Enjoy a smattering of stellar bars, restaurants, bakeries and bistros in tiny Thredbo.

From the on-mountain hut serving up gourmet three-course lunches, to the alpine village bakery that pumps out all manner of freshly baked goods – here are six of Thredbo’s best restaurants, bars and more.

Thredbo Burger Bar at Knickerbocker

On the edge of town, just skirting the Thredbo River, lies this American-inspired burger bar. It’s a great spot to retire after a day’s on-mountain activities, rewarding appetites piqued by cool mountain air with satisfying serves of dude food. Make up for all the calories spent while skiing, hiking or biking around the peaks of the Snowy Mountains with onion rings, chicken wings and buffalo sauce, slow-cooked pork ribs smothered in bourbon barbecue sauce, Black Angus beef burgers, flame-grilled chicken burgers and skinny fries; and chase it all down with a wodge of Nutella brownie and a shot of schnapps from local distillery Wildbrumby.

Those with dietaries haven’t been left out of the equation at Thredbo Burger Bar either: there are salads, plus vegan and veggie burgers to enjoy, and many dishes can be adapted for anyone that’s gluten-free.

The Bakery in the Village Square

Pies, sausage rolls, lamingtons, banana bread, eclairs, granola cups, croissants, florentines, pain au chocolat; you name it and this popular Thredbo bakery probably has it. The Bakery in the Village Square is definitely among the more affordable places in town for a pitstop snack or meal. Stop by for your morning caffeine fix, made from freshly ground Piazza D’oro coffee, and a bacon and egg roll; drop in to pick up a loaf of freshly baked sourdough to fashion into sandwiches back in your self-catering apartment; or take one of the salad rolls to-go and enjoy a budget on-mountain lunch.

Zack’s Grill

As the name insinuates, the food at Zack’s centres around grilled meats (think wagyu eye fillets, slow-cooked ribs and hanger steaks). But its side dishes (hello luxuriously buttery mash), pastas (such as creamy mushroom and truffle linguine), and innovative appetisers (calamari with coconut caramel and compressed watermelon, for example) win plenty of acclaim from diners too. Housed in Bernti’s Mountain Inn, the restaurant is overseen by Zack himself, and the service is known to be top-notch to boot. NB it’s open in winter only.

Kareela Hutte

A stalwart since the 1960s, this standout Thredbo restaurant is exclusive, but not in the way you might imagine. Open daily until 3.30pm, Kareela Hutte is a ski-in, ski-out venue, located at an altitude of 1810m on the 3.7-kilometre Supertrail – a blue run that requires intermediate (or above) skills on the slopes.

You can roll up for a coffee or breakfast, but it would be rude not to pencil an indulgent three-course lunch into your diary, with accompanying cellared wines of course, and perhaps a warming schnapps for the road. The European leaning a la carte menu definitely skews decadent: dishes such as lobster thermidor with caviar, slow-roasted lamb shoulder, champagne cheese fondue, grazing boards and twice-cooked pork knuckle line the menu. Safe to say, if you’re running on a tight budget, Kareela Hutte might not be the best option in Thredbo for you.

Lounge Bar

Quite possibly the cosiest, most cosmopolitan spot in town for a tipple or two, Lounge Bar , in the Thredbo Alpine Hotel, is Thredbo’s self-proclaimed ‘home of cocktails’. This hotel bar has a contemporary feel, with banquette seating, timber floors, caramel coloured sofas, skis mounted to the wall, and bookshelves stacked with vintage hardbacks and curios.

Settle in by the room’s centrepiece, an open fireplace, for a negroni made with locally distilled Wildbrumby gin, or a hot spiced glüwhein, and perhaps order a bar snack or two to tide you over until dinner (think marinated olives, parmesan and truffle oil fries, or an artisan cheese board with honeycomb and lavosh crackers). The bar is open daily from 2pm.

Black Sallees Mountain Bar and Bistro

If you’re after a dependable on-mountain option with plenty of rustic alpine character and a convivial atmosphere, swing by Black Sallees . This bar and restaurant has a gorgeous deck to idle on: perfect for admiring the snow-drenched slopes and sinking one of its signature hot chocolates, topped with whipped cream and marshmallows. Or slip straight into Euro mode with a tall German Weizen glass of Maisel’s Weisse wheat beer.

There’s plenty of seating inside the timber-clad restaurant too, plus a fireplace to lounge by if you’re after some respite from the cool mountain air. Choose from bistro-style meals, such as goulash, as well as snacks like gourmet hot dogs. Located at the top of the Snow Gums chairlift, just off the top of the Crackenback Supertrail, Black Sallees is open daily from 9am until late afternoon.

