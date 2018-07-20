Not sure where to eat in Daylesford? One-half of the duo behind the new Daylesford edition of the Produce to Platter books ($34.99, Smudge Publishing), Jonette George has a few firm favourites from the region…

1. The Convent Gallery

“This mansion was first built as a private pad for the gold commissioner during the 1860s Gold Rush, then transformed into a convent before becoming a gallery – it’s absolutely beautiful. Come for the art, stay for a café-style lunch or some afternoon tea.” 7 Daly St, Daylesford

2. Sault Restaurant

“One of Daylesford’s best restaurants, Sault is set on a spectacular 125 acre estate against the backdrop of the Wombat State Forest with beautiful views overlooking our own lake and fields of lavender. Indulge your culinary senses with sumptuous cuisine, lovingly prepared by Sault’s team of Chefs. Only a 70 minute drive from Melbourne, Sault provides the perfect setting for lunch, dinner or that special occasion.” 2349 Ballan-Daylesford Rd, Sailors Falls