8 of Adelaide (and South Australiaâ€™s) best markets

Christina Gibson

Is there anything better? An event when everyone comes together to celebrate the four Cs: clothing, cuisine, collectables and crafts.

Rapidly increasing throughout the state, South Australia’s markets source the very best of the best when it comes to produce – institutions like Adelaide Central Market and Barossa Farmers’ Market have kept visitors coming back for decades.

South Australia’s market scene is nothing if not community-oriented. Here, market stalls aren’t flashy or overpriced, they’re one-of-a-kind and humbly let the goods on offer speak for themselves. Exploring the state’s markets are also a great way to experience South Australia’s ethos: carefree and creative.

With plenty of markets setting up shop throughout the state every week, there’s something to please even the fussiest of punters.

1. Gilles at the Grounds

An insanely popular market, Gilles at the Grounds has been an Adelaide staple for over a decade.

Like many markets, this initiative encourages ethical fashion, through encouraging the purchasing of pre-loved goods, and reducing the negative effects of ‘fast fashion’.

After relocating from Gilles Street Primary School to the Adelaide’s Wayville Showgrounds in 2018, Gilles at the Grounds now proudly hosts up to 114 stallholders, allowing for a wider selection of pieces.

Shopping is not always as fun by yourself, so why not bring your four-legged friend for a day out also? Gilles at the Grounds is a dog-friendly marketplace – as long as your pooch is well-behaved!

Details: Gilles at the Grounds is located in the Adelaide Showgrounds’ Old Brick Dairy Pavilion. Stalls are open from 10am–4pm on market days.

2. Round She Goes

Occurring only three times a year, Round She Goes is one of Adelaide’s biggest fashion markets, specialising in pre-loved fashion.

Sydney and Melbourne residents may be familiar with Round She Goes, as the markets come to them three times a year also.

For just $2 entry, Round She Goes promises a bargain and vintage treasures that will transform your wardrobe. And with over 50 stalls to choose from, marketgoers have a plethora of options to choose from.

Details: Round She Goes is located in the Goodwood Community Centre. The last market date for the year is November 30 2019, from 10am-3pm.

3. Adelaide Central Market

You can’t list the best Adelaide markets without a huge nod to Adelaide Central Markets. Every Adelaidian has been to the market at least once. The market attracts over nine million visitors every year, so if you’re heading to Adelaide, chances are you’ll visit it at least once too.

As of the oldest markets in Australia, Adelaide Central Market has been in operation for over 150 years, connecting the whole country with fresh South Australian produce. It also showcases Adelaide’s proud multiculturalism; you can find every cuisine under the sun here.

Also, catch Masterchef royalty Poh Ling Yeow’s shop Jamface, which offers sweet pastries. It also hosts a Friday night ‘Crunch Club’, which plays host to a celebration of beer, wine and fun times all round.

Details: Adelaide Central Market is open every day except Sunday and Monday, located in the heart of the city.

4. Plant 4 Bowden

Surrounded by lush greenery and eateries, Plant 4 Bowden is all about bringing the community together.

Spaced apart nicely throughout the week, Plant 4 Bowden operates three markets, each offering a variety of food stalls. Wednesday evening and Saturday morning markets have a focus on locally grown fruit and vegetables, accompanied by live acoustic music. Friday nights are the ‘party markets’, when the eateries stay open until late at night and a DJ keeps excitement levels up.

Details: Plant 4 Bowden is open every Wednesday (4pm–9pm), Friday (5pm–late) and Saturday (9am–3pm) in Bowden, just north of Adelaide.

5. Barossa Farmers’ Market

Over 50 stallholders congregate to Barossa Farmers’ Market every Saturday morning, selling much-loved home-grown seasonal produce.

While yes, you can expect your usual fruit and vegetable offerings, Barossa Farmers’ Market stallholders also sell confectionaries, teas, dairy products and cuts of meat. For an additional cost marketgoers can learn about the Barossa’s strong heritage and food culture with a one-hour walking tour. This pays for itself in tasters alone…

Details: Barossa Farmers Market is open every Saturday morning from 7:30am–11:30am, located in Angaston, Barossa.

6. Gepps X Treasure Market

South Australia’s biggest outdoor market, Gepps X (pronounced Gepps Cross) Treasure Market, completely covers the Mainline Drive-In with an interesting array of goodies available to sell.

The market is a bit like a giant garage sale. Sellers can showcase their goods per vehicle, so expect truckloads of items on offer at the treasure market (literally!). From fresh fruit and vegetables, to second-hand goods and furniture, there’s a large assortment of items to rummage through on the day.

It’s super cheap to get in too, with entry only $1.50 for anyone older than 14. Younger kids go free.

Details: Gepps X Treasure Market operates every Sunday morning from 7am.

7. Fishermen’s Wharf Markets

Since opening over 20 years ago, Fishermen’s Wharf Markets have been consistently popular among locals, who spend hours roaming the stalls of vintage clothing, collectables, furniture, food and antiques on the hunt for a bargain.

The marketplace has two levels and is jam-packed with 120 stalls. It’s also undercover, so not even the weather can stop you from spending the day shopping.

Details: Every Sunday from 9am–5pm, Fishermen’s Wharf Markets open their doors for customers in Port Adelaide.

8. Henley Square Make It Mine Market

Located temptingly close to the water, the Henley Square Make It Mine Market is the perfect sand to shopping activity.

With 75 stalls scattered across Henley Square showcasing a range of handmade arts, crafts and fashion, the marketplace supports local Adelaide businesses on the last Sunday of every month.

Come for the shopping, stay for the food and entertainment; the Henley Square Markets have an onsite DJ, face painting and food stalls to keep you interested.

Details: The Henley Square Markets are holding three more markets for the year from 10am until 3pm – 27 October, 17 November and 15 December, respectively.