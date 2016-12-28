Caloundra used to be the Sunshine Coast’s quiet little sister. She’s no Noosa yet, but this southern (Sunshine Coast) belle is getting her groove on. You just have to know where to look, writes Steve Madgwick. Try these seven, for starters. 1. Beachside fish and chips: Sandbar Cafe & Kiosk, Caloundra Snap up takeaway beer-battered fish and chips and side salad (and maybe a crumbed garlic prawn or two) from the Sandbar’s kiosk, directly across from Bulcock Beach. Spread out on the tables under the giant pine trees across the road and drink in views across Pumicestone Passage to Bribie Island. If it’s a windy day, settle in at the licensed cafe for a slightly pricier but more refined dish such as fresh grilled swordfish (straight from Mooloolaba) with a delightful pea purée, served by the cheery staff. 2. The place for a coffee: Lamkin Lane Espresso Bar Always drink where the locals do. In this case, that’s at funky espresso bar Lamkin Lane, which you’ll find on a cosy little laneway; a nice respite from main drag, Bulcock Street.

There are single origins from Nicaragua, Brazil and beyond. The piccolo is recommended, if that’s how you take it. The handful of outside tables and one communal one inside make for an intimate vibe. There’s no big array of food options, but it’s all about the dark stuff; Lamkin Lane is in the mix for the best cup of coffee on the Sunshine Coast. 3. Tapas and tunes: Forty Five 51 Caloundra Forty Five 51 Caloundra (the town’s postcode) is a breezy bar, restaurant and live music venue with a hybrid Noosa-Melbourne ambiance.

It has a small but purposeful craft beer list (with a few international twists, like Big Sky Trout Slayer from Montana), a well-rounded Australian wine list and holiday-starting cocktail the triple M: Martini, Mojito and Margarita.