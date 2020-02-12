8 of Tasmania’s best hikes

With about 20 per cent of Tasmania declared a Wilderness World Heritage Area and more than 2800 km of managed walking tracks, Tasmania is the ultimate hiking playground.

Here are eight of the best tracks to lace up the boots for.

1. Three Capes Track

Distance: 46 kilometres

Duration: Four days

Grade: Easy to moderate

Tracing the rugged coast of the south-east Tasman Peninsula, the Three Capes Track is an independent multi-day walk that takes in some of the island state’s most dramatic landscapes. Hikers are rewarded over the four days with a panorama of soaring sea cliffs, eucalypt forest and coastal woodland, tranquil bays and moody oceans.

The track itself is mostly made up of a timber boardwalk, gravel, and stone steps, so it’s relatively easy, with accommodation in eco cabins and shared self-catered dining hubs. A boat trip from Port Arthur to the start of the track is also included.

2. Bay of Fires

Distance: 33 kilometres

Duration: Four days

Grade: Moderate

This guided walk hosted by Tasmanian Walking Company explores the striking landscape of the Bay of Fires, in the state’s remote north-east. With just 10 walkers, you will explore some of the most pristine environment including sugar-white sand beaches, sapphire-coloured waters that contrast with the firey red boulders that line the coast, eucalypt forest and coastal heathland.

Much of the walk is on sand, so it requires a reasonable level of fitness. Hikers will spend each night in comfortable lodgings, including the Bay of Fires Lodge, which features a spa to relieve weary muscles. All meals, including three-course dinners, are part of the package.

3. Maria Island

Distance: 25–42 kilometres

Duration: Four days

Grade: Easy to moderate

Pristine Maria Island, located off Tasmania’s east coast, is a place of historic ruins, rugged cliffs and mountains, breathtaking bays and wide beaches. It’s also home to a plethora of wildlife including wombats, Tasmanian devils, wallabies, eastern grey kangaroos, a number of unique birds and dolphins, whales and seals.

Hikers will spend their days walking this spectacular wilderness and their nights dining on three-course candlelit dinners accompanied by local wines and beer. There’s also an option to book a porter to transfer luggage between camps.

4. Overland Track

Distance: 65 kilometres

Duration: Six days

Grade: Difficult

The Overland Track that stretches from Cradle Mountain to Lake St Clair in the state’s north-west is often regarded as Australia’s premier alpine walk. It is a challenging track that cuts through ancient rainforest, into deep valleys, across alpine meadows, past cascading waterfalls, and to mountain summits with spectacular vistas.

With many steep sections and almost half of the track higher than 1000 metres in elevation, this is one for experienced hikers who are prepared to carry all required provisions, including a tent for camping in case the huts are already fully occupied.

Note: Should you wish to take a more comfortable approach, a guided tour that guarantees accommodation and includes meals is available through Tasmanian Walking Company.

5. Tarkine Rainforest

Distance: 20–45 kilometres

Duration: Four to six days

Grade: Easy to difficult

The remote and ancient Tarkine Rainforest in Tasmania’s north-west is the second largest cool temperate rainforest in the world and a unique environment to explore. It’s one of the few remaining places where you can walk through untouched temperate rainforest, under towering trees, past giant tree ferns, over a carpet of green moss, and along pristine rainforest creeks.

Tarkine Trails offers two guided treks through this lush wilderness: the introductory four-day Tarkine Rainforest Experience that includes accommodation in the comfortable Tiger Ridge Camp, and the six-day Tarkine Rainforest Expedition, which involves up to 10 kilometres of walking a day and camping.

6. Freycinet Experience Walk

Distance: 37–39 kilometres

Duration: Four days

Grade:Moderate to difficult

Tasmania’s oldest national park in the state’s east, Freycinet is home to the exquisite Wineglass Bay, the pink granite peaks of the Hazards, and native wildlife such as echidnas, Tasmanian devil and wombats.

There are a number of companies offering guided walks, but the original is the Freycinet Experience Walk. Over four days, hikers will traverse rocky clifftops, deserted stretches of white beach, sclerophyll forest and mountain summits, with the added luxuries of further venturing via boat, indulging in gourmet meals and sleeping at a secluded eco lodge.

7. Walls of Jerusalem

Distance: Up to 43 kilometres in Walls of Jerusalem National Park

Duration: Three days

Grade: Difficult

This alpine landscape located in the state’s remote high country is a true wilderness, much of it higher than 1000 metres in elevation. The area is only accessible by foot and experienced hikers who are up for the challenge will see a breathtaking landscape of thousand-year-old pine trees, twisted snowgums, highland lakes, mountain peaks, glacial moraine, lakes and trickling streams.

Hikers need to bring their own tent and provisions, as there are no facilities within the park. Camping is available at Wild Dog Creek, which is used as a base to venture out on the many suggested walks within the park.

8. Bruny Island Long Weekend

Distance: 35 kilometres on Bruny Island

Duration: Three days

Grade: Easy

This quaint island off Tassie’s south-east coast, which boasts beautiful natural scenery, is well-known as a foodie paradise where producers touting the likes of fresh oysters, artisanal cheese and cool-climate wines are bountiful.

Tasmanian Walking Company’s guided tour of the island is a great and easy way to explore the island by foot. Over three days, walkers will take in the island’s wild coast and pristine beaches, venture through bushland and pockets of rainforest, while tasting delicious local produce. Glamping, gourmet meals and experiences are included.