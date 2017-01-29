We’ve combed the nooks, crannies and kitchens of the Blue Mountains, from Katoomba to Blackheath and Leura to Blaxland, to find the best “Mountain Cuisine” restaurants and cafes. There are many good reasons to spend a few days in the Blue Mountains. Fresh air, the spectacular scenery, the walks… all of which are cunningly designed to sharpen the appetite and a work up a giant thirst. Fortunately there’s a solution. For the Mountains have inspired a raft of top-notch restaurants and cafes to make your visit more memorable than just taking selfies with the Three Sisters, or flirting with the Devil’s Railway (as we used to call it).

Today’s ‘Mountain Cuisine’ reflects the new excellence of modern Australian culinary standards using sustainably sourced ingredients matched with nearby wine-producing areas in the Central West of NSW. It’s an unbeatable combination reminiscent of provincial European dining experiences. To help with your quest for great regional food and wine, we’ve put together a few suggestions for some outstanding eateries between Blaxland and Blackheath (NB: in alphabetical order). Enjoy. Our list of the best restaurants and cafes in the Blue Mountains 1. Ashcrofts Bistro, Blackheath Ashcrofts is a stylish, uncluttered space but there’s nothing simple about the food created by owner/chef Adrian Hunt. It’s big on flavour and presentation, with emphasis on sustainable ingredients with signature dishes like twice-baked Gruyère soufflé with pickled pear, and whole roasted and de-boned Holmbrae chicken. The coup de grâce is a French vanilla bean crème brûlée, which you may be tempted to share. Don’t. 2. Como, Blaxland Rachel and Grant’s love of food preparation shines through their superbly crafted cuisine, influenced by Grant’s experience of cooking in the Greek Islands and Lake Como, Italy. There’s a ‘chef’s table’ full degustation menu at Restaurant Como as well as a lighter version which may be augmented with matching wines. Don’t think of leaving in a hurry.

3. Darleys, Katoomba For many, Darleys is the undisputed queen of the mountains. Highly awarded for its impeccable cuisine and its beautiful garden setting in a heritage-listed house, part of Lilianfels, its fine dining menu includes seared duck breast with sliced abalone and a toothfish bouillabaisse. Sample the poached prunes with dark chocolate fudge. Not for the faint hearted.