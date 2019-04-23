Where to eat, stay and play in Townsville

Kate Symons

From swim-up bars to buzzing eat streets and island escapes, explore all the best bits of tropical Townsville.

With its postcard-worthy landscapes and more than 300 days of sunshine each year, Townsville is a genuine tropical playground. Here are some of the best ways to enjoy your time in the North Queensland capital.

Eat

Miss Songs

Part of multi-million-dollar renovations at The Ville resort, Miss Songs is worthy of its new digs. Delectable Southeast Asian flavours reign, including favourites such as Peking duck pancakes and san choi bao, and the setting pairs sophistication with waterfront chill.

Address: Sir Leslie Thiess Drive, Townsville, QLD, 4810 Australia

City Lane

If you’re the type that can’t decide what you feel like eating, City Lane has got your back. Simply head to the creative laneway precinct and let your senses do the choosing. There are a range of options, including Italian favourite Donna Bionda, Harri Dumpling and Born Wild wholefoods, as well as small bars and shops, all enveloped in friendly urban buzz.

Address: 373/401 Flinders St, Townsville City, QLD, 4810

JAM

JAM Restaurant is a Townsville institution thanks to Matt Merrin’s innovative menus, created using fresh, local produce. A delicious choice at any time of day, JAM is most famous for its award-winning breakfast menu. Local consensus will steer you towards the Asian chicken omelette, but you can’t go wrong.

Address: 1 Palmer St, South Townsville QLD 4810

Bridgewater

The new kid in town, Bridgewater has made a solid impression with an elegant entry into Townsville’s dining scene. Expectations were high ahead of last year’s grand opening – Matt Merrin of JAM fame is behind the project, after all. The two-storey venue houses a restaurant and bar, making it a hit from casual drinks to special occasions.

Address: 2/2 Dibbs Street,, Townsville, QLD, 4810 (cnr Tomlin)

Tobin Fish Tales

A takeaway shop with a difference, Tobin Fish Tales is owned and operated by two fisheries scientists committed to bridging the gap between fishers and consumers. As well as locally sourced and sustainably caught seafood, the fish-and-chip shop serves up easy-to-digest sustainability information.

Address: 2/1 Rose St, North Ward, Qld, 4810

Longboard Bar & Grill

The beach vibes are strong with this one. Longboard Bar & Grill puts you in front of the water and in the mood for a long and lazy lunch, complete with sea breezes. With live entertainment until sunset, the Sunday Sesh is a Townsville icon and bookings are recommended.

Address: The Strand Headlands, 80 Gregory St, Townsville, QLD, 4810

Stay

The Ville

A $43 million redevelopment has turned Townsville’s poorly performing casino into a slick and inviting resort. Overlooking beautiful Cleveland Bay and nearby Magnetic Island, the Ville’s resort pool, complete with swim-up bar, and adjacent Quarterdeck bar are heroes of the facelift, celebrating the lifestyle and landscapes that give Townsville its charm.

Address: Sir Leslie Thiess Drive, Townsville, QLD, 4810 Australia

Rambutan

Forget what you know about backpacker hostels. Rambutan is a stylish version of the budget accommodation concept, smack bang in the middle of town. With a rooftop bar and pool, an in-house restaurant, and air-conditioning and ensuite for each room, Rambutan boasts all the comforts of a boutique hotel without losing the playful atmosphere and affordability that can make a backpacker joint so appealing.

Address: 113-119 Flinders St, Townsville City, QLD, 4810

Play

SS Yongala shipwreck

A mysterious and historically significant artificial reef teeming with marine life, the SS Yongala wreck is considered one of the world’s best dive sites. And it’s ready to explore just minutes from Townsville.

Adrenalin Dive offers two days trips each week, and the knowledgeable crew are a pleasure to journey with. Day trips to the Great Barrier Reef, Orpheus Island and Palm island are also available.

Address: 66-70 Perkins Street West, Railway Estate, Townsville, QLD, 4810

Goat Track

It’s not everyone’s idea of ‘play’, but a walk to the top of Castle Hill, the pink granite monolith that stands proud in the middle of town, is certainly a rite of passage for locals. It’s a short and sharp effort, and the rewards are many with far-reaching views over the city and the bay.

Address: Castle Hill Road, Townsville, QLD, 4810

Hooch & Fellow

A cosy nook amid the revelry of Townsville’s nightlife precinct, Hooch & Fellow is Townsville’s first small bar and a go-to for excellent cocktails. The cocktail list is ever-changing – it has featured more than 1000 different concoctions in less than three years – and always indicative of the passionate bar staff. Plus, the classics are reliably satisfying.

Address: 181 Flinders St, Townsville City, QLD, 4810

Townsville Brewery

Get your fill of Townsville’s award-winning craft beer at the Townsville Brewery.

An ice-cold beer is the perfect complement to North Queensland’s hard-working sunshine and Townsville Brewery has been a popular watering hole for almost 20 years. Located in the city’s heritage-listed former post office building, the brewery certainly delivers with award-winning craft beers made just metres from the taps.

Address: 252 Flinders St, Townsville, QLD, 4810

Magnetic Island

Just a hop, skip and jump – OK, a 20-minute ferry ride – from Townsville, Magnetic Island is a day tripper’s dream. The island is more than two thirds protected national park and its coastline is peppered with treasures both grand and discreet. An Aquascene Charter will help give you the lay of the land.

Address: Magnetic Island, QLD, 4819

