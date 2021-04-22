"Stay Small, Seek Simplicity” Giveaway Terms & Conditions

Small Luxury Hotels of the World Limited of 7 Howick Place, London, England, SW1P 1BB (“SLH”) and/or its affiliates are the promoters of the “Seek Simplicity” Giveaway (“Giveaway”).

1. The giveaway

1.1 Win a stay at any of SLH’s collection of hotels around the world in accordance with these T&Cs.

2. How to enter

2.1 All entries must be submitted to by no later than 11:59pm GMT on 9th May 2021 (the “Closing Date“). All giveaway entries received after the Closing Date are automatically disqualified.

2.2 To enter the giveaway, entrants must submit their entries via SLH’s submission form by the Closing Date.

2.3 There is no charge and no purchase is necessary.

2.4 SLH will not accept:

(a) responsibility for giveaway entries that are lost, mislaid, damaged or delayed in transit, regardless of cause, including, for example, as a result of any equipment failure, technical malfunction, systems, satellite, network, server, computer hardware or software failure of any kind; or

(b) proof of transmission as proof of receipt of entry to the giveaway.

2.5 By submitting a giveaway entry, you are agreeing to be bound by these T&Cs.

3. Eligibility

3.1 The giveaway is open to all individuals aged 18 years or over, except where individual entrants are:

(a) employees or directors of SLH (including SLH group companies) and Lifestyle Asia; or

(b) members of the immediate families or households of (a) above.

3.2 In entering the giveaway, you confirm that you are eligible to do so and are eligible to claim any prize that may be won. SLH may require you to provide proof that you are eligible to enter the giveaway.

3.3 SLH will not accept giveaway entries that are incomplete.

3.4 There is a limit of one entry per person.

3.5 SLH reserves all rights to disqualify you if your conduct is contrary to the spirit or intention of the prize giveaway.

4. The prize

4.1 The prize is a complimentary three-night stay at a SLH hotel, and 2 prizes are available to be won.

4.2 The complimentary stay is for a standard double room and is based on two people sharing arriving between 1st June 2021 to 30th June 2022.

4.3 The prize does not include travel insurance, the cost of transfers to and from airports or stations, food and drink, spending money, tax or any other costs incurred in addition to those set out above and that are incidental to the fulfilment of the prize are the responsibility of the winner(s). In some cases, additional items and services will be included in the complimentary stay which will be clearly highlighted prior to arrival. Any additions not clearly stated will need to be paid for on departure and direct with the SLH hotel.

4.4 Winners who choose to utilise their complimentary stay at an all-inclusive SLH hotel will incur an additional charge, which will vary depending on the property selected, unless clearly communicated to you prior to arrival.

4.5 Winners will be responsible for ensuring that they and any person travelling with them are available to travel and hold valid passports, any necessary visas and travel documents for the complimentary stay in question on the travel dates specified.

4.6 Prizes are subject to availability (i.e. at the hotel’s discretion). General online availability at the SLH hotel and the availability of complimentary stays awarded under these T&Cs may differ.

4.7 SLH will endeavour to offer the complimentary stay at the winner’s preferred choice of SLH hotel which is available for the complimentary stay. However, complimentary stays offered as part of the Giveaway have limited availability and are provided to winners on a first come first served basis. The final choice of hotels for the complimentary stay will be proposed at SLH’s sole discretion according to the availability.

4.8 There is no cash alternative for the prize and prizes are not negotiable or transferable.

4.9 In order to claim the prize the winner must make a reservation request in writing only to the SLH at nights@slh.com giving a minimum of three weeks’ notice prior to the intended start date of the complimentary stay.

4.10 The complimentary stay can only be used with new bookings and therefore cannot be used in conjunction with an existing booking at an SLH hotel.

4.11 The complimentary stay for two nights cannot be split across two SLH hotels and may not be combined with other complimentary stays to create a stay for a longer duration.

4.12 Complimentary stays are non-flexible and once a reservation is confirmed by SLH, no alterations or cancellations can be made. In case of alteration or cancellation, the complimentary stay shall be forfeited.

4.13 Benefits associated with SLH’s loyalty programme, INVITED, cannot be redeemed in conjunction with the prize.

4.14 Complimentary stays are subject to travel advisories from the relevant authorities and SLH Hotels may be subject to closure at short notice.

5. Winners

5.1 The selection of the winners will be at the sole and absolute discretion of the organisers and the organisers’ decision will be final and no correspondence or discussion will be entered into.

5.2 The winner will be notified by email (using details provided at entry) by no later than 31st May 2021. SLH will not amend any contact information once the giveaway entry form has been submitted.

6. Claiming the prize

6.1 Prizes must be redeemed within the time periods stated below. Failure to do so will mean that the prize is forfeited.

6.2 In order to redeem a prize, a winner will need to respond to the email notifying the winner of the win within seven (7) days, confirming the winner agrees to the use (without prior notice) of his/her name, photo, image and/or likeness and country of residence for announcements, advertising, publicity and promotional purposes in any and all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by SLH and its group companies, assigns and licensees, without compensation (unless prohibited by law) or additional consents from the winner. On receipt of this confirmation SLH will email the winner to make arrangements for the prize to be taken. If the winner does not respond within the seven (7) day period, the prize shall be forfeited and SLH will be entitled to select another winner in accordance with the process described above.

6.3 The prize may not be claimed by a third party on your behalf.

6.4 SLH does not accept any responsibility if you are not able to take up the prize.

7. Limitation of liability

7.1 Insofar as is permitted by law, SLH, its agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the winner or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the prize except where it is caused by the negligence of SLH, its agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected.

8. Data protection and publicity

8.1 SLH will only process your personal information as set out in the Privacy Policy. See also condition 5.2 with regard to the announcement of winners.

8.2 By submitting your entry, you agree that SLH may collect, use your personal data (including but not limited to your name and email address) as provided for (a) the purposes of administering the giveaway and (b) promotional, marketing and publicity purposes. You may unsubscribe anytime.

9. General

9.1 If there is any reason to believe that there has been a breach of these T&Cs, SLH may, at its sole discretion, reserve the right to exclude you from participating in the giveaway.

9.2 SLH reserves the right to replace the prize with an alternative prize of equal or higher value if circumstances beyond SLH’s control make it necessary to do so.

9.3 SLH reserves the right to hold void, suspend, cancel, or amend the prize giveaway where it becomes necessary to do so.

9.4 SLH has the right to update or amend these T&Cs at any time.

9.5 Any prizes claimed in accordance with these T&Cs will be subject to any amendments made to the T&Cs prior to the date the prize is redeemed. Winners should check these T&CS before redeeming any prizes.

9.6 Words importing the singular number include the plural and vice versa.

9.7 These T&Cs shall be governed by English law, and the parties submit to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.