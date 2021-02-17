The best places to stay on Norfolk Island

Norfolk Island boasts heavenly appeal and the accommodation is just as dreamy.

This gem of the South Pacific features a dazzling utopia of turquoise lagoons, luscious trails, culinary delights and a gentler pace of life. It’s a combination that will leave you rejuvenated beyond compare, and more than willing to spend a few nights exploring it all. The accommodation options on Norfolk Island span an array of self-contained units, apartments, independent hotels and holiday homes.

Here, we narrow down our favourites.

For those in search of affordable stay, Heritage Hill offers basic but clean, spacious self-contained cottages with spectacular views out to Phillip Island. The accommodation is situated a 10 minute walk from the shops, and has a restaurant next door. If your idea of a holiday equals zero inclination to venture out and explore, the adjoining verandahs are the perfect place to sip on a freshly brewed coffee or duty-free drink.

Take a seat and watch the ever changing shades of the Norfolk Ocean. Inside, an open plan design features an all-in-one kitchen, dining and living area, with separate bedrooms bathroom and laundry.

Norfolk’s newest five-star property, The Tin Sheds, ups the ante with three beautifully appointed apartments. The contemporary homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped private gardens, and located mere minutes from Burnt Pine Shopping District. Hop in the car and you’re a short drive from the island’s most beautiful national parks, tranquil beaches and the World Heritage listed Kingston & Arthur’s Vale Historic Area (KAVHA).

Inside, each shed is packed with every mod-con, large outdoor entertaining areas, Fiat convertibles and thoughtful extras like a ‘toy box’ with snorkelling gear, tennis rackets and other fun items for use.

Coast is a self-catered option that provides the perfect combination of location and style. Located within the World Heritage KAVHA site, wake to palm tree surrounds, alongside lush gardens and sounds of the ocean. Lift your spirits (and heart rate) on the accommodation’s signature walk, traversing the 32-acre Coast property, winding through vistas and valleys, ending at the famous convict ruins and beach.

Coast offers eight one- and two-bedroom apartments to book. Choose from Niau Cottage, a one-bedroom cottage, or opt for a stay in one of the beach houses, Routi House and Rahooloo House, which each feature two bedrooms.

Cook with fresh, local produce in the fully-equipped kitchens or make use of the outdoor barbecue facilities. Fill up the picnic basket for an alfresco lunch, make use of the fishing rods, snorkelling gear, golf clubs or the complimentary pushbikes. Or better yet, relax by the saltwater swimming pool.

Tintoela is an island homestead that can’t be beat for luxury. Meaning ‘sweetheart’ in Norf’k, Tintoela was built by Hunky Evans, a descendant of the original Bounty mutineers, for his Canadian sweetheart. It now serves as an upscale accommodation offering. The property features an impressive homestead and two cottages, each providing world-class design, craftsmanship and story-book ocean views.

The signature Hunku’s property blends the best of Norfolk architecture with the subtle elegance of sophisticated living. Ideally suited to large families and groups of friends, the six-bedroom homestead is the most spacious accommodation on the island. The neighbouring Kushi and Hilli cottages are idyllic private paradises for couples or small groups.

If it’s privacy in spades you seek, escape to the world of Endeavour Lodge. The luxurious, self-catered one, two-and three-bedroom apartments are perched on a clifftop with million dollar views. Unwind from your private, spacious verandah and enjoy a spectacular sunset. Native pine timber furnishings feature throughout, closer resembling a ski lodge than a coastal villa – but with views like this, who could complain?

Owners Angela and Rael have done well to provide the trendiest resort accommodation on Norfolk Island. This boutique, self-contained resort is set among a tropical paradise and located three minutes’ walk to shops, cafes and restaurants. To overdose on Zen, relax in the heated swim spa pool (36 degrees Celsius), sweat it out in a sauna or indulge in a spa treatment at the onsite day spa.

Retreat to one of 10 modern, ground-floor spa apartments and villas (choose from one, two, three, four or five bedroom). Each feature en-suite bathrooms complete with massage showers.

Eating goes hand and hand with “being” in Norfolk Island. Nearly all the produce is grown in the island’s rich volcanic soil, much of which occurs on the grounds at Hideaway Retreat. An orchard lies within the property grounds. Take your pick of oranges, mandarins, tangerines, avocados, guavas and bananas in season. The wide open spaces and tranquil environment make it the perfect escape for those looking to take things slow.

There are a total of nine, comfortable and spacious one-and two-bedroom apartments. All are equipped with the standard self-contained fitouts. Timber floors, basic furniture and hotel-style beds. Safe swimming beaches, World Heritage Listed Sites, museums, golf, tennis, bowling and squash clubs are all, at the most, five minutes by car. For your recreational pleasure, you are also granted exclusive use of the hard tennis court (and gear), plunge pool and barbecue facilities.

If being a hideaway doesn’t tickle your fancy, how about being a castaway? Live out your Tom Hanks fantasy (sans Wilson) at this plush island paradise. Choose between hotel-style rooms or self-contained apartments, run and owned by Sarah and Tony Watts. The spot was originally built in the 1970s by Sarah’s grandfather, Ken Prentice, and has had a long and illustrious life as one of Norfolk’s most cherished accommodation houses ever since.

While the owners may have changed, the reputation has remained. Castaway has been rejuvenated over the years and serves as one of the most special places to stay on the island. Each of the 20 rooms are stylish and contemporary and offer garden views. There is an onsite restaurant and bar, and a covered deck overlooking the Burnt Pine valley.