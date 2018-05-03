Win two nights at the new West Hotel Sydney, CURIO COLLECTION BY HILTON valued at $1405

Discover a new Sydney at the sophisticated West Hotel, located in Sydney’s CBD beside Darling Harbour and Barangaroo.

Distinctively independent in character, the West Hotel Sydney, Curio Collection by Hilton offers seamless and engaged service, designer touches, and technology solutions – like integrated Bluetooth – combined with experiences that help guests disconnect: a soothing atrium ‘jungle’, and botanically-inspired Solander Dining and Bar.