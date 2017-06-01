The best way to not only climb Sydney’s iconic bridge, but to see it at its most breathtaking, is with a Twilight Climb. With the sun setting over the city, seeing it all from the heights of the Sydney Harbour Bridge gets even better throughout July and August, when the Sunset Sessions take over all weekend Twilight Climbs with live music performances.

Enjoy the visual delight of the Sydney sky as it transitions to evening, while you listen to a selection of romantic tunes. This unique musical experience is a special extra for Twilight Climbers on Saturdays and Sundays in July and August only. Prize is for two people and is valid for 12 months.