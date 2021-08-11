The pull of an epicurean getaway has never been stronger in jewel-coloured Jervis Bay.

From a romantic candlelit dinner in a restaurant hidden in the treetops, to pared-down space for sashimi, to a brewery with a roster of food trucks, here are the best places to eat (and drink) in Jervis Bay.

Best for Southeast Asian flavours: Wildginger

Chef Kierrin McKnight (ex-Sailors Thai Sydney; Darley Street Thai) delivers straight-up Thai dishes and reimagined Southeast Asian flavours to an appreciative audience at Wildginger . The menu, best enjoyed in banquet format, includes options such as crispy pork belly in betel leaf with chilli jam and slow-braised beef cheeks in Thai green curry. Despite being in beachside Husky, the restaurant, all dark timbers and mood lighting, evokes a back-street-in-Bangkok vibe.

Address: 42 Owen St, Huskisson NSW 2540

For fresh-as sushi: Kanpai Japanese

Kanpai literally means ‘empty the glass’ and is a Japanese drinking toast. Let’s raise a glass of sake (and empty it) to chef Yoshi Tanimo at Kanpai Japanese , which is both a relaxed bar and restaurant next door to Huskisson Bayside Resort. That informal ikayaza vibe extends to the staff who work the floor with humour and grace delivering dishes such as lotus chips, karaage fried chicken, yakitori skewers and agedashi tofu to indoor and outdoor tables opposite Husky’s beaches. Kanpai!

Address: 28-32 Bowen St, Huskisson NSW 2540

For a kicked-back Sunday sess: Jervis Bay Brewing Co.

Australia’s booming craft beer scene has trickled into the regions and one of the Shoalhaven Coast’s biggest draws is the Jervis Bay Brewing Co . The taphouse founded by four friends transformed a grey square of the town’s industrial estate into a fun, boisterous, beer garden that is ideal for kicking back on a lazy weekend, Bay of Plenty IPA in hand. Check the website for the rotating roster of food trucks such as Cheeky Taco and Nomad Kitchen & BBQ. A beer-centric itinerary should also include nearby Flamin’ Galah Brewing Co .

Address: 3 Duranbah Dr, Huskisson NSW 2540

For a brew with a view: Jervis Bay Pavilion @ The Huskisson Hotel

Pub barons looking to open a successful South Coast venture should study the Huskisson Hotel formula to see how things should be done. The Husky is light, bright and breezy. The beer is cold. It has a dreamy waterfront setting with an outdoor terrace. There’s fish and chips on the menu. And Jim Wild’s oysters. And live music. And if you haven’t got a superyacht moored out front, you can stay the night.

Address: 75 Owen St, Huskisson NSW 2540

For the romantics: The Gunyah

Paperbark Camp is four kilometres as the crow flies from the pristine white-sand beaches and walking trails of Jervis Bay National Park. The camp has been at the forefront of ecotourism in Australia since it opened in 1999 and it remains one of the best places to stay in Jervis Bay. It’s also one of the top spots to eat and drink: enjoy a candlelit dinner at The Gunyah , which focuses on seasonal set menus that nod to native ingredients, and then sit around the campfire for a night of storytelling with Gadhungal Murring. (Pre-bookings are essential).

Address: Paperbark Camp, 571 Woollamia Rd, Huskisson NSW 2540

For ‘lovers’ of the outdoors: Picnics Naturally Jervis Bay

Want to elope to Jervis Bay? Surprise your sweetheart with a proposal at a pop-up chic-nic? Or maybe you just want to consciously uncouple with your Bumble boyfriend? Picnics Naturally Jervis Bay can help curate all these special moments by either setting up a picnic or dropping off a grazing board to your preferred picnic spot and adding quirky touches and pops of colour that aesthetes will appreciate. The pull of a picnic in mystical jewel-coloured Jervis Bay has never been stronger. Bubbles anyone?

For lovers of quirky design: The Quarters

If you’re a fan of Bill Murray best sit with your back to the bar at The Quarters in order to give your dining companion your full attention, as the giant print of the US actor is a showstopper. Housed in a charming, century-old cottage, The Quarters takes as much care with the food, wine and service as it does with the design. The good-looking restaurant and bar is where locals and visitors go to enjoy mod-oz dishes such as twice-cooked pork belly or spiced lamb rump.

Address: 13 Currambene St, Huskisson NSW 2540

