas, cauliflower, broccoli, spinach, potato, onion and red chilli with lime pickled peppers and coronation sauce.

Address: 482 Albion Street, Brunswick West

QLD

Easy Street Diner

Refuel after a dip down at Mermaid Beach at the Easy Street Diner.

This joint has a reputation for the best fried chicken in the area, so why would you order anything else? The Chicken Poboy (a typical Louisiana sandwich) with southern fried chicken, Cajun mayo and slaw will be your go-to favourite in no time.

Address: 12/2563 Lower Gold Coast Highway, Mermaid Beach

Brooklyn Depot

In Surfers, Brooklyn Depot is an iconic spot for pork ribs, chicken wings, sweet apple pie and of course, juicy burgers. If you’re not in a hurry to rush out, start this experience off with the bang bang shrimp tacos or the chicken n’ waffles. Their menu is all things Brooklyn-inspired with names running off famous icons and sayings.

The real hero at this joint is the Fuhgeddaboudit! That New Yorker slang refers to the lethal hot sauce that they pride themselves on (you can choose mild, medium or hot if you can’t handle lethal). The beef patty comes topped with beef chilli, American cheese, onion rings, chilli relish and the injection of hot sauce.

Address: The 4217, 10 Beach Road, Surfers Paradise

SA

Bread & Bone Wood Grill

Although it’s technically not solely a burger shop, the burgers at Bread & Bone are well worth the mention. If you’re looking for that special somewhere to spice things up on the burger front, you can’t go wrong ordering here.

The Soft Shell Crab burger with the tempura crab, chilli kewpie mayo, butter lettuce and watercress is a game-changer. You’ll need to crunch down hard on this one.

Address: 15 Peel Street, Adelaide

WA

Gary’s Diner

A well-known food truck in Perth, Gary’s Diner has got you covered in terms of fresh and simple burgers. They’ve only got three options on the menu, a single, double or veggie. You won’t find any weird flavours or combinations complicating this menu.

They’re known for serving the best cheeseburgers in Perth. Sink your teeth into a brioche bun stuffed with a Harvey beef patty, melted cheese, dill mayo, pickles, cos lettuce and fresh tomatoes. Simple is always best.

Address: Keep an eye out on Instagram for where Gary is popping up next

ACT

BurgerHero

Whipping up burgers by the dozen, these guys truly are heroes – BurgerHeros we mean. Known as the local burger hotspot in Canberra, you won’t find one tastier anywhere else in the region. The menu is full of all the classics you’d expect, but if you want to get creative you can build your own. With so many options to choose from it won’t be easy, but the end result will be worth it.

If you’d rather stick to the menu, order the Karaage Ramen burger. The one-of-a-kind burger combines ramen-crusted chicken, rainbow slaw, tonkatsu sauce, kewpie mayo, jalapenos and cream cheese into one delicious meal.

Address: 31 Mort St, Braddon

TAS

Jack Greene Bar

Jack Greene is located within Salamanca Place. They’ve got regular burgers, mini burgs and a whole lot of sides to choose from. You also get bonus views of Hobart Harbour – and a burger with a view is just how we like it.

The Wallaby Burger isn’t one to scoff at! Indulge in this flavour-bomb of a burger filled with braised Tasmanian wallaby rump, lettuce, tomato, Spanish onion, pear and pepperberry chutney and garlic aioli.

Address: 47 Salamanca Place, Hobart

Burger Junkie

One of the best burger joints in Launceston is Burger Junkie. You’ll find them serving freshly grilled beef, chicken and vegan burgers most nights. The shop is splattered in graffiti and has a few vintage arcade games inside, but you’ll tune it all out once you take your first bite.

The Buffalo Chicken burger is one to munch on, with buttermilk fried chicken, coleslaw, lettuce, onion, tomato, ranch and buffalo sauce – it’s honestly drool-inducing.

Address: 105 St John Street, Launceston