From luxury bell tents pitched on hillsides and farmlands to camping alongside the river, in the bush or closer to town – Mudgee delivers some of the best outdoor stays in NSW.

You need only drive through its escarpments to get a sense of what makes Mudgee the perfect place to pitch a tent. Here, find our picks of the best camping (and glamping) offerings in the region for travellers in search of holiday spent in the great outdoors.

Sierra Escape, the first glampsite in the Mudgee region, set the standard for a camping option that competes at the level of a five-star hotel stay.

Choose between one of three luxury bell tents, each with varying features. The beautiful Carinya was the tent that started it all. Positioned on the side of the hill, there is a wood fireplace, designer kitchen, large indoor freestanding bathtub, fire-pit area and large bathroom with shower and flushing toilet. The two new additions, Dulili and Uralla, accommodate two people each and feature a bath, an open campfire and 113 hectares of breathtaking rolling Mudgee hillsides to wake up to, it’s enough to turn even the most extravagant traveller into an off-the-grid enthusiast.

Sierra have partnered with a bevy of local operators to provide you with the best Mudgee itinerary-fillers during your stay. From a private yoga class to an energy healing massage, browse the selection here.

Glenayr Farm offers a similar upmarket experience set among 320 acres of sheep farming property. Not only do you get to bed down for the night surrounded by the quintessential Australian landscape, but you’ll also be nearby the famous wineries and restaurants.

There are four bell tents to choose from. Inside there is a queen bed with luxury mattress and bedding, as well as an almost-too-aesthetic egg swing for you to enjoy while sipping your favourite Mudgee wine. Group bookings can also be made for special events, and there is also a bunk house which sleeps from six to eight children.

Outside, a wood-fired hot tub (which transitions into a small plunge pool come summer) overlooks the property and is next to a sizeable fire pit and neighbouring dam. Fall in love with the unrivalled sunsets and incredible vistas over one of the most beautiful areas in the region. At night, the sky transforms into one of the best stargazing sites in Australia (Mudgee Observatory is 10 minutes away).

Old Bara is the real deal for those seeking an authentic bush break. The 1100-acre cattle property provides space on space to park your van or pitch a tent. There are amenity blocks on sight, with water on tap but no showers. Drinking water is also available.

There is a range of wildlife to enjoy within earshot. Identify bird calls and catch some yabbies. There are several walking and cycling tracks to explore by foot or on wheels, or go for a swim in the creek. Kayaks and small boats are also welcome.

While the property is picturesque in its own right, the Picnic Spot is one of the most advantageous places to enjoy it. Situated at the top of the hill, sit back and enjoy a glass of wine while feasting on panoramic views of the surrounding valley.

Big4 Holiday Parks are the saving grace for campers who enjoy a more convenient experience. There are affordable cabin options in addition to the site accommodation and the comfortable oasis comes with all the basic features we’ve come to expect from holiday parks. Find amenities blocks, barbeques, a camp kitchen, board games, laundries with washing machines and dryers, a pool table, convenience store and much more.

The town centre is just minutes away, although with so many free activities, playgrounds, a seasonal kids’ club pool and colourful jumping pillow on offer in the park it might just lose its appeal for families looking for the easiest – and most relaxing – option.

Surrounded by rolling hills and close to some of the region’s best wineries, Mudgee Valley Park is the ideal holiday spot for group get-togethers, family getaways or a relaxing break.

Not only is this place brimming with warm country hospitality, but you’ll also enjoy a range of park features including a swimming pool, playground, and games room. There’s a camp kitchen and barbecue facilities for easy meal preparation, and a convenient kiosk and laundry facilities on site.

Tents can be pitched next to the array of cabin accommodation options. It’s basic yes, but great bang for your buck.

Owners Ian and Lynn Mitchell welcome you to Mudgee’s most centrally-located tourist park. A beautiful shady haven on the edge of the CBD, this cosy spot is the perfect jumping off point for all of Mudgee’s best attractions.

Whatever your need – a tent down by the river, caravan site, self-contained cedar cabin or villa – Riverside will deliver all of it and more. There are powered and unpowered sites, a playground, laundry, camp kitchen and more. Dogs are allowed with permission on tent and powered sites.