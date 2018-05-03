Win two nights at the new West Hotel Sydney, CURIO COLLECTION BY HILTON valued at $1405
Discover a new Sydney at the sophisticated West Hotel, located in Sydney’s CBD beside Darling Harbour and Barangaroo.
Distinctively independent in character, the West Hotel Sydney, Curio Collection by Hilton offers seamless and engaged service, designer touches, and technology solutions – like integrated Bluetooth – combined with experiences that help guests disconnect: a soothing atrium ‘jungle’, and botanically-inspired Solander Dining and Bar.
Prize includes:
· Two nights in a Waratah Premium Guest Room
· Breakfast for two for two days
· Biology Skincare Hair Duo take-home pack
· Two cocktails in Solander Bar
Entries close Friday 30 July 2018. Winners announced in the next issue of Australian Traveller magazine.
See full terms and conditions.