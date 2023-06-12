Broome and camel rides go hand-in-hand, here’s what to expect.

There are many tourist traps around the world, and one can’t help but be a little sceptical when everyone is talking about an experience like Broome camel rides. The thing is, I actually loved it.

The camels are (mostly) chill, the tour leaders are very friendly and the views are incredible. For me, it was 40 minutes of rhythmic heaven that made me feel like I’d really experienced Broome – besides which the history of camels in Broome is so fascinating that becoming part of it is truly a bucket list item.

Where can you ride camels in Broome?

Cable Beach is the one and only place to take a camel ride in Broome, and frankly, you couldn’t hope for a more peaceful backdrop. All tour operators will meet guests on the beach, close to Cable Beach Resort & Spa.

Best time of day to ride camels

While a sunset tour is obviously the iconic imagery you’ve seen (as it should be, the oranges, pinks and purples of Cable Beach sunsets are honestly out of this world) and are always booked out weeks in advance, you really shouldn’t discount a morning tour.

On a sunset tour, you’ll get the incredible colours of a WA sunset, and get to watch the beach come to life as others flock to it. Your photos will be incredible, and you will most definitely have social media bragging rights.

However, on a morning tour, you’ll avoid the heat and the crowds. If you’re booking at the last minute, there will most likely still be a spot open, unlike at sunset. Overall, it’s a far more peaceful experience and the vistas are still ‘gram-worthy with 22 kilometres of unusually straight beach stretching out before you. It’ll also be cheaper.

What to expect on a camel ride

Camels have a reputation for being on the grumpy side, but these ones are (mostly) very well-trained, and seemingly unbothered by carting around random tourists. Having said that, operators may include a less-trained camel in the string to help get them used to it.

This is exactly what happened on my tour and the woman behind me had a minor freakout when her camel broke ranks – an understandable reaction but to be fair it wasn’t really a big deal and he was tied back up in no time. Camels are tied in a line and the group will always have a tour operator leading the sting, walking alongside and bringing up the rear, so they’re ready for mishaps.

On that note, tour operators will ask for your weight beforehand to make sure none of the camels are given more to carry than they can safely handle, and there are weight limits.

Getting on and off the camels has become almost luxurious now as well, with mounting platforms on the back of operator trucks so you can swing a leg over your camel without the poor thing having to sit down and perform the famously awkward standing back up with you on it.

Top tours to book a camel ride

Traditionally, camel tour operators in Broome have a frosty coexistence. The long-running “camel wars” reached a truce in February 2011 after years of feuding over camel licenses involving public acrimony, slashed tyres, nude photos and even the throwing of camel dung.

After one court ruling allowed all operators the right to conduct business, and another convicted a former cameleer of theft and burglary with a sizeable fine to boot, peace seems to have been restored.

This means that these days you’re welcome to choose from the three current operators without issue.

Red Sun Camels

Red Sun Camels are easy to spot on the beach thanks to their bright red saddle blankets. They operate a morning, sunset and shorter 30-minute pre-sunset tour nearly every day.

For the safety of their camels, they do have a 95-kilo weight limit per person, and a 170-kilo limit power camel (all saddles have two seats).

Staff are bubbly, friendly and really seem to love what they do – even the brand-new staff member from Germany on my tour who never really planned to be working there but now doesn’t want to leave.

The staff will also gladly help you take photos during the tour, going to lengths to get the good angles for you.

Cost: From $60

Duration: 30 minutes to one hour, depending on the tour.|

Contact: 08 9193 7423 / bookings@redsuncamels.com.au

Broome Camel Safaris

Operating from Monday to Saturday Broome Camel Safaris, claim to have Broome’s friendliest camels, under the tutelage of Broome’s original camel lady, Alison Bird. While she’s not the only one claiming this title, she did trek through the Australian Outback alone with her camels for more than seven years, so it’s safe to say she knows what she’s doing.

They’re currently not doing morning tours but are running afternoon and sunset tours. They’re also a great option if you’d like to organise a bespoke tour for your own group.

Included in the price of a tour is a free pair of freshwater pearl sterling-silver earrings from local Broome designer, Dahlia Designs for ladies.

Cost: From $45

Duration: 30 minutes to one hour, depending on the tour.

Contact: 0419 916 101 / via website contact form.

Sundowner Camel Tours

Look out for the yellow saddle mats with red trimming and you’ll find Sundowner Camel Tours. As one of the first camel tour operators on Cable Beach back in the ‘90s, owner Steve Madden and his team are very happy to share their wealth of knowledge about camel’s character, physiology and nature during your tour.

Also offering afternoon and sunset tours only, they have a weight limit of 90 kilos per seat and will hand out a complimentary beer, wine or water at the end of every tour. They’ll also be glad to take photos for you on your own camera.

Cost: From $50

Duration: 30 minutes to one hour, depending on the tour.

Contact: 0477 774 297 / info@sundownercameltours.com