A handy Daintree accommodation guide

Wake up to nature at your window with these incredible stays.

The Daintree Rainforest is part of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Wet Tropics of Queensland, and there is nothing quite like being immersed in its distinct landscape surrounded by the incredibly diverse flora and fauna at one of these amazing Daintree accommodation options.

Whether you’re after a luxurious holiday or prefer to camp on the forest floor, there is something for everyone. Here is our guide to Daintree accommodation.

Daintree Ecolodge

It doesn’t get much better than the ECO-certified Daintree Ecolodge as a luxury accommodation option. Nestled between lush foliage, the treehouse-style canopies allow you to hear sounds of native wildlife you’ve never heard before, with the echoes of the Daintree Ecolodge’s private onsite waterfall in the distance.

The rooms have a screened balcony and a daybed, where you can laze around listening to the rainforest, all the while remaining protected from mosquitos!

The Wellness Spa acknowledges and respects the Kuku Yalanji people, and the spa treatments are inspired by Indigenous wisdom and the healing properties of Australian native botanical ingredients. Harnessing the pure waters of the sacred onsite waterfall to create unforgettable healing treatments.

The Julaymba Restaurant is open for breakfast and dinner, and offers the freshest locally sourced, seasonal and sustainable produce nature has to offer (they even make their own gin!), and the menu changes regularly to showcase produce from the onsite vegetable garden and surrounding farms.

Silky Oaks Lodge

One of the most famous luxury lodges in Australia, Silky Oaks offers views of the Mossman River or the rainforest in its 40 different suites.

With private decks featuring an epic outdoor bath, generous verandahs with hammocks opening to the rainforest, and the refined, contemporary design, the Treehouse Retreats are something else.

The Healing Waters Spa offers restorative treatments for body, mind and soul, so be sure to make a stop to really feel the benefits of this incredible lodge.

The Treehouse Restaurant has a contemporary Australian menu that is open for breakfast and dinner (or lunch if you book in advance). The dining experience combines local ingredients with the nation’s finest premium produce.

Cockatoo Hill Retreat

Cockatoo Hill Retreat is an eco-friendly paradise where four exclusive tree lodges are your private home above the rainforest. Offering romantic and luxurious Daintree accommodation at its finest, the spacious rooms are the perfect place to relax.

A light breakfast is included, and there are no cooking facilities here, so a short drive for food will be on the cards.

Daintree Wilderness Lodge

Each cabin at Daintree Wilderness Lodge falls within eco accreditation guidelines ensuring it protects the magnificent and untouched environment surrounding the lodge. Wake up to captivating views of the Giant Fan Palms and the vines, trunks, leaves and birds of the tropical rainforest.

The seven cabins are spread out across the rainforest and elevated above the ground to reduce their environmental footprint. Guests should be reassured that they can sustainably enjoy modern comforts whilst in the rainforest.

Cycad is the lodge’s on-site restaurant which sources local and seasonal produce to reduce the impact on the environment and support Tropical North Queensland’s local industries.

Heritage Lodge

Heritage Lodge features 20 rainforest cabins set within the quiet serenity of the Daintree. Sit back and relax on your own private balcony to enjoy nature at its best.

The lodge’s On the Turps restaurant is a tropical open-air restaurant sitting along the edge of Cooper Creek. An idyllic and tranquil dining experience open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, On The Turps is a must.

Daintree Village Hideaway

Complete with a pub, a general store and a post office, Daintree Village is a quaint little place in the middle of the rainforest with the Daintree Village Hideaway as its quiet accommodation. Each bungalow is private and modern with air-conditioning and ceiling fans, while comfortable furnishings create a relaxed and soothing living space.

Breakfast is served on the back balcony overlooking the gardens and pool each day, with a tropical fruit platter, fresh local yoghurt and eggs with toast, tea, coffee and fresh juice available.

Wompoo Eco Retreat

Wompoo Eco Retreat provides the ideal escape to immerse in nature, relax and unwind. Guests can enjoy their own private outdoor hot tub to relax under the stars and listen to the tranquil sounds of the Daintree Rainforest. With two eco-designed bungalows that capture the cool tropical sea breezes and take in the breathtaking views, Wompoo Eco Retreat is perfect for couples. Tropical breakfast is included.

Yindilli Camping Ground

For those who prefer to sleep under the stars and really immerse in the rainforest, the Daintree has some amazing camping spots, one of which is Yindilli Camping Ground in the heart of the rainforest.

Approximately an hour’s drive from Bloomfield on the CREB Track or two hours from Daintree Village, the camp has toilet and shower facilities, fireplaces and dry firewood, and walking tracks to Bairds Creek for swimming in crystal clear mountain waters, you will just need to bring your own camping gear, food and supplies.

The CREB Track is only suitable for well-equipped 4WD vehicles and those with vehicle recovery experience. It’s also not suitable for trailers. That is not a suggestion, the track is super steep and very rough, so if you attempt it in a 2WD, or with a trailer on, you will get stuck! Just don’t do it. The CREB Track will also close temporarily from time to time depending on the conditions, so make sure you check before you go to avoid disappointment.

Noah Beach camping area

Just a 50-metre walk from Noah Beach, this camping area is a great base in the Daintree. It’s not suitable for caravans, buses or large campervans though, due to the thick rainforest around and tight turns. There are very basic facilities here – as in non-flush toilets – so make sure you bring everything you need with you.

Daintree Rainforest Village

Located before the road gets too rough for caravans and 2WDs, Daintree Rainforest Village is the perfect mix of caravan park and campsite to base yourself while in the Daintree. It even has caravan storage so if you venture off into the rougher, deeper Daintree, you can leave your caravan for $10 a night. Bargain!

The village has bathrooms, a laundry, a camp kitchen, fire facilities, an onsite general store and fuel station, among other things, so it really is a one-stop shop.

Lync Haven Rainforest Retreat

Lync Haven Rainforest Retreat is a family-owned and operated accommodation offering caravan sites, camping sites, and cabins as well. With bathroom facilities, laundry, BBQs and a camp kitchen, you can either cook for yourself or utilise the café/restaurant that is open for lunch and dinner.

Stonewood Retreat

Now, although very limited, you can stay in a Daintree Airbnb! The Stonewood Retreat is a stunning open-plan Airbnb with private freshwater pools and waterways just a short walk from the property. Featuring an outdoor bath and some expertly designed gardens, you’ll be spending your days relaxing outdoors.