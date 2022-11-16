No longer playing second fiddle to Sydney and Melbourne, the cafe scene in Brisbane has exploded in recent years.

From hidden laneway gems and delightful bakeries to inner-city staples and sun-filled establishments, there’s a cafe for every occasion in Brisbane.

Luckily for you, Brisbane City Council has released a new app to help you organise your itinerary. You can create your own guide or follow another guide in the app.

Here, the 12 best cafes in Brisbane to give you some inspiration.

1. Mis•spelt Bakery

This stunning bakery in Paddington is the brainchild of The Black Lab Coffee Co. and Farine & Co. and is serving up some incredible baked goods. Think olive and rosemary sourdough, kamut turmeric loaves, danishes and of course the special spelt loaf that gives mis•spelt its name.

Price: $

2. The Green

The Green is a lush Middle Eastern-inspired café filled with leafy plants in Fortitude Valley’s James Street. Not only will you get some incredible pics for Insta, but you’ll be blown away by the menu as it puts a spin on traditional brunch and celebrates Lebanese cuisine.

Price: $

3. St Coco Cafe

St Coco Cafe is another Insta-worthy cafe to add to the list. The aesthetic is rustic, it’s full of cacti and succulents, and it’s dog-friendly too.

This stunning cafe also offers a unique menu that will have you drooling. Think bratwurst benedict, panna cotta bowls and peanut and biscuit waffles.

Price: $$

4. Bear Boy Espresso

Bear Boy Espresso is the second instalment from the people who brought you the Gold Coast cafe of the same name.

Located in a 100-year-old classically restored character building, there is nothing old-fashioned about Bear Boy. Not only is it super cute, but the food is a perfect hangover cure. The eggs benny on a crispy potato hash waffle is a classic, but we can never go past the chicken and waffles.

Find Bear Boy on the Brisbane app here.

Price: $$

5. Morning After

This bright and airy Brisbane cafe is the perfect antidote to sore heads and tired eyes. As the name suggests, if you need a little hair of the dog, you’ll be able to liven up with mimosas, bloody Marys, beer, and wine.

If you’re a later riser, there’s also a lunch menu from 11:00 am with dishes like squid ink spaghetti, tempura bug tacos, or massaman curry.

Discover Morning After on the Brisbane app.

Price: $$

6. Agnes Bakery

Starting as a pop-up during lockdowns from the team at Agnes (who are also behind restaurants Same Same, Honto, and Bianca), Agnes Bakery, with its undeniable popularity, launched a permanent venue on James Street.

The bakery has a wood-fired oven as well as a custom-built pastry kitchen, so be prepared to wait in line to get your hands on delights such as smoked potato sourdough, chocolate tarts, and Kouign Amann. Don’t forget to grab a coffee to go as well.

Price: $

7. Andonis Cafe

Andonis Cafe has three locations across Brisbane where you can tuck into the huge menu, so you’ve got plenty of opportunities to try everything on the list.

And when I say huge menu, I don’t just mean the number of items. With a big breakfast that comes with a warning regarding its size and a chicken schnitzel loaded with eggs benedict, make sure you’re hungry when you come here. Check it out on the Brisbane app.

Price: $$

8. Anouk

For a menu that serves lunch for breakfast, Anouk has got it down pat. If you’re feeling conchiglioni pasta with pork and fennel sausage, fragrant yellow curry with chicken or spiced lamb and fried egg pita at 7am, you’re in luck.

You can still get your classic breakfast food too, though, if lunch for brekky isn’t your thing.

See more on the Brisbane app.

Price: $$

9. Lune Croissanterie

A household name for pastry fiends in Melbourne, Lune Croissanterie has now opened two shops in Brisbane – one in the CBD and one in South Brisbane.

As well as serving up the croissants The New York Times declared as possibly “the finest in the world,” Lune offers specialty coffee and other sweet treats including Kouign Amann and cruffins, with monthly specials utilising seasonal ingredients.

So, although not technically a cafe, you can’t not try Lune when you’re in Brisbane.

Price: $$

10. Wild Canary

The rhythms of the seasons are vitally important to the chefs at Wild Canary – a bistro renowned for being botanically minded. It’s not unusual for vegetarians and vegans to be a second thought at cafes, but not here.

Devour a mushroom rendang, or nasi goreng on corn fritters and you’ll start the day with a bang.

Add it to your guide on the Brisbane app to take the stress out of your trip.

Price: $$

11. King Street Bakery

When the first of the bakers arrive at this Brisbane institution in the (very) early hours of the morning, they do a special check. They test the temperature and moisture levels in the air and adjust their sourdough recipe accordingly.

No wonder then – given that level of attention to detail – the artisan breads and handmade viennoiserie, tartlets and cakes are so good.

Grab one of the bench seats by the exposed and weathered red brick wall, but be sure to bring a crowd because you’ll want to try everything.

Price: $$

12. Lokal + Co

A touch of Scandinavia in Brisbane? Yes please. This sleek timber, copper and white-walled cafe wears its Nordic influences lightly – think potato served with house-cured salmon gravlax, coriander chutney and cucumber labne.

And who can go past a morning cocktail? With a few different mimosas (lychee, yum) and some other classics, it’s the ideal brunch spot. For more details, head to the Brisbane app.

Price: $$

To plan out your brunching spots in Brisbane’s cafes, create or follow our cafe guide on the Brisbane app.