Perhaps the biggest road block, so to speak, to a Fraser Island driving holiday is fear of the unknown. Do I need to know how to four-wheel-drive? What kind of car will I need? How difficult is it? And, of course, what happens if I get bogged? One woman is as qualified as anyone to answer these questions. Ann Bauer is senior ranger at Kingfisher Bay Resort on Fraser’s west coast. But she’s so much more than that; Ann has been an army driver, a tour guide and master of a plethora of outdoorsy pursuits besides. Twenty years on and off Fraser Island has given her a wealth of sand- driving expertise. Here are her essential tips and tricks for conquering the world’s largest sand island. Go forth… 1. Drop your tyre pressure The first thing you should do before driving on sand is deflate your tyres (to between 18 and 20 psi). This spreads a tyre’s footprint, which gives it more track and ‘purchase’. Remember to reinflate to the recommended road pressure before returning to the tarmac. (Handy hint: get your hands on a tyre pressure gauge.)

2. Bring recovery gear You will probably get bogged on Fraser Island at some stage. Embrace this fact; it’s part of the fun of four-wheel-driving. And while generally help is never too far away on Fraser, bring a snatch strap, a shovel and wheel-tracks to help get out of trouble yourself. (Note: only attach your snatch strap to undercar tow points and never to your tow bar/ball because it can turn into a lethal weapon if the strap snaps.) 3. Be a sheep Don’t hesitate to follow and watch a vehicle in front so you can see exactly what’s coming up. You’ll definitely be less likely to be caught out by a dramatic drop-off into the sand and/or water. 4. Beware the tides Don’t drive on the beach (especially around headlands) at high tide. Plan your trip to drive as close to low tide as possible; as a general rule, stay away from exposed areas two hours before and two hours after a high tide. If the tide is still up and there is no way around, stop and wait for it to recede. Don’t drive through the ocean swell; it’s dangerous and not great for your car’s long-term health (electrics, brakes, exposed metal etc.).

5. All-wheel-drives (AWDs) aren’t four-wheel-drives (4WDs) Don’t take an AWD to Fraser Island, especially in dry conditions when the hungry sands are more inclined to swallow your car. It is possible to traverse the island if the tracks are firm (after plenty of rain, for example) in an AWD if you stay on the main tracks, but a 4WD is preferable every time.