Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley, a restorative oasis

aerial of Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley aerial of Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley

Experience a landscape of soaring escarpments and Blue Mountains wilderness at Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley. (Image: Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley)

THIS ARTICLE WAS CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley

30 November 2020

DEALS

Ultimate foodie adventure at Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley

Resident Chef James Viles welcomes three of Australia’s finest chefs for an exciting culinary collaboration, surrounded by the wild beauty of nature in the Greater Blue Mountains.

  • Chic villa accommodation with private pool
  • Exclusive dinner under the stars by James Viles, Lennox Hastie, Brent Savage and David Moyle
  • Gourmet meals, local wines, and beers
Feel immersed in the natural world at Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley

Enjoy 30% savings when staying three nights or longer in a chic Heritage Villa with private pool.

  • Gourmet meals daily with local wines & beers
  • Two complimentary activities per day
Experience Festive magic close to home with One&Only

Celebrate this festive season together in the wilderness at Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley. This is the place to be for the holidays.

  • Villa accommodation with private pool
  • Gourmet meals, local wines, and beers
  • Nature adventures, culinary indulgence, festive activities and more
