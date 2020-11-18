Here’s where to rest your head between winery visits and epicurean fare in Mudgee.

The streetscapes of Mudgee ooze nineteenth-century charm, delicious dining options can be found in abundance and there is always a good local tipple on hand to complement the meal or even just the moment, but this country town in Central NSW is also home to a variety of accommodation options.

From the alluring comforts of a hotel stay to the unique experience of bedding down in a 160-year-old heritage hideaway, or even finding yourself glamping under the stars, there are plenty of enticing options when deciding where to stay in Mudgee. Here, find our pick of the best on offer.

Perry Street Hotel is the ideal basecamp for exploring Mudgee and surrounds. Consistently recognised as the number one accommodation option for travellers to the area, the luxurious self-contained apartments are a stunning example of how to marry modern interior design within a historic building. The hotel is housed within the former Mechanics Institute building (circa 1862) and boasts the polished timber floors, plush bedheads and white ceramic bathrooms.

There are 13 suites on offer, all styled to perfection. The Perry Suite offers a little more than your average upscale iteration, with a luxurious king bed, powder blue couch, your choice of a decadent walk-in shower or bathtub, kitchenette and espresso coffee machine to ease you into the day.

The 160-year-old Cobb & Co is a surviving relic from Mudgee’s early settlement. Boasting stylish, boutique-style accommodation, this is for the mavens who appreciate a heritage vibe. Each and every room features vintage fixtures, quality linen and a gourmet mini bar – as well as plenty of historical details adorning the walls.

The cobbled courtyard shows traces of where the horses were stabled in the days of stagecoaches. Original style staircases lead up to the rooms. The loft was even used to store fodder once upon a time.

Relax upon the sun-splashed deck and dine on your private balcony for a quiet night in, or head out for a stroll along bustling Market Street nearby and pop to the neighbouring Cade Kitchen & Bar for a delicious night out.

Sierra Escape

Sierra Escape is the perfect option for those who want to spend the night under the stars without having to check their comfort at the door. The owners even had to add two new tents on the property due to popular demand.

There are now three tents to choose from: Carinya, the original tent that launched the glamping experience back in 2017; or Dulili and Uralla are the most recent additions. Each tent sleeps two people, features a relaxing bath, open campfire and boasts views out over the rolling green hills of Mudgee. It’s enough to turn even the most extravagant traveller into an off-the-grid enthusiast.

Evanslea is where you stay when you want the best of both worlds. It’s located a short drive from the town centre, yet is isolated enough to leave you feeling a million miles from anywhere.

The country cottages are set on four-and-a-half acres of land nestled alongside the Cudgegong River. The intimate, beautifully-appointed cottages cater to both couples and small groups, with each one equipped with its own fireplace, spa bath and outdoor area, as well as undercover parking, a kitchenette and barbecue.

The historical Evanslea House is perfect for families and larger groups. The character-filled property, which dates back to the 1860s, provides a charming mix of old and new style. The four bedrooms sleep eight people and there are a number of formal and informal spaces to gather in throughout the duration of your stay, including the upstairs deck, so you’ll never feel crowded in this luxurious space.

There is a shared pool on the property for the warmer months and Evanslea is also pet-friendly. Bespoke packages offering in-room massages and private wine tasting experiences can be catered for upon request.

Jane Austen would feel right at home in Forgandenny House. Experience the ambience of a bygone era during a stay at the historic property located on the doorstep of the Mudgee Valley vineyards.

Sleep in one of the storybook bedrooms: the Red Room features crimson walls and a four poster bed, a private en-suite is attached and French doors open out onto the garden area; the neighbouring Blue Room is accented with pastel walls and Eastern-facing sunlight, French doors and a generous en-suite also feature; and the signature Queen Suite overlooks the recently resurfaced, full-size tennis court.

The guest lounge and breakfast room are reminiscent of an English country cottage, complete with a timber piano, floral couches and crystal glassware. A full English breakfast is served to guests each morning.

Owners Belinda and Gavin have created a luxe home away from home for your Mudgee sojourn at the Farmers Quarters. Find yourself relaxing among the vines at one of their three prized properties.

The homestead circa 1970, is a large three-bedroom and two-bathroom quarter that invites groups to gather and enjoy the surrounding views in style. Enjoy the open plan kitchen, dining and lounge areas or settle under the wraparound bullnose verandah.

Modern design permeates the two-bedroom, two-bathroom Drovers cottage. Find an upscale kitchen, comfortable living and dining areas with glass sliding doors delivering valley views and those famous Mudgee sunsets that lay to the west of the 2009-built property.

Wake to vineyard views in the three-bedroom, three-bathroom Lodge La Vi. The large verandah is the perfect spot for alfresco meals to be devoured as you overlook the magical escarpments.

The self-contained, luxurious Peppertree Hill Cottages deliver all the joys of a rustic farm stay experience without sacrificing on creature comforts. There are 10 upscale cottages and one superb homestead to choose from.

Thoughtful design reigns throughout the properties, each varying by way of specialty. Woolshed is a renovated former ranch, Hilltop was the property’s original cellar door, Palmy is the perfect light oasis for couples, Bilgola is a hilltop cottage with panoramic valley views, to name but a few.

Located smack bang in the middle of the main street, the Woolpack Hotel is pub-style accommodation at its best. Single, twin and family rooms are available depending on your party size. Minimalistic Scandi-style – think pile rugs, light-wooden tables and dark-coloured carpets – features throughout the rooms providing a modern and comfortable vibe.

Downstairs, the Woolpack operates as an iconic country pub. Find live entertainment, a warm vibe and plenty of quaint spaces to enjoy a local wine, cocktail or craft beer. When the sun is out, venture to the beer garden out back.

The hotel restaurant abandons the typical pub grub menu in favour of an unexpectedly delicious Asian cuisine offering dubbed Jumbucks Chinese Fusion. Feast on prawn dumplings, deep fried duck, king prawns with all the trimmings and more. If traditional pub grub is your preference, there’s also a sneaky selection of these options available too. The best bit? You can finish your meal and roll upstairs for a stunning night’s sleep.