9 best things to do in Perth this summer

Simone Mitchell

Perth has got to be one of the best places to be in an Australian summer. With some of the country’s most beautiful beaches and more parkland and sparkling river than you can poke a stick at, there are so many ways to while away hours in the sun.

There are some of our favourite Perth activities when the temperature rises.

1. Get gelato at Chicho in and stroll around Northbridge

Make your way towards the colourful neon sign at Chicho Gelato in Northbridge and your taste buds won’t be disappointed. There’s a mouth-watering array of creative flavours to try. Once you’ve made your selection go for a wander around the lovely suburb of Northbridge and check out the local shops.

2. Spend the day at Scarborough Beach

Just 20 minutes from Perth city, Scarborough Beach is a favourite with locals. There is a pool on the beach, great year-round surfing and an excellent array of bars (El Grotto is a tequila bar that is lots of fun – great tacos too).

During summer there is live entertaining from Perth’s only amphitheatre on the beach.

3. Spend the evening watching a movie in the great outdoors

Thanks to the excellent climate in Perth there are a few al fresco cinema options. Rooftop Movies is a retro-chic space on the top of a car park in Northbridge showing cult and new movies throughout the warmer months. Moonlight Cinema Perth is set on the grass in Kings Park, which means you get some lovely views of the gardens as you make your way to the cinema area. A more recent addition is the outdoor bed cinema Mov’in Bed, that offers 150 queen-sized beds with pillows and blankets, bottomless popcorn options and other snacks delivered directly to your bed. Bliss.

4. Take a cruise on the river

Cruising along the Swan River is a great way to get a unique view of Perth from the water. A 2 hour 45 minute cruise with Captain Cook Cruises ($40pp) takes you from Freemantle back into the city. You’ll see opulent homes overlooking the water as well as the Swan Brewery, Royal Perth Yacht Club, King’s Park and the Bell Tower.

5. Have a sunset drink at The Cottesloe Beach Hotel

Cottesloe beach is one of Perth’s most iconic spots for a dip. Think of it as the Bondi of Western Australia. There are plenty of great spots for a meal in this area, but make sure you have a drink at the Cottesloe Beach Hotel and do a spot of people watching (if you’re smart you’ll time it to coincide with sunset).

6. Enjoy a bike ride around Freemantle

There’s nothing like a bit of ocean breeze when you want to escape the sticky heat. The seaside town of Freemantle is about 30 minutes from downtown Perth. There are great restaurants, open air bars and shops to explore, right on the water. You can visit the famous Little Creatures Brewery as well as the old prison if you’re after a bit of a maritime history hit.

A great way to explore Freemantle is by bike.

Hire a treddly from SpinWay Bike sharing station and take your time exploring the area on two wheels (there are a few locations around the city where you can pick up and drop the bikes. Just swipe your credit card and off you go).

Side note: often there’s music on a Sunday in summer at the Freemantle Arts Centre.

7. Set off on a day trip to Rottnest Island

Have you really been to Western Australia if you haven’t taken a selfie with a quokka? If you’re not familiar with these tiny little furry friends that are only found in this part of the world, your mind is going to be well and truly blown. They are the definition of cute. Take the ferry over to the island (it’s 18km off the coast) and spend the day swimming and snorkelling at one of the 60 picturesque beaches and bays. You can also hire bikes to cycle around the island, dropping into different beaches as you go. Other activities include tennis, golf, fishing, kayaking and diving.

8. Check out Island Market at Trigg Beach

Trigg Beach is next to Scarborough Beach and is home to Perth’s most consistent surf break (if surfing isn’t your jam you can also play a round of golf nearby at Joondalup Resort). Island Market is a bright and airy restaurant on Trigg Beach with great contemporary cuisine (it’s also a top spot for a sunset cocktail). Treat yourself to a meal here after completing part of the coastal walk that links this section of beaches.

9. Take a day trip to Swan Valley

If you’re into your food and wine this is a great day out. Swan Valley is just 25 minutes from Perth (which means it’s one of the closest wine regions to a capital city) and is home to some great breweries and producers. Drive east from Perth to the town of Guildford, drop into the visitor’s centre there and get the helpful staff to help you map out your ideal itinerary for a day among the vines.